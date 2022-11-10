ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

ocala-news.com

Fallen Tree In Oak Run Community After Hurricane Nicole

This redbud tree was uprooted in the Oak Run community in Ocala after Hurricane Nicole passed through the area. Thanks to Peggy Lawton for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man dies after crashing motorcycle into tree in Orange County

A 27-year-old man from Ocala died on Saturday afternoon after his motorcycle crashed into a tree in Orange County. On Saturday, November 12, shortly before 1:05 p.m., the man was traveling southbound on Round Lake Road on a 2008 Kawasaki Concours 14 motorcycle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

Light Up Ocala returns this Saturday, road closures announced

The City of Ocala is preparing to kick off the holidays this weekend with its popular Light Up Ocala event, a longstanding community tradition that attracts thousands of visitors to downtown Ocala. The 38th installment of the festive event will take place on Saturday, November 19, from 4 p.m. to...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Thousands of customers lose power in Northwest Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Regional Utilities worked on Monday morning to restore power to thousands of customers after a sudden power outage. GRU officials say a piece of equipment failed causing the outage in Northwest Gainesville. About 2,200 customers, including Buchholz High School, lost power around 10:30 a.m. Streetlights near the school were also out.
GAINESVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Flooded popular Clay County restaurant reopens for business after Nicole leaves surprising aftermath

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – A popular Clay County restaurant has reopened Saturday after experiencing flooding from Tropical Storm Nicole. Whitey’s Fish Camp -- a seafood restaurant in Fleming Island that sits right off Swimming Pen Creek -- is no stranger to flooding. The managers told News4JAX that although they did prepare for Nicole’s arrival, they didn’t prepare as much as they did for Hurricane Ian and learned that wasn’t the best choice.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

James A. Bailey

James A. Bailey, 63, of Trenton, FL passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022. He was born September 22, 1959, in Ocala, FL to Clyde W. and Darian Collins Bailey Ferguson. “My dad was one of the most strong, kind and resilient fathers someone could wish for. I hope everyone can someday experience the type of love he showed me. He listened to me with intent ears and always reciprocated kindness to me. He never shouted, he was a gentle soul. He was dedicated to our family, he loved us all and we loved him. He persevered through so much throughout his life. I watched him in absolute awe. No matter what I did, he always would try his best to understand me and that’s all I ever wanted from him. I miss him and will love him for the rest of my life. The memories I have of him laughing, his feet shuffling on the hardwood floors around our house, him telling me how proud he was to see me grow, these memories will stay crisp and never fade. My dad will stay like a bright painting hung within every inch of my mind, one that will never fail to make me shed tears as I remember his endless kind nature. I will always love him and look forward to the day I see him again.”
TRENTON, FL
villages-news.com

Celebration of life set for motorcyclist who died after crash in The Villages

A celebration of life has been scheduled for a motorcyclist who died after a crash in The Villages. Tyler Lewis, 20, of Lady Lake, was flown by helicopter Oct. 31 to Ocala Regional Medical Center after his motorcycle collided with a sport utility vehicle driven by a 71-year-old Villager on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard. Lewis died two days at the hospital, where his life was celebrated with an honor walk, due to his status as an organ donor.
LADY LAKE, FL
WESH

Bicyclist hit and killed in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. — A 67-year-old bicyclist was hit and killed Saturday night, Ocala Police say. Witnesses say the man was lying down next to his bike in the southbound lane of Northwest 27th Avenue around 6 p.m. One vehicle was able to swerve out of the way, however another vehicle behind it was not able to react in time. Police say the roadway was dimly lit.
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Fire damages home and two cars in Ocala

Ocala — A fire damaged a home and burned two cars Thursday night, Ocala Fire Rescue reported. The fire started around 8:00 PM on SE 15th Avenue. When crews arrived they found a home with heavy flames and two cars, in a carport, on fire. The residents came outside...
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

City of Ocala seeks $190,000 contract with local company for concert-related services

The City of Ocala is seeking approval of a two-year, $190,000 contract with a local video and film production company to produce and manage concerts throughout the year. The Ocala Recreation and Parks Department is responsible for providing events, concerts, and other performing arts services featuring national, regional, and local artists. According to the city, staff members lack the expertise and equipment to provide concert production and sound services in-house.
OCALA, FL

