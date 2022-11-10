Read full article on original website
See how Michelle Obama reacted when her daughters told her their house rules
Former First Lady Michelle Obama is sharing the moment she realized that the children she raised are now adults themselves with their own rules. In a segment on Hoda & Jenna on Monday, Obama shared that her two daughters, Malia, 24, and Sasha, 21, now live together as they enter their next phase of life. But that life transition has come with changes that Obama said she didn't see coming.
Michelle Obama has emotional meeting with cancer patient whose letter inspired her new book
Michelle Obama receives more than 2,000 letters a month from readers responding to her 2018 memoir, "Becoming." Obama says these letters inspired her new book, "The Light We Carry," and the former first lady was able to meet one of the people behind the words on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna.
Voices: Sleeping badly? Feeling low? I bet I know the culprit
World leaders have been travelling to Egypt for the annual meeting about the climate crisis at Cop27. The focus this year is how wealthier countries should compensate developing countries for the role they played in accelerating change to the climate, leading to extreme weather events.It is understandable why so much attention is given to the physical impact of the climate crisis, such as flooding, forest fires, hurricanes and drought. But this ignores the influence of the crisis on individual and population mental health.The Welcome Trust recently released a report outlining what we know already about the way extreme weather...
Stress-fighting breathing techniques to help handle anxiety
Scientists say controlled breathing can reduce stress, increase alertness and boost our immune systems. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb and Al Roker put the theory to the test at a breathing meditation class.Nov. 14, 2022.
Paulina Porizkova on reclaiming herself at 57: 'This is me at my best'
Paulina Porizkova didn’t suffer silently when grief overwhelmed her. In fact, when the former supermodel found herself struggling in the wake of husband Ric Ocasek’s death, she took to Instagram to share her pain and her tears. And now, in an interview with NBC News special anchor Maria...
Dolly Parton receives $100M award from Jeff Bezos: ‘She gives with her heart’
Dolly Parton is getting recognized for the work beyond her "9 to 5" of being the queen of country music. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner, Lauren Sanchez, awarded the country music star and philanthropist with $100 million on Nov. 12 as part of the Bezos Courage and Civility Award.
Jane Fonda on being aware of the time she has left: 'I'm not afraid of going'
She’s a two-time Academy Award-winning film star, an outspoken activist, a veteran fitness guru and an all-around icon — and at 84, Jane Fonda believes her days of accepting accolades and championing causes will be coming to an end “sooner rather than later.”. During a recent interview...
