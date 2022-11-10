Nevada State Police has identified the driver who died after a multi-car crash on I-80 near Mustang last month. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. on October 20th. NSP says 28-year-old Steven William Adams was driving a 2016 Volvo S60 west on I-80. While trying to pass a 2001 GMC Savanna van, NSP says the Volvo's left rear tire hit the right front of the GMC causing the Volvo to spin across the eastbound lanes and into the oncoming path of a 2010 Hyundai Sonata driven by Richard Nordstrom.

NEVADA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO