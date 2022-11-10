ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

FCPS School Board updates 2023-2024 course offerings

At the regular school board meeting on Nov. 4, the Fairfax County School Board met to discuss changes to the courses offered for middle and high school in the 2023-2024 school year. Even though Jefferson has an extensive course list filled with many STEM-specific courses, changes for the 2023-2024 school year may impact participation in classes such as band, orchestra, and theatre.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

Warrenton mayor's lead narrows to 13 votes as ballots continue to be counted

Update: Nov. 14, 4:11 p.m. Fauquier County Registrar Alex Ables told FauquierNow shortly before 4 p.m. that provisional results have been posted to the state Department of Elections website, while the Central Absentee Precinct is still in progress. As of 4 p.m. Monday, Warrenton's incumbent Mayor Carter Nevill held a...
WARRENTON, VA
novaregion.org

Northern Virginia Public Health Leaders Stress the Importance of Taking Steps to Stay Safe

Public Health leaders in the Northern Virginia region (Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun, Arlington Counties, including all towns and municipalities- and the City of Alexandria) are encouraging residents to maintain their vigilance in preventing several concerning diseases that are already spreading in the Northern Region this fall and winter: the seasonal flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and COVID-19. This is especially important because as temperatures cool, we spend more time indoors with others, and may travel to gather with friends and family for celebrations who are at increased risk of severe complications from infection.
WTOP

Arlington teachers to receive one-time bonuses later this month

Teachers in Arlington, Virginia, are set to receive a one-time bonus later this month after the school board unanimously approved a spending plan Thursday night. The plan, endorsed by Superintendent Francisco Duran, calls for full-time teachers to receive a one-time, $500 bonus as long as they were hired on or before Nov. 1. Temporary or hourly workers will also receive a $250 bonus as long as they worked at least 245 hours between Aug. 18 and Nov. 1.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Lawsuit against Fairfax County Public Schools moves forward

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. In a minor setback for Fairfax County Public Schools, U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar filed a brief opposing the school system’s request for the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a discrimination lawsuit against the school division.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WTOP

Thoroughfare descendant sues in cemetery saga

This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A descendant tied to one of the cemeteries in the Thoroughfare community of Broad Run is suing a brewery and Prince William County for failing to protect the historic burials.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Candlelight vigil held for Arlington high school senior killed in DUI crash

ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A candlelight vigil was held Sunday to remember an Arlington, Va. high school senior who was killed in a car crash on Friday. Braylon Meade attended Washington-Liberty High School. He played on the football team last year and was on the varsity boys' basketball team. Police said he died when he was hit by another car Friday.
ARLINGTON, WA
cbs19news

Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
mocoshow.com

Memorial Service to To Be Held on November 14 For Couple Killed By Driver on Tuesday Morning in Gaithersburg

A celebration of Life & Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 for Miguel Antonio Ortiz and Ana Margarita Ortiz, who were tragically killed by a driver while walking to their polling place in Gaithersburg on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am-11 am, followed by a Memorial Service from 11 am-12 pm at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, 20701 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD 20876. A graveside burial will be held at 1 pm at Rockville Cemetery, 1350 Baltimore Road, Rockville, Maryland 20851.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
staffordsheriff.com

Intoxicated Individual Incarcerated

A Fredericksburg woman ended up incarcerated after making a scene in South Stafford. On November 12th at approximately 11:00 p.m., Deputy A.M. Pitts responded to the area of Kings Highway and Little Falls Road for reports of a disturbance. The caller advised there was a woman in the roadway waving her arms. When Deputy Pitts arrived in the area, a woman quickly approached her asking if she was a real officer. Deputy Pitts was in fact a real officer and inquired as to what was happening. The woman responded saying all she knew is that she was really high.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
meritushealth.com

Meritus Health announces new VP of physician services

HAGERSTOWN, Md. – Meritus Health announced the addition of Miranda Ramsey as vice president of physician services for the health system. “We are thrilled to be adding an experienced leader to our senior leadership team who will provide a valuable skillset to our team,” said Dave Lehr, chief strategy officer. “As Meritus Health continues to grow to support the changing needs of our community, we look forward to Ramsey’s leadership to foster the growth while maintaining Meritus Health’s core values and quality of care.”
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Hoya

DC Votes to Pass Initiative 82, Ending Tipped Wage

Washington, D.C. residents voted to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers, including restaurant servers, bartenders, hotel staff and other workers in the service industry. Initiative 82, a ballot measure proposing the end of tipped wages, passed with 74% of the vote in the 2022 midterm elections. In accordance with the measure’s passage, the District will gradually increase the hourly minimum wage for tipped workers from $5.35 until it reaches $16.10, D.C.’s current minimum wage for non-tipped workers, in 2027. Initiative 82 comes as a follow-up to Initiative 77, a 2018 referendum in which D.C. voters narrowly voted to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers. Despite voters’ support for the initiative, the D.C. Council voted to repeal it Oct. 2018. A majority of D.C. councilmembers have indicated support for Initiative 82, likely eliminating the possibility of a repeal.
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Baker Wins Food Network’s Halloween Wars

BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Janira Green was born in the Bronx and raised in Puerto Rico. After she graduated high school, Green moved to the states and joined the U.S. Navy. Now, the 37-year-old runs a bakery called DMV CakeLady and is coming off a massive win on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars.
BRYANS ROAD, MD
mocoshow.com

‘Christmas on the Farm’ Will Be Hosted Dec. 3-4 at Montgomery Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood

“Christmas on the Farm,” a special way to celebrate the holidays in a country setting, will be hosted by the Montgomery Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood on Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 3-4. On each day, the Farm Park, which is located at 18400 Muncaster Mill Rd. in Derwood, will welcome visitors with activities and display from noon-5 p.m. There is no charge for admission.
DERWOOD, MD
macaronikid.com

Light Displays to Brighten Your Winter Nights

It's not yet Thanksgiving, but with the sun setting earlier and the weather getting colder, soon many light displays will open for the season. Here is a guide to several of the best holiday light displays in our area. We've separated options by location and noted prices and if the display is one to walk through or drive through.
MARYLAND STATE

