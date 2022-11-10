ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

See how Michelle Obama reacted when her daughters told her their house rules

Former First Lady Michelle Obama is sharing the moment she realized that the children she raised are now adults themselves with their own rules. In a segment on Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Obama shared that her two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, now live together as they enter their next phase of life. But that life transition has come with changes that Obama said she didn't see coming.
The Independent

Voices: Sleeping badly? Feeling low? I bet I know the culprit

World leaders have been travelling to Egypt for the annual meeting about the climate crisis at Cop27. The focus this year is how wealthier countries should compensate developing countries for the role they played in accelerating change to the climate, leading to extreme weather events.It is understandable why so much attention is given to the physical impact of the climate crisis, such as flooding, forest fires, hurricanes and drought. But this ignores the influence of the crisis on individual and population mental health.The Welcome Trust recently released a report outlining what we know already about the way extreme weather...
TODAY.com

Stress-fighting breathing techniques to help handle anxiety

Scientists say controlled breathing can reduce stress, increase alertness and boost our immune systems. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Al Roker put the theory to the test at a breathing meditation class.Nov. 14, 2022.
TODAY.com

Paulina Porizkova on reclaiming herself at 57: 'This is me at my best'

Paulina Porizkova didn’t suffer silently when grief overwhelmed her. In fact, when the former supermodel found herself struggling in the wake of husband Ric Ocasek’s death, she took to Instagram to share her pain and her tears. And now, in an interview with NBC News special anchor Maria...

