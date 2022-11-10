The Denver Broncos are one of the most unbalanced teams in NFL history, and there is one stat in particular that shows just how much their offense is holding them back. Following their 17-10 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, the Broncos are averaging just 14.6 points per game on the season. In terms of scoring output, they have the worst offense in the NFL. Defensively, the Broncos are the complete opposite. They are allowing just 16.6 points per game and have the best scoring defense in the NFL.

DENVER, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO