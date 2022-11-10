ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Antelope Valley Press

Officials break ground on musical road

PALMDALE — With the echoes of the crowd singing “The Marine’s Hymn” hanging in the air, on Thursday, Palmdale city officials, staff and project backers ceremoniously broke ground on a new musical road, this one a tribute to the US Marine Corps and all of the nation’s armed services.
PALMDALE, CA
Antelope Valley Press

More than 100 gather at Lancaster Cemetery

LANCASTER — With hundreds of flags fluttering in a cool breeze, veterans joined by their families and friends gathered at two big memorial parks on Veterans Day to hear from a congressman who flew combat with the Navy, a 100-year-old World War II veteran and an advocate for better services for those who served the nation.
LANCASTER, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Glendale: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Glendale, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Glendale California. When traveling to Glendale, California, be sure to explore its museums and parks. The Verdugo Mountains are also an option, providing equestrian trails and the Deukmejian Wilderness Park is situated in the foothills. The city’s climate is Mediterranean. High temperatures average in...
GLENDALE, CA
signalscv.com

West Ranch cleans up at Rampage marching band competition

In what is considered to be one of largest marching band competitions in the area, more than 6,000 people attended Rampage – hosted by Hart High School at College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium last weekend. The competition featured bands mostly from Los Angeles County, which included all...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday

As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Hofbauer takes over lead in Healthcare District

LANCASTER — The race for the two-year, short-term seat on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors has changed, since Election Night, as additional ballots counted now have Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer leading the pack. As of 4:23 p.m. Wednesday, Hofbauer had 15,788 votes, or 35.82% of the...
PALMDALE, CA
verticalmag.com

Helicopter pioneer Frank Robinson passes￼

Estimated reading time 4 minutes, 14 seconds. On Nov. 12, 2022, Robinson Helicopter Company bid a final farewell to its founder, Frank Robinson. Robinson, 92, passed away peacefully at his Rolling Hills, California home. One of the most recognizable names in the helicopter industry, Frank Robinson was a pioneer, a...
ROLLING HILLS, CA
theavtimes.com

Body of Simi Valley woman found in the AV, ex-husband arrested

ANTELOPE VALLEY – The body of a 25-year-old woman who vanished from her Simi Valley apartment last week was found in the Antelope Valley on Sunday, and her ex-husband has been arrested in connection with her death, authorities said. “[On Sunday, Nov. 13], detectives located human remains of an...
SIMI VALLEY, CA
gotodestinations.com

The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)

Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
LONG BEACH, CA
boulevardsentinel.com

The 12 best restaurants in Northeast L.A.

Eating out is in again and Northeast Los Angeles is a dining hot spot, according to L.A.’s restaurant reviewers. Here’s a rundown:. Bub and Grandma’s in Glassell Park and Dunsmoor, also in Glassell Park, have made the lists of best new restaurants in L.A. by Eater L.A., the Infatuation and Timeout.com.
LOS ANGELES, CA
daytrippen.com

Lightscape Los Angeles County Arboretum Discount Tickets

Are you ready to be amazed by a fantasy of lights? The internationally acclaimed Lightscape at the LA Arboretum is back and willing to take you on a journey to new places and experiences. This exciting holiday event is open from mid-November through mid-January for an unbelievably thrilling experience. Tickets...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy