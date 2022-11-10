ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waldorf, MD

Suspect In Stolen Shoes Busted Breaking Into Same Waldorf Home Twice In Two Months: Sheriff

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C4Vbd_0j6WVf4Z00
Ronal Lemus Photo Credit: Charles County Sheriff

Authorities say that a burglar went back to the well one too many times and was busted in Maryland by police after breaking into the same home twice in two months in Charles County and wearing something he stole the first time around.

Ronal Mardoqueo Montoya Lemus, 23, of Waldorf, is facing multiple charges following his latest break-in at a Mattawoman Beantown Road residence in his hometown, the Charles County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Officers responded to the 2500 block of the Waldorf roadway following reports of a burglary in progress when a homeowner arrived back home and was not sure if a suspect was still inside.

Responding investigators established a perimeter and a police K9 searched the house, and there was no one inside, but they found evidence of a break-in, which was confirmed by footage from a nearby home surveillance camera.

Detectives tracked down a suspect - later identified as Lemus - on Route 925, and it was confirmed that he was the person involved in the burglary, according to a spokesperson from the sheriff’s office.

The investigation determined that Lemus allegedly entered the home by prying open a window, and it was later determined that he was connected to a burglary at the same house in October, during which, shoes were stolen.

When officers located Lemus, he was wearing the stolen shoes, according to the sheriff's office.

Lemus was arrested without incident and charged with burglary, possession of burglary tools, and other related charges. Following his initial court appearance, a judge ordered Lemus could be released from the Charles County Detention Center as long as he meets the conditions of electronic monitoring.

