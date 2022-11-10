ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myfoxzone.com

Killeen ISD receives $18 million donation from partial owner of Amazon, Mackenzie Scott

KILLEEN, Texas — Partial owner of Amazon and philanthropist, MacKenzie Scott, has donated $18 million to Killeen ISD to give them their largest donation ever. Scott has spent the last seven months donating a total of $2 billion to 343 organizations across the country. She has previously donated to other central Texas organizations, which include the Boys & Girls Club of Central Texas and the Waco Habitat for Humanity.
KILLEEN, TX
myfoxzone.com

Best College GameDay signs from TCU Horned Frogs-Texas Longhorns show

AUSTIN, Texas — College GameDay is in Austin, Texas, for the second time this season. ESPN's flagship college football show went to the Lone Star State capital for the UT-Alabama game earlier in the season and have returned with the TCU Horned Frogs coming to town. One of the...
AUSTIN, TX
myfoxzone.com

No. 4 TCU tops No. 18 Texas 17-10 to earn Big 12 title berth

AUSTIN, Texas — Kendre Miller rushed for 138 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter that broke open a tense defensive struggle, and No. 4 TCU beat No. 18 Texas 17-10 on Saturday night to clinch a berth in the Big 12 championship game. TCU quarterback Max...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy