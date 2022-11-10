Shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) were down 8.8% as of 12:52 p.m. ET on Monday after Bank of America analyst Jason Haas downgraded the stock to underperform. The downgrade comes after the analyst's research indicates that Hasbro is over-distributing Magic: The Gathering playing cards, which could dilute the brand. Lower demand across the business has pressured Hasbro's profitability this year, which has weighed on the stock -- it's down 43% year to date.

12 HOURS AGO