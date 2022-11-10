ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

CBS DFW

Frisco ISD to discuss proposed anti-trans bathroom use policies

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Frisco schools are considering a policy proposal that would effectively ban trans students and staff from using the restrooms corresponding to their gender identities.The proposed policy states that any bathroom or changing facility owned or operated by the district will be used only by the person's assigned gender at birth. Parents pressed the school system earlier this year to approve a similar policy, citing "safety concerns" about current practices that allow transgender students and their parents to work with the school campus staff to figure out which bathroom they are allowed to use. Of the 361 documented bathroom incidents...
FRISCO, TX
fox4news.com

4 of 23 Fort Worth ISD schools failed a state-mandated intruder audit

FORT WORTH, Texas - A handful of schools in Fort Worth are being urged to step up security measures after they failed state-mandated intruder audits. During a Fort Worth ISD school board meeting Tuesday, trustees received a report about the 23 campuses that have been audited so far to see if unauthorized people are able to get inside the buildings.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texan Woman's University to Cover Full Tuition for Some Students

Texas Woman's University will cover tuition and additional fees for Texas students who qualify for federal financial aid, the university announced on Nov. 10. The Zero Tuition Guarantee will be offered to first-time or transfer students who enroll full-time at TWU and are eligible for Federal Pell Grants. "This is...
DENTON, TX
CBS DFW

Whistleblower claims Fort Worth ISD 'exploited' students to earn state bonus funding

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth high school teacher is accusing his school district of exploiting students to meet new state education standards tied to bonus funding.Tuesday night, Bart Scott, an engineering teacher at Young Men's Leadership Academy, took his concerns to the school board after he said the district dismissed his formal grievance without due process.  "This district is trying to silence me," Scott told board member in the public meeting.The engineer teacher concerns involve the district's use of the OSHA 30 certification course – a 30-hour online workplace safety course.In formal complaints filed with the school district,...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Cedar Hill High School teacher adds new meaning to the term 'winning'

CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — For the second time since Carlos Lynn became Cedar Hill High School's head football coach, the Longhorns did not make the playoffs. However, all he needs to do is take a stroll down the school hallway with his wife to put things in perspective."Watching her deal with the student frames the reality of what people go through every single day," Lynn said. "That helps you keep focus and no matter what you're dealing with, you keep moving and you stay positive."His wife, Antwanette Lynn, is a coach of a different kind, with a game plan...
CEDAR HILL, TX
aisd.net

4 Big Reasons to Transfer to Arlington ISD

Opportunities to set students up on a path to success don’t come up often, so it’s important to act fast when they do. And now is the time. For a limited time, the Arlington ISD is giving parents a chance to transfer their kids to a district that will transform their future. Applications to transfer are available from November 17 to December 1, 2022. And the good news is – you don’t even have to live in Arlington or be zoned to the Arlington ISD. The district is “open,” meaning that any student can take advantage of the unlimited opportunities they have for success no matter their path.
ARLINGTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

New Local Campus to Ease Nursing Shortage

In response to a forecasted need for nurses in Texas, the Hospital Corporation of America, the parent company of Medical City Healthcare, is aiming to attract new students to the profession by erecting a new campus in Richardson in 2023. Texas Health and Human Services project that by 2024, the...
RICHARDSON, TX
KEEL Radio

You Aren’t Allowed To Throw These 5 Things Away In Texas

You've probably heard the term "illegal dumping" before. It's actually a legal term in some places, though its not always called "illegal dumping" by officials. Like in Texas, where the law has a different name, and has multiple different levels. In Texas, there is what is called the Litter Abatement...
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Frisco’s High-Profile Wade Park Site to Begin

Developers are moving forward on the defunct Wade Park project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco. Construction could start in January at the site once planned for a $2 billion project, but was held up by litigation, according to documents submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
FRISCO, TX
Cadrene Heslop

Residents Concerned About The High Cost Of Housing

Rents and mortgages are high because of inflation. But the problem will be worse for Texas residents. Businesses renting properties have an advantage due to housing scarcity in the area. More than half of homeowners in Texas are investors. They bought real estate to make a profit. It will mean more hardship for Texans, who will see their living costs rise further.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexaminer.com

North Texas Food Bank and Tom Thumb/Albertson’s hosts Thanksgiving drive-through food distribution event at UNT Dallas

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), along with the University of North Texas at Dallas and Tom Thumb / Albertsons, will provide nourishing food to community members in need through a public event on Saturday, Nov. 12. The public holiday food distribution will take place at the UNT Dallas Campus located at 7300 University Hills Blvd. in Southern Dallas from 9 a.m. to noon. Each family will receive approximately 60 pounds of fresh groceries at the mobile food distribution, including a Thanksgiving turkey for the first 250 families, thanks to Tom Thumb/Albertsons.
DALLAS, TX
multihousingnews.com

Toll Brothers JV Breaks Ground on 3 Texas Communities

In a $1.9 billion partnership with Equity Residential, the firm will develop more than 1,000 apartments in Dallas-Fort Worth. Equity Residential and joint venture partner Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, have broken ground on three luxury multifamily communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A total 1,053 homes will be developed across three communities: Lyle, Remy and The Settler.
FORT WORTH, TX
ketr.org

Dems flip Collin County state house district as Plesa defeats Polly

The rural Northeast Texas delegation to the state legislature next year will be the same lawmakers from the 2020 session. However, in suburban districts near the metro Dallas area, one new face will be headed to Austin. Texas House District 70 includes much of Collin County, including Princeton. Incumbent Republican...
COLLIN COUNTY, TX

