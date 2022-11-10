KILLEEN, Texas — Partial owner of Amazon and philanthropist, MacKenzie Scott, has donated $18 million to Killeen ISD to give them their largest donation ever. Scott has spent the last seven months donating a total of $2 billion to 343 organizations across the country. She has previously donated to other central Texas organizations, which include the Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas and the Waco Habitat for Humanity.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 10 HOURS AGO