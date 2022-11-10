Read full article on original website
Yellowstone Filming in North Texas Next WeekLarry LeaseVenus, TX
Residents Concerned About The High Cost Of HousingCadrene HeslopFort Worth, TX
Teenage Girl and 51-Year-Old Woman Found Shot Dead After Arlington House FireMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Kidnapping Suspect Arrested After a Multi-City Chase by Fort Worth PoliceMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Freeze Warning Issued for Parts of North TexasLarry LeaseDallas, TX
wbap.com
Frisco ISD Board to Discuss Student Bathroom, Library Books and Rezoning Policies
FRISCO (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The Frisco ISD board will discuss several hot button issues at its meeting tonight. They’re considering requiring students to use bathrooms aligned with their gender assigned at birth, how the library should handle which books are allowed and the rezoning of some campuses next year.
Frisco ISD to discuss proposed anti-trans bathroom use policies
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Frisco schools are considering a policy proposal that would effectively ban trans students and staff from using the restrooms corresponding to their gender identities.The proposed policy states that any bathroom or changing facility owned or operated by the district will be used only by the person's assigned gender at birth. Parents pressed the school system earlier this year to approve a similar policy, citing "safety concerns" about current practices that allow transgender students and their parents to work with the school campus staff to figure out which bathroom they are allowed to use. Of the 361 documented bathroom incidents...
fox4news.com
4 of 23 Fort Worth ISD schools failed a state-mandated intruder audit
FORT WORTH, Texas - A handful of schools in Fort Worth are being urged to step up security measures after they failed state-mandated intruder audits. During a Fort Worth ISD school board meeting Tuesday, trustees received a report about the 23 campuses that have been audited so far to see if unauthorized people are able to get inside the buildings.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texan Woman's University to Cover Full Tuition for Some Students
Texas Woman's University will cover tuition and additional fees for Texas students who qualify for federal financial aid, the university announced on Nov. 10. The Zero Tuition Guarantee will be offered to first-time or transfer students who enroll full-time at TWU and are eligible for Federal Pell Grants. "This is...
fox4news.com
Richardson ISD students hate the district's new cellphone-free policy, they also admit it works
RICHARDSON, Texas - Richardson ISD is reporting positive results from strictly enforcing a cellphone-free school environment, including Forest Meadow Junior High, where the district is testing out pouches that lock phones during the school day. The pouches, from Yondr, are only being tested at Forest Meadow. The district originally planned...
Whistleblower claims Fort Worth ISD 'exploited' students to earn state bonus funding
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A Fort Worth high school teacher is accusing his school district of exploiting students to meet new state education standards tied to bonus funding.Tuesday night, Bart Scott, an engineering teacher at Young Men's Leadership Academy, took his concerns to the school board after he said the district dismissed his formal grievance without due process. "This district is trying to silence me," Scott told board member in the public meeting.The engineer teacher concerns involve the district's use of the OSHA 30 certification course – a 30-hour online workplace safety course.In formal complaints filed with the school district,...
Cedar Hill High School teacher adds new meaning to the term 'winning'
CEDAR HILL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — For the second time since Carlos Lynn became Cedar Hill High School's head football coach, the Longhorns did not make the playoffs. However, all he needs to do is take a stroll down the school hallway with his wife to put things in perspective."Watching her deal with the student frames the reality of what people go through every single day," Lynn said. "That helps you keep focus and no matter what you're dealing with, you keep moving and you stay positive."His wife, Antwanette Lynn, is a coach of a different kind, with a game plan...
aisd.net
4 Big Reasons to Transfer to Arlington ISD
Opportunities to set students up on a path to success don’t come up often, so it’s important to act fast when they do. And now is the time. For a limited time, the Arlington ISD is giving parents a chance to transfer their kids to a district that will transform their future. Applications to transfer are available from November 17 to December 1, 2022. And the good news is – you don’t even have to live in Arlington or be zoned to the Arlington ISD. The district is “open,” meaning that any student can take advantage of the unlimited opportunities they have for success no matter their path.
Parents outraged over possible school closure in Coppell
The Coppell ISD and the Bond Steering Committee have hinted Pinkerton elementary school could be closed or repurposed under a bond package that would be put to a vote in May 2023.
dallasexpress.com
New Local Campus to Ease Nursing Shortage
In response to a forecasted need for nurses in Texas, the Hospital Corporation of America, the parent company of Medical City Healthcare, is aiming to attract new students to the profession by erecting a new campus in Richardson in 2023. Texas Health and Human Services project that by 2024, the...
Fort Worth officer fired, accused of lying about working full security shift
FORT WORTH, Texas — The Fort Worth Police Department (FWPD) has announced their third officer firing in a month. They said this officer was terminated for lying about his shift as an off-duty security guard. FWPD said in a statement that the department launched an investigation after getting a...
wbap.com
[LISTEN]: Newly-passed low-level pot possession ordinance in Denton will not be fully enforced
The City of Denton & the Denton Police Dept. issued a statement saying that some provisions “will not be enforced until Congress and the Texas legislature amend cannabis laws.” We get reaction from the grassroots group that launched the initiative. Listen below…. Denton (WBAP/KLIF) – Denton voters have...
You Aren’t Allowed To Throw These 5 Things Away In Texas
You've probably heard the term "illegal dumping" before. It's actually a legal term in some places, though its not always called "illegal dumping" by officials. Like in Texas, where the law has a different name, and has multiple different levels. In Texas, there is what is called the Litter Abatement...
dallasexpress.com
Frisco’s High-Profile Wade Park Site to Begin
Developers are moving forward on the defunct Wade Park project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco. Construction could start in January at the site once planned for a $2 billion project, but was held up by litigation, according to documents submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
Residents Concerned About The High Cost Of Housing
Rents and mortgages are high because of inflation. But the problem will be worse for Texas residents. Businesses renting properties have an advantage due to housing scarcity in the area. More than half of homeowners in Texas are investors. They bought real estate to make a profit. It will mean more hardship for Texans, who will see their living costs rise further.
Man aiming Airsoft rifle at Fort Worth elementary school arrested
The man who pointed a toy gun at a Fort Worth elementary school Friday is now behind bars. Mark Hernandez was booked into the Fort Worth Jail on a charge of making a terroristic threat and causing fear of serious bodily injury.
cbs19.tv
Study: DFW is 2nd most festive city in U.S., one of three Texas cities in top 5
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth was ranked the most-festive city in the United States, according to findings by Thumbtack. The list represents the cities with the most holiday spirit based on data from millions of home projects booked through the Thumbtack platform. Three of the top five "most-festive" cities were...
dallasexaminer.com
North Texas Food Bank and Tom Thumb/Albertson’s hosts Thanksgiving drive-through food distribution event at UNT Dallas
The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB), along with the University of North Texas at Dallas and Tom Thumb / Albertsons, will provide nourishing food to community members in need through a public event on Saturday, Nov. 12. The public holiday food distribution will take place at the UNT Dallas Campus located at 7300 University Hills Blvd. in Southern Dallas from 9 a.m. to noon. Each family will receive approximately 60 pounds of fresh groceries at the mobile food distribution, including a Thanksgiving turkey for the first 250 families, thanks to Tom Thumb/Albertsons.
multihousingnews.com
Toll Brothers JV Breaks Ground on 3 Texas Communities
In a $1.9 billion partnership with Equity Residential, the firm will develop more than 1,000 apartments in Dallas-Fort Worth. Equity Residential and joint venture partner Toll Brothers Apartment Living, the rental subsidiary of Toll Brothers, have broken ground on three luxury multifamily communities in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. A total 1,053 homes will be developed across three communities: Lyle, Remy and The Settler.
ketr.org
Dems flip Collin County state house district as Plesa defeats Polly
The rural Northeast Texas delegation to the state legislature next year will be the same lawmakers from the 2020 session. However, in suburban districts near the metro Dallas area, one new face will be headed to Austin. Texas House District 70 includes much of Collin County, including Princeton. Incumbent Republican...
