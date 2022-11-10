Read full article on original website
Disney Drops a Huge Part of Epcot's Expansion
Walt Disney Co. (DIS) - Get Free Report theme parks have been busy expanding with the addition of new rides, as well as the refurbishment and reinventing of existing attractions. Disneyland has several attractions that have been closed for refurbishments. Mickey's Toontown land has been closed since March 9 for...
disneyfoodblog.com
All the Rides and Hotels That Will Be Closed in Disney World in November
Are you visiting Disney World in November? There’s a lot to do in the parks this month, with the start of Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party and the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays. We’re also looking forward to new eats and treats, holiday decorations, and some festive ride overlays.
disneydining.com
VIDEO: Guests Stuck for Hours as Disney Attraction Breaks Down
As much as we like to believe Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort are filled with nothing but magic and pixie dust… sometimes hiccups happen – as is the case with this Disney Park incident. Despite the upcharges and price hikes at both Walt Disney World and...
disneyfoodblog.com
Where to Find a SECRET Message in EPCOT
There are a TON of hidden details and secrets in Disney World. You can find hidden Mickeys all over the parks, see a few secrets in the Tree of Life at Animal Kingdom, and even check out some fun details that Imagineers have left on attractions. And, Disney has no shortage of these interesting facts and secrets. In fact, we’re about to tell you about a detail in EPCOT that we’re almost positive you don’t already know!
disneyfoodblog.com
The WORST Disney World Hotels for 2023
Not all Disney World Resort hotels are created equally. In fact, some might just be downright WRONG for you and your travel party. There’s no doubt that each Disney World Resort hotel comes with its own set of pros and cons, but how can you decide which one is right for you? That’s where we come in — so let’s take a look at the WORST Disney World hotels for 2023!
disneydining.com
Disney Scraps New Attraction, Citing an Unsolvable Problem with Guests
An exciting Disney Parks attraction was totally scrapped as it presented a problem that was unsolvable–even for Imagineers. In recent months, Guests who frequent their favorite Disney Park–especially the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort–have been extremely vocal about their frustrations related to massive crowds and “insanely” long lines for attractions, dining venues, rides, and shows. The introduction of Genie+ and Lightning Lane hasn’t really helped to diffuse long lines in the queues, in the opinion of many Guests.
disneydining.com
One Disney World Attraction Had a 6-HOUR WAIT Over the Weekend, and It’s Not Even a New Ride
For Guests at Walt Disney World, it’s not uncommon to wait in line for an attraction much longer than desired, especially for Guests who opt out of the Genie+ and Lightning Lane add-ons. But one attraction at Disney World had ridiculously long wait times, and the ride itself has been around for a few years now.
disneydining.com
Popular Universal Attraction Set to Be Demolished Next Year
Universal Studios Hollywood is one of the smaller theme parks, but is packed with loads of fun for the entire family. Guests can ride on flying benches on Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, or they can become a minion on Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem. For thrill-seekers, Guests can head to the lower lot and fight Megatron on Transformers: The Ride 3D, see terrifying dinosaurs on Jurassic World: The Ride, or find themselves surrounded by mummies on the indoor roller coaster, Revenge of the Mummy.
disneydining.com
Character Meet and Greets at Disney World To End This Weekend, per Report
Several character meet and greets at Disney World are reportedly ending on Sunday, October 23. Fans of the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida visit the parks for a myriad of magical reasons, and each of them has favorite rides, attractions, and experiences they enjoy when they’re in the parks. Those favorites are some of the reasons Guests keep coming back to visit again and again.
disneyfoodblog.com
Two Disney Parks Are SOLD OUT for 6 Days Straight Next Week
As we get closer and closer to Halloween, Disney World is getting more and more busy!. And, it’s totally understandable, because there are a lot of things to do! You can take a look at all of the holiday decor, eat spooky treats, attend Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, and more. But, if you’re going to the parks soon, it’s necessary to take a look at the calendar before you go. And, don’t forget that you still need a Park Pass Reservation to get into the parks — so we’ve compiled that info right here just for you!
disneydining.com
ANOTHER Car Stolen Out Of Lot While Family Enjoyed Disney World Vacation
A trip to Walt Disney World Resort is often a truly magical experience. From the great food to the immersive theme parks, and gorgeous hotels, it is a place where families create lasting memories. While, for the most part, those memories evoke laughs and smiles, there are some memories of a Walt Disney World vacation that some people will want to forget.
disneytips.com
The Hotel at Walt Disney World You May Never Have Heard Of
You may think you know every piece of Disney Park history, but this hotel’s story may surprise you. There is one hotel at the Lake Buena Vista Resort that many cannot access – Shades of Green Resort. This hotel on Disney property charges Guests based on their pay grade and offers those in the United States Armed Forces a cheaper option for staying at the Walt Disney World Resort in Central Florida.
disneydining.com
More Protests Unfold at Disney Resort, Forcing Closure
We previously shared the news that security was enhanced at one Disney Park as Guests gathered to protest the theme park reservation system implemented by Disney. Now, we’re seeing more protests unfold for the Disney Resort. Guests Fearful, Furious as Disney Park Protesters Intimidate Them, Bang Drums, Render Park...
Tourists trapped in Shanghai Disneyland FINALLY leave theme park after entire resort was plunged into lockdown... but only if they test negative for Covid
Shanghai Disney Resort abruptly shut its doors on Monday as Chinese authorities imposed a snap lockdown — trapping guests who are not permitted to leave until they test negative for Covid-19. Visitors to Shanghai Disney Resort are not allowed to leave 'until on-site testing returns a negative result', the...
cohaitungchi.com
Walt Disney World Ticket Prices 2022
Planning a trip to the Most Magical Place on Earth? We’ve got all the details on Walt Disney World ticket prices for 2022, including Park Hopper, After Hours events, and great discounts and deals. For 2022, Disney World ticket prices start at $109 per ticket and max out at...
disneyfoodblog.com
Why You Should SKIP the Most Exciting Dining Experience in EPCOT
It’s no secret that not all Disney World dining experiences are created equally. Whether you’re just looking for a quick snack, a filling meal that won’t take up too much time, or a sit-down meal that also doubles as a break from the parks — there’s probably something for just about everyone. But, did you know there’s one table service restaurant in EPCOT where you get to see and FEEL your food being cooked right in front of you?! Come with us to check out Teppan Edo in the Japan Pavilion for a truly unique dining experience at Disney World!
Will Tropical Storm Nicole close Disney World? What about Universal and SeaWorld?
Tropical Storm Nicole is on its way to bringing heavy rain and wind to Central Florida. But will theme parks be closing their doors again?
WDW News Today
Disney Advises Locals of Late Night Fireworks at Magic Kingdom, Likely Filming for Holiday Specials
Walt Disney World announced today that they will be launching late night fireworks for the next three nights. Tonight through Nov. 14, we will be launching fireworks at Magic Kingdom Park between 11:30 p.m. and approximately 2 a.m. We apologize to our neighbors and Guests for this late-night inconvenience. We...
WDW News Today
New ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Merchandise Available at Disneyland
Ahead of next month’s new film “Avatar: The Way of Water”, we found some new Avatar merchandise at the Disneyland Resort! Let’s check it out!. “Avatar: The Way of Water” is going to introduce audiences to new wildlife from Pandora, like this Ilu. The ilu...
disneytips.com
Disney Afternoon Live! and Other Times the Disney Afternoon Showed Up At The Theme Parks
“Step right up and come on in, here’s where the fun begins! There’s so much to do, getting ready just for you. Everybody’s busy bringing you a Disney Afternoon!”. If you’re of a certain age, those words take you back to your childhood, excitedly setting down in front of your television set for the best cartoons around – Adventures of the Gummi Bears, DuckTales, Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers, TaleSpin, Darkwing Duck, Goof Troop, Gargoyles, and the many other shows that made up the created-for-syndication, two hour block of animated television shows.
