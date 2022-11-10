Read full article on original website
ocala-news.com
Fallen Tree In Oak Run Community After Hurricane Nicole
This redbud tree was uprooted in the Oak Run community in Ocala after Hurricane Nicole passed through the area. Thanks to Peggy Lawton for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
ocala-news.com
Ocala man dies after crashing motorcycle into tree in Orange County
A 27-year-old man from Ocala died on Saturday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed into a tree in Orange County. On Saturday, November 12, shortly before 1:05 p.m., the man was traveling southbound on Round Lake Road on a 2008 Kawasaki Concours 14 motorcycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
ocala-news.com
Light Up Ocala returns this Saturday, road closures announced
The City of Ocala is preparing to kick off the holidays this weekend with its popular Light Up Ocala event, a longstanding community tradition that attracts thousands of visitors to downtown Ocala. The 38th installment of the festive event will take place on Saturday, November 19, from 4 p.m. to...
ocala-news.com
Tree Falls On House In Orange Lake After Hurricane Nicole
A home in Orange Lake suffered major damage after Hurricane Nicole when a tree fell on its roof. Thanks to Jay Topczewski for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
WCJB
Thousands of customers lose power in Northwest Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities worked on Monday morning to restore power to thousands of customers after a sudden power outage. GRU officials say a piece of equipment failed causing the outage in Northwest Gainesville. About 2,200 customers, including Buchholz High School, lost power around 10:30 a.m. Streetlights near the school were also out.
Ocala man killed in motorcycle crash in Orange County, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Orange County. Troopers said a 27-year-old man from Ocala was riding a 2008 Kawasaki motorcycle southbound on Round Lake Road, approaching King Avenue, when he crashed. According to a report, the driver lost control...
ocala-news.com
Road closure planned along S Magnolia Avenue due to electrical conduit installation
In order to accommodate the installation of an electrical conduit, a road closure will be in place along S Magnolia Avenue, from SE Broadway to Fort King Street, on Tuesday, November 15, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The road is expected to reopen the same day, according to the...
First Coast News
Putnam County neighborhood flooded out during Tropical Storm Nicole
Some of the neighbors have their sewer systems turned off after the storm. It's part of living on the river, but it's still causing a struggle.
News4Jax.com
Flooded popular Clay County restaurant reopens for business after Nicole leaves surprising aftermath
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A popular Clay County restaurant has reopened Saturday after experiencing flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole. Whitey’s Fish Camp -- a seafood restaurant in Fleming Island that sits right off Swimming Pen Creek -- is no stranger to flooding. The managers told News4JAX that although they did prepare for Nicole’s arrival, they didn’t prepare as much as they did for Hurricane Ian and learned that wasn’t the best choice.
ocala-news.com
James A. Bailey
James A. Bailey, 63, of Trenton, FL passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022. He was born September 22, 1959, in Ocala, FL to Clyde W. and Darian Collins Bailey Ferguson. “My dad was one of the most strong, kind and resilient fathers someone could wish for. I hope everyone can someday experience the type of love he showed me. He listened to me with intent ears and always reciprocated kindness to me. He never shouted, he was a gentle soul. He was dedicated to our family, he loved us all and we loved him. He persevered through so much throughout his life. I watched him in absolute awe. No matter what I did, he always would try his best to understand me and that’s all I ever wanted from him. I miss him and will love him for the rest of my life. The memories I have of him laughing, his feet shuffling on the hardwood floors around our house, him telling me how proud he was to see me grow, these memories will stay crisp and never fade. My dad will stay like a bright painting hung within every inch of my mind, one that will never fail to make me shed tears as I remember his endless kind nature. I will always love him and look forward to the day I see him again.”
click orlando
Ocala man, 27, dies after motorcycle crashes into tree in Zellwood, troopers say
ZELLWOOD, Fla. – A 27-year-old motorcyclist from Ocala died Saturday following his involvement in a single-vehicle crash in Zellwood that afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 1:04 p.m. on Round Lake Road near King Avenue, troopers said. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The...
WESH
Police: 67-year-old bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit and killed Saturday night, Ocala police say. Witnesses say the man was lying down next to his bike in the southbound lane of Northwest 27th Avenue around 6 p.m. Police said one vehicle swerved out of the way, but a vehicle...
villages-news.com
Celebration of life set for motorcyclist who died after crash in The Villages
A celebration of life has been scheduled for a motorcyclist who died after a crash in The Villages. Tyler Lewis, 20, of Lady Lake, was flown by helicopter Oct. 31 to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard. Lewis died two days at the hospital, where his life was celebrated with an honor walk, due to his status as an organ donor.
WESH
Bicyclist hit and killed in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — A 67-year-old bicyclist was hit and killed Saturday night, Ocala Police say. Witnesses say the man was lying down next to his bike in the southbound lane of Northwest 27th Avenue around 6 p.m. One vehicle was able to swerve out of the way, however another vehicle behind it was not able to react in time. Police say the roadway was dimly lit.
WCJB
Young girl was taken to the hospital after being hit by car in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A young girl is recovering after getting hit by a car Saturday night. A Gainesville Police watch commander says a young girl walked into the intersection of NW 22nd St and NW 5th Place around 7:45 p.m. An oncoming driver couldn’t stop in time and hit...
fox13news.com
60-foot Christmas tree toppled by Hurricane Nicole at Cranes Roost Park
When or not it's considered too early to put up Christmas decorations – we'll leave that argument to everyone else -- the winds from Hurricane Nicole (now downgraded to a tropical storm) toppled a 60-foot Christmas tree at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs. Video captured Thursday morning showed...
mycbs4.com
Fire damages home and two cars in Ocala
Ocala — A fire damaged a home and burned two cars Thursday night, Ocala Fire Rescue reported. The fire started around 8:00 PM on SE 15th Avenue. When crews arrived they found a home with heavy flames and two cars, in a carport, on fire. The residents came outside...
ocala-news.com
City of Ocala seeks $190,000 contract with local company for concert-related services
The City of Ocala is seeking approval of a two-year, $190,000 contract with a local video and film production company to produce and manage concerts throughout the year. The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is responsible for providing events, concerts, and other performing arts services featuring national, regional, and local artists. According to the city, staff members lack the expertise and equipment to provide concert production and sound services in-house.
WESH
Nicole brings more flooding along St. Johns River in Lake County
ASTOR, Fla. — Nicole brought more devastating flooding to the St. Johns River in parts of Lake County, such as Astor, where homes sit. WESH 2 First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris went up in Chopper 2 to survey the flooded area.
WCJB
Dixie County and neighboring county residents joined forces to help bring missing teen home
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) -More than 40 people from Dixie and Levy County came out to help with the search for 14-year-old Demiah Appling. Appling has been missing since October 16. Dixie county sheriff deputies reported that the teen was last seen in Suwannee Gardens before getting into a vehicle in the Hammocks neighborhood.
