tjtoday.org
FCPS School Board updates 2023-2024 course offerings
At the regular school board meeting on Nov. 4, the Fairfax County School Board met to discuss changes to the courses offered for middle and high school in the 2023-2024 school year. Even though Jefferson has an extensive course list filled with many STEM-specific courses, changes for the 2023-2024 school year may impact participation in classes such as band, orchestra, and theatre.
Inside Nova
Warrenton mayor's lead narrows to 13 votes as ballots continue to be counted
Update: Nov. 14, 4:11 p.m. Fauquier County Registrar Alex Ables told FauquierNow shortly before 4 p.m. that provisional results have been posted to the state Department of Elections website, while the Central Absentee Precinct is still in progress. As of 4 p.m. Monday, Warrenton's incumbent Mayor Carter Nevill held a...
novaregion.org
Northern Virginia Public Health Leaders Stress the Importance of Taking Steps to Stay Safe
Public Health leaders in the Northern Virginia region (Fairfax, Prince William, Loudoun, Arlington Counties, including all towns and municipalities- and the City of Alexandria) are encouraging residents to maintain their vigilance in preventing several concerning diseases that are already spreading in the Northern Region this fall and winter: the seasonal flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and COVID-19. This is especially important because as temperatures cool, we spend more time indoors with others, and may travel to gather with friends and family for celebrations who are at increased risk of severe complications from infection.
WTOP
Arlington teachers to receive one-time bonuses later this month
Teachers in Arlington, Virginia, are set to receive a one-time bonus later this month after the school board unanimously approved a spending plan Thursday night. The plan, endorsed by Superintendent Francisco Duran, calls for full-time teachers to receive a one-time, $500 bonus as long as they were hired on or before Nov. 1. Temporary or hourly workers will also receive a $250 bonus as long as they worked at least 245 hours between Aug. 18 and Nov. 1.
WTOP
Lawsuit against Fairfax County Public Schools moves forward
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. In a minor setback for Fairfax County Public Schools, U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar filed a brief opposing the school system’s request for the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a discrimination lawsuit against the school division.
WTOP
Thoroughfare descendant sues in cemetery saga
This article was written by WTOP’s news partner InsideNoVa.com and republished with permission. Sign up for InsideNoVa.com’s free email subscription today. A descendant tied to one of the cemeteries in the Thoroughfare community of Broad Run is suing a brewery and Prince William County for failing to protect the historic burials.
WTOP
‘Worse than I’ve ever seen’: Kids across DC region are getting sick at the same time
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. Why are DC-area kids getting so sick, and what does it mean for parents and teachers?. What it is: Late last month, a parent posted in a Facebook group...
WJLA
Candlelight vigil held for Arlington high school senior killed in DUI crash
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — A candlelight vigil was held Sunday to remember an Arlington, Va. high school senior who was killed in a car crash on Friday. Braylon Meade attended Washington-Liberty High School. He played on the football team last year and was on the varsity boys' basketball team. Police said he died when he was hit by another car Friday.
cbs19news
Vega concedes, congratulates Spanberger
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The race for the Seventh Congressional District of Virginia is over, now that the Republican challenger has conceded. Yesli Vega tweeted a statement late Wednesday morning, congratulating Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger on her re-election. The statement read:. From the bottom of my heart, thank...
WTOP
Virginia high school remembers student athlete killed in car crash
A student-athlete at Washington-Liberty High School in Arlington, Virginia, was killed in a car crash in the Rock Spring neighborhood on Friday. Another teen is facing charges for their involvement in the fatal crash. Braylon Meade — a senior basketball and football player, as well as an academic — was...
mocoshow.com
Memorial Service to To Be Held on November 14 For Couple Killed By Driver on Tuesday Morning in Gaithersburg
A celebration of Life & Memorial Service will be held on Monday, November 14, 2022 for Miguel Antonio Ortiz and Ana Margarita Ortiz, who were tragically killed by a driver while walking to their polling place in Gaithersburg on the morning of Tuesday, November 8th. Visitation will take place from 9:30 am-11 am, followed by a Memorial Service from 11 am-12 pm at Neelsville Presbyterian Church, 20701 Frederick Rd, Germantown, MD 20876. A graveside burial will be held at 1 pm at Rockville Cemetery, 1350 Baltimore Road, Rockville, Maryland 20851.
Exhibit aims to reflect Virginia slave auction block's weight
When it sat at the corner of William and Charles streets—its former location for more than 170 years—a significant portion of it was underground.
staffordsheriff.com
Intoxicated Individual Incarcerated
A Fredericksburg woman ended up incarcerated after making a scene in South Stafford. On November 12th at approximately 11:00 p.m., Deputy A.M. Pitts responded to the area of Kings Highway and Little Falls Road for reports of a disturbance. The caller advised there was a woman in the roadway waving her arms. When Deputy Pitts arrived in the area, a woman quickly approached her asking if she was a real officer. Deputy Pitts was in fact a real officer and inquired as to what was happening. The woman responded saying all she knew is that she was really high.
sungazette.news
Analysis: Did neighborhoods just deliver Arlington Democrats a warning?
Incumbent Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti’s healthy re-election victory in the Nov. 8 general election did not come without some inherent warning signs for Democrats about one segment of the county population’s unhappiness with current governance. Whether the party heeds the potential canary in the coal...
Arlington community mourns the death of student-athlete killed in car crash
ARLINGTON, Va. — Hundreds of Arlington community members gathered for a candlelight vigil at Washington-Liberty High School to remember the student-athlete killed in a Friday car crash in the Rock Spring neighborhood. Braylon Meade, 17, was making a U-turn on Old Dominion Drive when he was struck by an...
meritushealth.com
Meritus Health announces new VP of physician services
HAGERSTOWN, Md. – Meritus Health announced the addition of Miranda Ramsey as vice president of physician services for the health system. “We are thrilled to be adding an experienced leader to our senior leadership team who will provide a valuable skillset to our team,” said Dave Lehr, chief strategy officer. “As Meritus Health continues to grow to support the changing needs of our community, we look forward to Ramsey’s leadership to foster the growth while maintaining Meritus Health’s core values and quality of care.”
Hoya
DC Votes to Pass Initiative 82, Ending Tipped Wage
Washington, D.C. residents voted to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers, including restaurant servers, bartenders, hotel staff and other workers in the service industry. Initiative 82, a ballot measure proposing the end of tipped wages, passed with 74% of the vote in the 2022 midterm elections. In accordance with the measure’s passage, the District will gradually increase the hourly minimum wage for tipped workers from $5.35 until it reaches $16.10, D.C.’s current minimum wage for non-tipped workers, in 2027. Initiative 82 comes as a follow-up to Initiative 77, a 2018 referendum in which D.C. voters narrowly voted to raise the minimum wage for tipped workers. Despite voters’ support for the initiative, the D.C. Council voted to repeal it Oct. 2018. A majority of D.C. councilmembers have indicated support for Initiative 82, likely eliminating the possibility of a repeal.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Baker Wins Food Network’s Halloween Wars
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Janira Green was born in the Bronx and raised in Puerto Rico. After she graduated high school, Green moved to the states and joined the U.S. Navy. Now, the 37-year-old runs a bakery called DMV CakeLady and is coming off a massive win on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars.
mocoshow.com
‘Christmas on the Farm’ Will Be Hosted Dec. 3-4 at Montgomery Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood
“Christmas on the Farm,” a special way to celebrate the holidays in a country setting, will be hosted by the Montgomery Agricultural History Farm Park in Derwood on Saturday-Sunday, Dec. 3-4. On each day, the Farm Park, which is located at 18400 Muncaster Mill Rd. in Derwood, will welcome visitors with activities and display from noon-5 p.m. There is no charge for admission.
macaronikid.com
Light Displays to Brighten Your Winter Nights
It's not yet Thanksgiving, but with the sun setting earlier and the weather getting colder, soon many light displays will open for the season. Here is a guide to several of the best holiday light displays in our area. We've separated options by location and noted prices and if the display is one to walk through or drive through.
