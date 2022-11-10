ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Northwestern State beats Ouachita Baptist 79-68

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0j6WX3SE00

Dayne Prim scored 20 points and Isaac Haney added 19 as Northwestern State beat Ouachita Baptist 79-68 on Thursday.

Jalen Hampton finished with nine points for the Demons (1-1).

Laquan Butler had 18 points, six rebounds, six assists and two blocks for the Tigers (0-1). Reggie Martin and Tylar Haynes each score 12 points.

NEXT UP

Northwestern State hosts Illinois State on Saturday.

———

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

ABC News

905K+
Followers
191K+
Post
515M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy