Holly Thum
4d ago
Wish you could see how sad this situation is. It’s great you can have his friendship But you will be 2nd period. Imagine how your son sees this. You don’t need to get trapped by a man that will soon loose interest in You.
23
4d ago
You just keep believing y’all are soulmates. I wish someone could get Kimbaley to really see what the world sees. Kinda sad for her.
22
Carol Hull
4d ago
this is never going to work...she should go back to America and find someone here that doesn't have restrictions.Kimberly will never be number one.
15
Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar’s First Wife ‘Baby Girl Lisa’?
90 Day Fiancé star Usman “SojaBoy” Umar and his girlfriend, Kimberly “Kim” Menzies, are struggling to get his mother’s blessing on their marriage thanks to the rapper’s first failed relationship with an American woman. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Usman’s first wife, Lisa Hamme.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kimberly Menzies Leaves in Tears After Usman Basically Calls Her "Ugly"
Things looked bleak for several toxic couples on the latest 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?. Kimberly Menzies’ attempt to win over Usman Umar’s mother had blown up in her face. It was not her fault. How could she impress a woman who disapproved before they even met?
The Hollywood Gossip
Usman Umar Agrees to Meet Cousin to Potentially Marry Instead of Kimberly Menzies
During the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Kimberly and Usman had an important talk. He had said some extremely hurtful things to her. And he did offer a partial apology. But the main problem — Usman’s mother’s resistance — did not go away. So they...
Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'
After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jeremy Roloff Insults Mom, Grosses Out Fans
When possible, Amy Roloff wants peace in her family. With the exception of the grandkids, they’re all adults. She’d love for everyone to put their differences aside and move forward. But the recent Roloff family feud over the farm is not the first conflict. Remember, they’re a family....
Woman woke up at 33 weeks pregnant to find her bump has disappeared
For anyone who has experienced pregnancy, you’ll know that when someone is in their third trimester, they feel as if they’re carrying the equivalent of a watermelon. So when one woman woke up and realised that her bump was no longer the round shape and size as before, she rightly panicked.
ABC News' Jennifer Ashton Weds Tom Werner: 'I Never Thought I'd Find Love Like This'
"When you're older, it doesn't take long to recognize when you've found your soul mate," says Dr. Jennifer Ashton of her new husband, businessman Tom Werner In a wedding for the ages, ABC News' Dr. Jennifer Ashton married prolific television producer and Boston Red Sox chairman Tom Werner in an intimate affair on Saturday. The wedding was attended by family and friends including Sara Gilbert, Donna Karan, Corey Gamble, Al Michaels, and George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth. "I'm so happy because I never thought I'd find love like this," says Ashton, 53, who...
The Hollywood Gossip
Robyn Brown: My Marriage to Kody is Crumbling, Too!
It’s all falling apart for Kody Brown, you guys. Or at least it was at one point, back in late 2021 when Sister Wives Season 17 was being filmed. For the last few weeks, TLC viewers have gone behind the scenes to see what transpired after Christine Brown told Kody Brown that she no longer wanted to be married.
The Hollywood Gossip
Bear Brown: I Will NEVER Reconcile with My Brother!
We have an update on two of the Alaskan Bush People. Earlier this week, Bear Brown posted a video on social media that described Alaskan Bush People — the reality show that focused on Bear and his relatives living mostly off the grid — as a unifying program.
Woman disgusted after husband leaves her to start family with her teenage daughter
People have flooded to social media in support of a woman after she revealed her husband left her for her daughter. A marriage falling apart is an extremely upsetting prospect to deal with, let alone when one half of the partnership is leaving to be with someone else. In Sarah's*...
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher say they don't give their children gifts at Christmas
Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher decided to kick off a family tradition of ‘no presents for the kids’ and have some pretty solid reasons for doing so. The actors share two kids, eight-year old Wyatt and five-year old Dimitri, but if you thought having a couple of high earning Hollywood stars for parents would mean you’d wake up on December 25 to a mountain of presents under the tree, then think again.
Gary’s Tea: Da Brat & Special K FIGHT Over Erica Mena & Safaree’s Child Support Case [WATCH]
Not Erica Mena and Safaree's child support case causing a fight on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show! Erica went viral for reacting to her checks
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Duggar Reveals Disgusting Reason Why Her Cousin Never Tried to Molest Her
Amy Duggar has said some very pointed things about her cousin, Josh Duggar, over the years. At one point, for example, she trashed the convicted child sex offender as a psychopath. Now, however, in a new interview with The Sun, Amy relays something pointed Josh once said to her. Something...
The Hollywood Gossip
Anna Duggar: My In-Laws Betrayed Me!
It’s been nearly one year since Josh Duggar was convicted by a jury of his peers for illegally downloading photos and videos of children under the age of 12. It’s been nearly six months since Josh Duggar was sentenced to over 12 years in a federal prison for this heinous crime.
Aaron Carter: Coroner Releases 1st Official Report On His Death & Insider Reveals More Details On Timeline (Exclusive)
New details about Aaron Carter‘s tragic death came out in the first official coroner’s report released Monday, November 7. The 34-year-old pop star was pronounced dead on Saturday, November 5 at 11:14 AM in the 42500 block of Valley Vista Drive in Lancaster, California, according to the report. An official cause of death was not immediately determined.
The Hollywood Gossip
Robyn Brown Simply Trashed the Heck Out of Christine on Sister Wives This Week
Robyn Brown was unable to stay quiet on Sister Wives this week. After sitting back and listening to all the reasons why fellow (now former) spouse Christine felt a need to both leave her marriage AND move back to Utah… Robyn basically went off on the mother of six.
Mum fears people will mock her after accidentally naming twins after TV characters
A mum of twins has been left worrying that her children will get mocked after she accidentally gave them the same names as two TV characters. Given that it's our parents who choose our names, it's hard to imagine them ever regretting the decision - no matter what we might think of it ourselves.
bravotv.com
Now We Know Why Teresa Giudice Didn’t Get a Prenup
The RHONJ cast member addressed her marriage to Luis “Louie” Ruelas for a fan on WWHL during BravoCon 2022. As you might recall, before she wed Luis “Louie” Ruelas, Andy Cohen shared with Teresa Giudice that he “wanted” her to sign a prenup before the wedding. And when she appeared on the October 18 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she confirmed that she did not, in fact, end up signing one.
She’s All Grown Up! Meet ‘90 Day Fiance’ Couple Tiffany and Ronald’s Daughter Carley Cutest Photos
TLC fans were introduced to 90 Day Fiancé stars Tiffany Franco and her estranged husband Ronald Smith’s rollercoaster relationship during season 1 of the spinoff, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days. After a whirlwind romance, the pair found themselves married and welcoming a daughter named Carley only seven months later.
realitytitbit.com
Gabe Brown's eyeliner on Alaskan Bush People has fans talking but Raiven has a fitting reply
Alaskan Bush People star Gabe Brown becomes the talk of the town after every new episode’s release and the reason is that he now wears eyeliner on the show. A new episode of the Discovery+ show aired on October 30th. Entitled No Sleep Till Petersburg, the episode sees the Brown family battling many situations at once. There are issues with their boat and they are also chasing the deadline to see a dream property.
