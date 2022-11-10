Cowboys’ Lamb, Prescott Discuss Odell Beckham Jr. Amid Rumors

Two Dallas players weighed in on the possibility of the team signing the three-time Pro Bowler.

The sweepstakes have heated up among several NFL teams vying to acquire free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., who is expected to return to play after rehabbing from a torn ACL in the last nine months .

In a clip shared for an episode of the Complex’s Volume on Sunday, the three-time Pro Bowler shared that he was interested in playing for the Bills, the Packers, the Cowboys or rekindling a relationship with the Giants .

While all options remain on the table, several players and those in leadership from the Cowboys’ organization have not shied away from speaking on the impact that Beckham could bring to the franchise. The latest players to state their thoughts for an OBJ-Dallas union were Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott.

During the Cowboys’ practice on Thursday, Lamb told reporters that he was a “fan of Odell” and would love to see Beckham in a Dallas uniform.

“Why wouldn’t you want to add more firepower to the offense?” Lamb asked . “I feel like we had three No. 1 wide receivers my rookie year. Why not get back to that?”

When the Cowboys drafted Lamb at No. 17 in the first round of the 2020 NFL draft, he joined a receivers group that featured Michael Gallup and Amari Cooper. Currently, Lamb leads the team in receptions (42), receiving yards (556) and touchdowns (3) .

Meanwhile, Prescott, who went 21-of-27 for 250 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for one score in his last outing in the Cowboys’ 49-29 win against the Bears on Oct. 30, was in full support of acquiring Beckham if possible.

“Any time you have a chance to add a talent like that and knowing Odell [Beckham], knowing his resume, it’s exciting,” Prescott said . “But understanding it’s also a business and I’m sure there’s 31 other teams that would like to add him as well.”

Lamb and Prescott’s comments come after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Beckham “could “look pretty good” with a Cowboys’ helmet on and most recently Dallas defensive star Micah Parsons openly recruiting Beckham.

“Man obj talk to me !! @obj let’s do this s---!!!” Parsons tweeted on Tuesday.

Beckham responded to Parsons tweet , saying “Lolol sheeeed you tell me !? U kno all the fam on my daddy side down there,” Beckham said in a tweet. “Im just tryna win… whereeever I go.”

When it is all said and done, Beckham will make the ultimate decision on where he will play when he returns to the NFL. However, Dallas has plotted its stake as a valuable suitor for Beckham’s talent.

