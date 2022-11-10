CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after authorities say a Cherokee man was killed on Friday. Few details have been released at this time. The Cherokee Indian Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations were called to the scene in the Piney Grove area on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in reference to a homicide.

CHEROKEE, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO