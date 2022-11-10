Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down
The chips are down right now, both literally and figuratively. The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. On top of that, the broader stock market is trading in...
NASDAQ
2 Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Hesitation
Did the big disappointment Meta Platforms delivered from its latest quarter leave you feeling nervous about investing in tech stocks? If so, you're not alone. The tech-stock-heavy Nasdaq 100 index has lost more than one-fifth of its value since August. At times like these, it's nice to own stocks tied...
NASDAQ
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
NASDAQ
Got $1,000? Amazon Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy
Long-term investing is key to sustainable returns in the stock market, and few companies exemplify this better than Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) with its roughly 700% return over the past decade. That bull run would have turned $1,000 into a whopping $7,000 -- no small chunk of change. And while Amazon...
NASDAQ
Why Hasbro Stock Was Falling Today
Shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) were down 8.8% as of 12:52 p.m. ET on Monday after Bank of America analyst Jason Haas downgraded the stock to underperform. The downgrade comes after the analyst's research indicates that Hasbro is over-distributing Magic: The Gathering playing cards, which could dilute the brand. Lower demand across the business has pressured Hasbro's profitability this year, which has weighed on the stock -- it's down 43% year to date.
NASDAQ
Why Compugen Stock Crumbled Today
Stocks in the ever-volatile biotech sector have many ups and downs, and Monday wasn't one of the ups for Compugen (NASDAQ: CGEN). The cancer treatment developer published its latest set of quarterly results, and investors showed their displeasure by trading the company's shares down by over 9%. So what. Before...
NASDAQ
Insulet Corporation Rings the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell Remotely
Insulet Corporation (Nasdaq: PODD), the global leader in tubeless insulin pump technology with its Omnipod® brand of products, will ring the Nasdaq Closing Bell remotely from across the country. In honor of the occasion, Jim Hollingshead, Ph.D., Director, President and Chief Executive Officer of Insulet Corporation, virtually rings the Closing Bell.
NASDAQ
Is Disney Stock a Buy Right Now?
The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported fourth-quarter earnings to mixed reactions from investors. Disney's theme park segment is thriving as consumers unleash pent-up demand. Meanwhile, its streaming segment costs are adding up. This video will evaluate Disney's results and determine if Disney's stock is a buy right now. *Stock...
NASDAQ
Soft Start Called For Indonesia Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has alternated between positive finished through the last five trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 85 points or 1.2 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now sits just beneath the 7,020-point plateau and it may see additional selling pressure on Tuesday.
NASDAQ
Taiwan Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam On Tuesday
(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has finished higher in back-to-back sessions, surging 670 points or 5.1 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just above the 14,170-point plateau although the rally may stall on Tuesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to lower,...
NASDAQ
AMD Stock Investors Received Bullish News on Monday
Today's video focuses on two bullish pieces of news impacting Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). The first deals with analysts at UBS and Baird upgrading the stock rating and price target. The second is a data center GPU win in Europe. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.
NASDAQ
Why Tremor International Stock Fell Sharply Monday
Shares of advertising technology company Tremor International (NASDAQ: TRMR) took a hit on Monday. The stock slid as much as 26.4% and was down about 25% as of 1:50 p.m. ET. The tech stock's decline follows Tremor's third-quarter earnings report, which was released Monday morning. Investors may be disappointed in the company's double-digit revenue decline for the period.
NASDAQ
China Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Red
(RTTNews) - The China stock market turned lower again on Monday, one session after snapping the three-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 40 points or 1.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,085-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Tuesday. The global...
NASDAQ
Australian Market Modestly Lower
(RTTNews) - The Australian stock market modestly lower on Tuesday, extending the losses in the previous session, with the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 staying above the 7,100 level, following the broadly negative cues from Wall Street overnight, led by losses in mining and energy stocks amid weaker commodity prices. Traders also remain cautious amid concerns about the outlook for interest rate hikes.
NASDAQ
Breaking Down Walmart (WMT) Vs. Target (TGT) Stock Before Earnings
After last week, 71% of S&P 500 retailers had beaten Zacks EPS estimates. Investors are hoping that Target TGT and Walmart’s WMT earnings reports on November 16 and 15, respectively provide another boost to that figure and top estimates. Individually their Q3 reports will help investors gain a clearer...
NASDAQ
Why Shares of JD.com, TAL Education Group, and UP Fintech Holding Are Rising Today
Several Chinese stocks trading on U.S. exchanges moved higher today after the Chinese government issued its most significant plan yet to aid its struggling real estate sector. Shares of the large Chinese e-commerce company JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) traded more than 5% higher as of 1:32 p.m. ET today. Meanwhile, shares...
NASDAQ
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) Stock Moves -0.6%: What You Should Know
ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT) closed at $13.30 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.6% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.25%. Heading into today, shares...
NASDAQ
Best Buy (BBY) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know
Best Buy (BBY) closed the most recent trading day at $74.26, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.89% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
NASDAQ
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) Meets Q3 Earnings Estimates
OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCM) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.60 per share, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to earnings of $0.62 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this company would post...
NASDAQ
Top Stock Picks for Week of November 14, 2022
Arista Networks, Inc. ANET is engaged in providing cloud networking solutions for data centers and cloud computing environments. Arista reported strong third-quarter 2022 results, wherein both the bottom and the top lines beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate, driven by solid demand trends and healthy customer additions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current and next fiscal earnings has been revised 22.7% and 26.6% upward, respectively, over the past year.
Comments / 0