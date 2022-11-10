ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

Comments / 2

Related
FOX Carolina

Man charged with attempted murder of girlfriend before homicide

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Tyler Wilkins tried to kill his girlfriend Clarissa Winchester once before, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said. Less than a year later, Wilkins is accused of murdering her and leaving their newborn son to die. According to attempted murder warrants filed last year,...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

One in custody, charged with Cherokee homicide; investigation continues

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after authorities say a Cherokee man was killed on Friday. Few details have been released at this time. The Cherokee Indian Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations were called to the scene in the Piney Grove area on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in reference to a homicide.
CHEROKEE, NC
FOX Carolina

Police investigating video of groomer hitting dog in Upstate

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department responded to a business on Monday after an incident involving a dog groomer was caught on camera - and is now going viral on Facebook. Sheldon Miller was shopping with friends in a boutique across the street from Molly & Me...
WYFF4.com

2 teens shot at Upstate home, deputies say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. (Video above: WYFF News 4 Morning Headlines) Deputies said it happened Saturday at about 6:23 p.m. at a home on Jacquline Lane. According to deputies, they received a call about shots fired, and when they arrived...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Juvenile injured in Greenwood shooting, police say

GREENWOOD, S.C. — A juvenile was hit in a shooting in Greenville, according to authorities with the Greenwood Police Department. Police say that the shooting happened around 7:15 a.m. Monday in the area of Beadle Avenue. Units arrived to the scene of the shooting and found a juvenile who...
GREENWOOD, SC
WSPA 7News

Suspect hospitalized after pursuit in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect was hospitalized after a pursuit ended with a crash in Greenville County. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said around 4:47 a.m. deputies attempted to make a traffic stop near Lily Street and West Parker Road. Deputies said the pursuit was initiated when the car did not stop for […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Teen Shot at Bus Stop

Deputies search for missing woman in Anderson Co. The owner of Molly & Me Dog Bakery and Grooming in Anderson said they are severing ties with the independent contractor.
wspa.com

Body camera footage released in shooting involving deputies

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office released a 911 call and body camera footage from a deadly shooting that we previously reported on several weeks ago. We want to warn you, the video may be disturbing to some viewers. Body camera footage released in shooting involving …. The Greenville County Sheriff's...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Deputies release 911 call, footage of deputy-involved shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office released the 911 call and body cam footage Saturday in reference to a deputy-involved shooting in September that killed a suspect. Deputies provided a disclaimer that the information released may be disturbing to some viewers and viewer discretion is advised. Click here to watch: Greenville […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

77-year-old man last seen in Gaffney found safe in Georgia

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - UPDATE: McMurray has been safely located in Elbert County, GA!. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says they’re looking for a missing 77-year-old man who was last seen on Drayton Trail in Gaffney. Deputies say Winfred McMurray was last seen leaving...
GAFFNEY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy