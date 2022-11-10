Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Antelope Valley Press
Officials break ground on musical road
PALMDALE — With the echoes of the crowd singing “The Marine’s Hymn” hanging in the air, on Thursday, Palmdale city officials, staff and project backers ceremoniously broke ground on a new musical road, this one a tribute to the US Marine Corps and all of the nation’s armed services.
Antelope Valley Press
More than 100 gather at Lancaster Cemetery
LANCASTER — With hundreds of flags fluttering in a cool breeze, veterans joined by their families and friends gathered at two big memorial parks on Veterans Day to hear from a congressman who flew combat with the Navy, a 100-year-old World War II veteran and an advocate for better services for those who served the nation.
nomadlawyer.org
Frontier Toyota In Santa Clarita Sold To New Ownership
The Frontier Toyota in Santa Clarita has recently been sold to Aman Abraham, of Los Angeles after being owned by SCV resident Joe Caso since 1988. The sale of the Toyota dealership was reportedly closed on Wednesday but no details of the sale have been released. The new owner Abraham, was previously the general manager ...
signalscv.com
West Ranch cleans up at Rampage marching band competition
In what is considered to be one of largest marching band competitions in the area, more than 6,000 people attended Rampage – hosted by Hart High School at College of the Canyons’ Cougar Stadium last weekend. The competition featured bands mostly from Los Angeles County, which included all...
NBC Los Angeles
LA Election Results Take Shape: More Numbers Released Monday
As hundreds of thousands of ballots still have to be counted in Los Angeles County, more election results and numbers were released Monday afternoon, giving voters a better idea of the direction in several key races like that of the mayoral and sheriff's races. The LA County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk released...
California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los Angeles
Witness illustration from September 13, 2010, case in Hoffman, NC.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching a “translucent or camouflaged” triangle-shaped object at about 8:10 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
nomadlawyer.org
Antelope Valley Press
Hofbauer takes over lead in Healthcare District
LANCASTER — The race for the two-year, short-term seat on the Antelope Valley Healthcare District Board of Directors has changed, since Election Night, as additional ballots counted now have Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer leading the pack. As of 4:23 p.m. Wednesday, Hofbauer had 15,788 votes, or 35.82% of the...
These 37 California restaurants just got Michelin recognition
Three dozen restaurants around California have been added to the delicious and prestigious pages of the official Michelin Guide.
scvnews.com
Nov. 19: There’s Snow Place Like Old Town Newhall to ‘Light Up Main Street’
When you think of the holiday season, do you imagine yourself in a Winter Wonderland? A pile of snow? Taking pictures with Santa? If so, then you’re in luck! The City of Santa Clarita is thrilled to welcome the community to Light Up Main Street in Old Town Newhall on Saturday, Nov. 19, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
I-5 Freeway Ramps North Of Santa Clarita To Be Closed This Week
Santa Clarita residents who are planning to travel north this week should keep an eye out for closed ramps on the 5 freeway. Recently, the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announced that the I-5 off-ramps and on-ramps at the Tejon Pass Rest Area will be temporarily closed on specific days this week. The Northbound off- ...
verticalmag.com
Helicopter pioneer Frank Robinson passes￼
Estimated reading time 4 minutes, 14 seconds. On Nov. 12, 2022, Robinson Helicopter Company bid a final farewell to its founder, Frank Robinson. Robinson, 92, passed away peacefully at his Rolling Hills, California home. One of the most recognizable names in the helicopter industry, Frank Robinson was a pioneer, a...
theavtimes.com
Body of Simi Valley woman found in the AV, ex-husband arrested
ANTELOPE VALLEY – The body of a 25-year-old woman who vanished from her Simi Valley apartment last week was found in the Antelope Valley on Sunday, and her ex-husband has been arrested in connection with her death, authorities said. “[On Sunday, Nov. 13], detectives located human remains of an...
gotodestinations.com
boulevardsentinel.com
The 12 best restaurants in Northeast L.A.
Eating out is in again and Northeast Los Angeles is a dining hot spot, according to L.A.’s restaurant reviewers. Here’s a rundown:. Bub and Grandma’s in Glassell Park and Dunsmoor, also in Glassell Park, have made the lists of best new restaurants in L.A. by Eater L.A., the Infatuation and Timeout.com.
Los Angeles Mayor’s Race: Karen Bass now leads Rick Caruso by 29,000 votes
Rep. Karen Bass has expanded her lead in the race to become the next mayor of Los Angeles. The latest results released by the Los Angeles County Registrar’s Office Monday afternoon showed Bass jumping ahead of Rick Caruso by more than 29,200 votes. The new vote totals showed Bass holding with 354,948 votes, a total […]
daytrippen.com
