Nevada State

2news.com

Nevada 2022 Midterm Election Reaction

From the election of Republican Joe Lombardo as Governor, to retaining Catherine Cortez Masto, a Democrat, as Senator, the 'purpleness' of the Silver State might have been apparent in the midterm elections. However, some say Nevada is leaning more blue than purple. “Unless the elections are really close, the purple...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo Delivers Victory Speech in Las Vegas

Governor-Elect Joe Lombardo gave his victory speech on Monday in Las Vegas at Rancho High School, his alma mater. In June 2021, Lombardo announced his candidacy for governor at Rancho High School. On Monday, he said that his victory is a new beginning for Nevada. “It's a win for parents...
LAS VEGAS, NV
2news.com

Other Nevada Campaign Race Results

Nevadans voted to approve Question 3 which will allow voters to elect state and federal candidates by ranked-choice voting. The decison comes after Clark County released 22,323 votes Saturday night that saw Cortez Masto pick up 14,084 votes to Laxalt's 8,239.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Arizona county quick to bat down election misinformation

PHOENIX (AP) — When the Republican candidate for Arizona governor accused the state’s most populous county of “slow-rolling” the vote count to skew early election results, a local official fired back. “Quite frankly, it is offensive for Kari Lake to say that these people behind me...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
2news.com

All Eyes Turn To Nevada In Important Senate Race

Governor Steve Sisolak conceded the Gubernatorial Race but the Senate race is still too close to call. The decison comes after Clark County released 22,323 votes Saturday night that saw Cortez Masto pick up 14,084 votes to Laxalt's 8,239.
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Nevada Law Enforcement Joining Forces in Seatbelt Enforcement Campaign

The Nevada State will be Joining Forces with other law enforcement agencies around Nevada for a Seatbelt Enforcement Event. The Click It or Ticket Event will take place from November 10, 2022 – November 30, 2022. This Click It or Ticket Campaign aims to increase law enforcement participation by...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Crash Responder Safety Week is a Reminder to Drive Safely

The Nevada Department of Transportation and Nevada State Police are reminding motorists to drive attentively, slow down and move over for traffic response vehicles during national Crash Responder Safety Week, held Nov. 14-18. There are approximately 50,000 reported crashes on Nevada roads every year. Traffic incidents are the primary cause...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Nevada State Police Releases Driver's Name in Fatal Crash Near Mustang

Nevada State Police has identified the driver who died after a multi-car crash on I-80 near Mustang last month. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on October 20th. NSP says 28-year-old Steven William Adams was driving a 2016 Volvo S60 west on I-80. While trying to pass a 2001 GMC Savanna van, NSP says the Volvo's left rear tire hit the right front of the GMC causing the Volvo to spin across the eastbound lanes and into the oncoming path of a 2010 Hyundai Sonata driven by Richard Nordstrom.
NEVADA STATE

