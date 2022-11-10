James A. Bailey, 63, of Trenton, FL passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022. He was born September 22, 1959, in Ocala, FL to Clyde W. and Darian Collins Bailey Ferguson. “My dad was one of the most strong, kind and resilient fathers someone could wish for. I hope everyone can someday experience the type of love he showed me. He listened to me with intent ears and always reciprocated kindness to me. He never shouted, he was a gentle soul. He was dedicated to our family, he loved us all and we loved him. He persevered through so much throughout his life. I watched him in absolute awe. No matter what I did, he always would try his best to understand me and that’s all I ever wanted from him. I miss him and will love him for the rest of my life. The memories I have of him laughing, his feet shuffling on the hardwood floors around our house, him telling me how proud he was to see me grow, these memories will stay crisp and never fade. My dad will stay like a bright painting hung within every inch of my mind, one that will never fail to make me shed tears as I remember his endless kind nature. I will always love him and look forward to the day I see him again.”

TRENTON, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO