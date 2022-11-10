ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFB

Louisiana businesses show their support to veterans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Veterans Day is a time for people around the country to honor the brave men and women who have served to protect the freedoms we enjoy. Restaurants and businesses across the country offer discounts and deals as a token of respect. A local Applebee’s was...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Holiday lights return to Baton Rouge General

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge General is welcoming the return of holiday lights at the hospital’s campus on the corner of Bluebonnet Boulevard and Picardy Avenue. The annual display will return on Saturday, Nov. 19, and will run through Saturday, Dec. 31. According to the hospital,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Run the Runway at the Baton Rouge Airport

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Establishing lifelong healthy habits like physical activity are effective not only for kids but their parents. There are more opportunities in the Capital City to get moving. The YMCA is partnering with the Baton Rouge Metro Airport to host a 5K and 1-mile walk and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Group looking to encourage blood donations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group is inviting the public to donate blood on Sunday, Nov. 13. NPHC organizations from LSU and Southern University have partnered with the Sickle Cell Association of South Louisiana and Our Lady of the Lake to host the United Blood Block Party. It’s really...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Gov. Edwards rejects offer to testify at Ronald Greene hearing

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s been several months since the Special Committee into the death of motorist Ronald Greene had their last hearing. But today they met again in hopes of finally hearing testimony from Governor Edwards. But to the disappointment of the committee, the governor did not appear.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Victim identified following deadly overnight crash on I-12

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police have identified the victim in a deadly crash that happened around 2:30 a.m on Monday, Nov. 14. According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Edgar Hernandez was killed in the crash on I-12 near Essen Lane that involved an 18-wheeler and a Ford. Police...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 killed, 1 injured in overnight house fire, authorities say

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are investigating a house fire that left one person dead and another injured on Monday, Nov. 14. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire happened around 2 a.m. on Hall Drive. Investigators said the condition of the injured victim is unknown. The identity...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Power outage reported along Corporate Blvd.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over 100 Entergy customers are without electricity in Baton Rouge Monday, Nov. 14 following reports of a power outage. The outage is impacting customers along Corporate Blvd., not far from Jefferson Highway. According to Entergy’s outage map, about 180 customers remain in the dark as...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

1 stabbed on Perkins Road overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was taken to the hospital following a stabbing overnight in Baton Rouge. According to BRPD, authorities responded to a parking lot in the 4300 block of Perkins Road, near College Drive, around 1:30 a.m. due to the incident. Police say the incident involved...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

23-year-old killed in crash, troopers say

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police say a crash involving three vehicles left a man dead just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 12. Troopers say the crash claimed the life of John Anthony Dante’ Daniels, 23, of Wakefield. According to investigators, David Weller of Denham Springs was...
WAKEFIELD, LA
WAFB

2 taken to hospital after overnight crash on I-12

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people were taken to a hospital following a crash overnight involving an 18-wheeler on I-12 East, according to emergency officials. One person was transported in critical condition. The extent of the other person’s injures remain unknown. It happened just after 2:30 a.m. near...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Take a walk through time at the West Baton Rouge Museum

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Take a walk through time at the West Baton Rouge Museum. People across the nation and in the Capital City are celebrating Veterans Day. It’s a day to honor and celebrate those who dedicated their lives to protecting and serving our country. The West...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Overnight crash reported on Miss. River Bridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A crash was reported on the Miss. River Bridge overnight Friday, Nov. 11. It happened just after 2 a.m. and was cleared around 2:30 a.m. Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available. WAFB has reached out to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

CONSUMER REPORTS: That musty car smell must go!

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Is there a funky smell in your car, especially when the air conditioner or heater is on? If it smells musty—say, like a sweaty sock—the car care experts at Consumer Reports have some easy ways to defunk your car’s air. What you’re...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

ITEAM: Nearly 85 cases untouched in Capital Area as DCFS ‘strike team’ works on caseload

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The WAFB I-TEAM is tracking the progress of the strike team that has been brought in to help get a handle on the flood of cases in Baton Rouge. There’s no way around it at this point, DCFS is in crisis as they work to get a handle on the explosion of cases in the Capital Area. In the last six months, the agency has investigated 1,326 reports of child abuse and neglect and the WAFB I-TEAM has learned as of Wednesday, November 9, 2022, there are close to 85 cases in this region where no contact has been made.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

29K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy