Northwestern State beats Ouachita Baptist 79-68

Dayne Prim scored 20 points and Isaac Haney added 19 as Northwestern State beat Ouachita Baptist 79-68 on Thursday.

Jalen Hampton finished with nine points for the Demons (1-1).

Laquan Butler had 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and two blocks for the Tigers (0-1). Reggie Martin and Tylar Haynes each score 12 points.

Northwestern State hosts Illinois State on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.