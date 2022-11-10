Read full article on original website
Juvenile And One Other Injured In Salisbury Shooting
SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury Police say that a juvenile and a 20-year-old man were both injured in a shooting on Messner Street early Sunday morning. On November 13th, shortly before 2 a.m., police were called to a home in the 400 block of Messner Street. Officers say that a...
Rock Hill Police Investigating Homicide
ROCK HILL, S.C. (Press Release) — Just after midnight on Monday, November 14th, Rock Hill Police responded to an apartment in the 1800 block of Paces River Avenue after receiving calls for gunshots being fired. Officers arrived on scene and found a 38-year-old male victim unresponsive suffering from gunshot...
CMPD Identifies Pedestrian Killed In NoDa
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pedestrian was struck and killed by an SUV Monday morning in NoDa. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have identified the woman as Mingii Jin, 59. CMPD responded to the 200 block of Matheson Avenue around 6:30 a.m. and located the woman suffering from life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Missing Rowan County Man Found Safe
GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. — Police are asking for help in finding Harold David Coon, 82, who went missing on Sunday. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or Alzheimer’s. Officers say that on November 14th, around 8 p.m., Coon left Brookstone Way in Granite Quarry to go...
Gaston County Mugshots November 12th
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Saturday, November 12th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Person Found Dead At 2-Alarm Fire In Gastonia
GASTONIA, NC — Firefighters are on the scene of a 2-alarm fire in Gastonia. The fire broke out around 9:45 p.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Linwood Road. Police officials confirm one person was found dead at the scene. This is a developing story. Stay with WCCB News...
Mecklenburg County Mugshots November 12th
Check out the Mecklenburg County Mugshots from Saturday, November 12th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
One Dead, One Injured After Lancaster Crash
LANCASTER, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol says that one person has since passed away from a crash on October 31st. Troopers say that on October 31st, just before 7:30 a.m., a 2002 Nissan SUV was driving north on Catoe Road near Wilderness Lane when they ran off the road and hit a ditch.
Charlotte Fire: Apartment Fire Intentionally Set
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Investigators say that a fire on Beacon Ridge Road early Sunday morning was intentionally set. The fire happened roughly around 1 a.m. on November 13th at the Beacon Hill Apartments in South Charlotte. Firefighters were able to contain the fire in 20 minutes. No one was...
UVA Shooting Victim Was Hough High Grad, District Says
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Former teammates and coaches tell WCCB they are “shocked” to hear of the murder of Devin Chandler. “He had an infectious personality. An unbelievable smile. Every day he brought an energy and exuberance about him. To practice, to school and everything that he did,” said Hough High School football coach Matt Jenkins.
‘He’s A Super hero’; Family Thankful To Be Alive After Cornelius Police Officer Saves Them From Burning Home
CORNELIUS, N.C. – A Cornelius Police Officer jumped into action when he noticed a house on fire while he was out patrolling a neighborhood. It happened Wednesday night on Smith Circle in Cornelius. The Sitdikovs were sound asleep when the officer banged on their door, waking the family up. The couple, their two young sons, and two dogs all got out of the home safely.
Traffic Fatalities Declining in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE N.C. – With more people heading back to work post pandemic, you would expect for road incidents to increase, especially fatal ones. However, the truth might surprise you. WCCB Charlotte’s Emma Mondo has more from CharlotteDOT.
CATS To Restore Some Express Routes
CHARLOTTE — Beginning Monday, Nov. 28, Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) will restore service on select express routes that were discontinued during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a news release, CATS says it will restore the following routes with three morning and three evening trips on weekdays:
Thousands Of Runners Take Part In Charlotte Marathon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of runners returned to Uptown Charlotte Saturday for the Novant Health Charlotte Marathon. This was the 18th iteration of the event. The first race kicked off at 7:10 a.m. on Graham Street, between 3rd and 4th Streets. Participants could choose to race in a number...
Warbirds Over Monroe Airshow Draws in Hundreds Of People For Veteran’s Day Weekend
MONROE, N.C. — Fighter jets from World War Two are flying over Monroe this weekend to honor those who’ve served. The first day of the ‘Warbirds Over Monroe’ Airshow happened Saturday at the Charlotte-Monroe Executive Airport. Families got to get an up close look at the vintage aircraft and talk to the pilots before seeing the air show. One family even got an up close, hands on experience with the planes.
Huntersville Veteran’s Day Parade
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville is gathering together to remember our nation’s veterans. Saturday, the town held its 7th annual veteran’s day parade. The parade started on North Maxwell Avenue and ended at Veterans Park. This year’s theme was Huntersville honors hometown heroes. Veterans at the parade...
Polar Express Train Ride Comes To The North Carolina Transportation Museum
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -The North Carolina Transportation Museum brings the Polar Express to life with its train ride inspired by the classic story. Passengers will be served hot chocolate and cookies on board the train, all while listening to the film’s soundtrack. Families are encouraged to wear their pajamas for...
Rising Spotlight: Charlotte Auto Show
CHARLOTTE, NC — The Charlotte Auto Show revs its engines for the 29th year at the Charlotte Convention Center starting this Thursday, November 17th – November 20th. The Charlotte Auto Show’s executive director, Jenn Jackson, joins Rising to give more insight on what to expect at this year’s show.
Federal Authorities: Two Aircraft Collide At Dallas Air Show
DALLAS (AP) — Two historic military planes collided and crashed to the ground Saturday during a Dallas air show, federal officials said, sending plumes of black smoke billowing into the sky. It was unclear how many people were on board the aircraft or if anyone on the ground was hurt.
10 Places To Order Takeout Thanksgiving Dinner
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Tis the season to be thankful…Thankful that we can skip the hard part of Thanksgiving. To some, cooking in the kitchen on Thanksgiving morning is special, to others, it’s a hassle. If you’ve ever needed a reason to ditch the kitchen and order a takeout Thanksgiving meal you’re in luck.
