FOX Carolina
Man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend before homicide
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tyler Wilkins tried to kill his girlfriend Clarissa Winchester once before, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said. Less than a year later, Wilkins is accused of murdering her and leaving their newborn son to die. According to attempted murder warrants filed last year,...
Easley man sentenced to prison for gun charge
An Easley man was sentenced to three or more years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a gun.
WLOS.com
One in custody, charged with Cherokee homicide; investigation continues
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after authorities say a Cherokee man was killed on Friday. Few details have been released at this time. The Cherokee Indian Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations were called to the scene in the Piney Grove area on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in reference to a homicide.
FOX Carolina
Police investigating video of groomer hitting dog in Upstate
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department responded to a business on Monday after an incident involving a dog groomer was caught on camera - and is now going viral on Facebook. Sheldon Miller was shopping with friends in a boutique across the street from Molly & Me...
WYFF4.com
2 teens shot at Upstate home, deputies say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. (Video above: WYFF News 4 Morning Headlines) Deputies said it happened Saturday at about 6:23 p.m. at a home on Jacquline Lane. According to deputies, they received a call about shots fired, and when they arrived...
WYFF4.com
Juvenile injured in Greenwood shooting, police say
GREENWOOD, S.C. — A juvenile was hit in a shooting in Greenville, according to authorities with the Greenwood Police Department. Police say that the shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. Monday in the area of Beadle Avenue. Units arrived to the scene of the shooting and found a juvenile who...
Suspect hospitalized after pursuit in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect was hospitalized after a pursuit ended with a crash in Greenville County. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said around 4:47 a.m. deputies attempted to make a traffic stop near Lily Street and West Parker Road. Deputies said the pursuit was initiated when the car did not stop for […]
FOX Carolina
2 teens hospitalized after shooting one another in Greenville, deputies say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two juvenile males were reportedly shot. The Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home on Jacquline Lane just before 6:30 p.m. on Sunday in reference to shots fired. When they arrived on the...
FOX Carolina
Teen Shot at Bus Stop
Deputies search for missing woman in Anderson Co. The owner of Molly & Me Dog Bakery and Grooming in Anderson said they are severing ties with the independent contractor.
wspa.com
Body camera footage released in shooting involving deputies
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office released a 911 call and body camera footage from a deadly shooting that we previously reported on several weeks ago. We want to warn you, the video may be disturbing to some viewers. Body camera footage released in shooting involving …. The Greenville County Sheriff's...
WYFF4.com
Coroner releases name of 80-year-old woman killed in Upstate crash, troopers say
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A driver is dead followinga crash in Laurens County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol. The coroner says that Mattie Watson, 80, of Clinton, was driving a 2008 Nissan sedan west when she ran off the right side of the road, striking an embankment, a culvert, a guy wire, and then striking a tree.
Deputies release 911 call, footage of deputy-involved shooting in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released the 911 call and body cam footage Saturday in reference to a deputy-involved shooting in September that killed a suspect. Deputies provided a disclaimer that the information released may be disturbing to some viewers and viewer discretion is advised. Click here to watch: Greenville […]
FOX Carolina
77-year-old man last seen in Gaffney found safe in Georgia
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - UPDATE: McMurray has been safely located in Elbert County, GA!. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a missing 77-year-old man who was last seen on Drayton Trail in Gaffney. Deputies say Winfred McMurray was last seen leaving...
WYFF4.com
Greenville County Sheriff's Office releases new information about shooting involving deputies
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office provided more information about a shooting involving four deputies. The Sheriff's Office released body camera video and a 911 call in a video briefing on its YouTube page Saturday morning. The shooting happened on Edwards Road in Taylors on...
Deputies respond to shooting in Greenville
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Sunday night in Greenville.
Red and Black
Athens police blotter: Man steals tip jar money from Cloud Bar and more
Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers were outside Cloud Bar on Nov. 5 at 9:44 p.m. when an employee was escorting a man out of the bar, according to a report from ACCPD. The employee said the man had stolen money from the bar’s tip jar and they wanted it back....
South Carolina family speaks out after woman, baby found dead
The family of Clarrissa Winchester, spoke to 7NEWS on Friday, after she was found dead with her newborn son Wednesday night.
Internet 'skull-breaker challenge' causes serious injury to teen with special needs; 2 girls charged
WHITE COUNTY, Ga. — Two teenage girls are facing charges after a boy with special needs was seriously injured during a dangerous internet challenge. Brandy Kendall said her son has a concussion and blurred vision, but most of all, he's heartbroken that he was humiliated. Kendall wants to warn other parents that this is happening.
Woman dies in single-car crash in Laurens Co.
A woman died on Sunday afternoon in a single-car crash in Laurens County.
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies driver killed after striking tree in Spartanburg County crash
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A deadly crash in Spartanburg County has claimed the life of a driver, according to troopers. Troopers say that the crash happened around 10 a.m. Monday morning near Overhills Circle. According to troopers, the 28-year-old driver was traveling north on SC Highway 9 when they ran...
