Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nbc15.com
Officials identify three individuals killed in Rock Co. crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of three individuals who died in a crash earlier this month. Officials stated that Thomas Flick Lohmeier, Bridget D. Crull and Howard C. Walmer all died as a result of the injuries they suffered in the crash. Their ages were 20, 19, and 76, respectively.
nbc15.com
MPD: Car stolen after being hit by suspect vehicle
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A victim’s vehicle was stolen Monday after it was struck by a suspect vehicle in an intersection on Madison’s southwest side, police allege. In an incident report, Madison Police Department stated that officers responded around 2 p.m. to the intersection of Schroeder Road and Whitney Way for a vehicle theft.
nbc15.com
Two-vehicle crash in Town of Oregon leaves one dead, one with life-threatening injuries
TOWN OF OREGON, Wis. (WMTV) - A two-vehicle crash in the Town of Oregon left one dead and another with life-threatening injuries Saturday afternoon. Around 3:50 p.m. Saturday, Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies and EMS responded to Rome Corners Road and CTH MM in the Town of Oregon for reports of a two-vehicle crash.
nbc15.com
One dead after US 14 crash in Rock Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man died in a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 14 Sunday morning after going to a nearby hospital, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the 66-year-old from Evansville has not been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office yet.
nbc15.com
Fire destroys Green Lake County home Sunday night
VILLAGE OF KINGSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire completely destroyed a home in the Village of Kingston Sunday night, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:18 p.m., Green Lake County dispatch received a report of a structure fire at 115 Park St. in the Village of Kingston. The caller said flames were visible from inside the house.
nbc15.com
MPD: Multiple crashes in the area, drivers need to slow down with ice possible
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is reporting multiple crashes in the area Saturday night. MPD did not give a cause to any of the reported crashes but said drivers need to slow down with ice accumulating on the roads. NBC15 is keeping an eye on three specific...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
nbc15.com
New study shows a rise in domestic violence homicides
Families and friends in McFarland gathered at Edwards-Foye American Legion Post 534 Sunday to honor their area veterans. 3,000+ runners on the go for annual Madison Marathon. Runners were on the go around the state Capitol Sunday morning for this year’s Madison Marathon. Southern Wisconsin Boy Scouts bring back...
nbc15.com
Madison Axe to open on city’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An axe throwing facility is catapulting its way to Madison’s east side. Madison Axe is slated to open by the end of November or the first week of December at 2427 South Stoughton Road, facilitators announced Monday. Managing Partner Brandon Long stated in the announcement...
nbc15.com
Wis. drivers ‘scrambling’ for new tires ahead of wintry weather
Wisconsin has won their last 14 matches and are undefeated at the Field House. Madison man collects hundreds of vintage ceiling fans. A Madison man has a massive collection of something most people own, but likely don’t think much about.
nbc15.com
Madison area Scouts participate in situational first aid training
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Glacier’s Edge Council Boys Scouts brought back first aid training after Appleton Scouts were honored for helping during a train derailment. Southern Wisconsin Boys Scouts of America troops stepped up their emergency response education through situational training on Saturday at Messiah Lutheran Church. Glacier’s Edge...
nbc15.com
172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public
TOWN OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents now have an additional 172 acres of trails, lodges and cabins to enjoy. The Rock River Heritage County Park was officially opened to the public Saturday. The property is located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River, at 5801 N. River Road.
nbc15.com
Janesville Chinese restaurant, Cozy Inn, celebrates 100 years in business
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Venturing twenty steps up to the second story of 214 W. Milwaukee Street will land you inside of Cozy Inn, the Chinese restaurant celebrating a milestone of 100 years in business this November. It’s an anniversary that continues to make Cozy Inn one of the oldest...
nbc15.com
Little John's cooking Thanksgiving dinner
A pair of studies released this fall show a troubling trend in Wisconsin: Domestic violence homicides are on the rise across the state. Families and friends in McFarland gathered at Edwards-Foye American Legion Post 534 Sunday to honor their area veterans. 3,000+ runners on the go for annual Madison Marathon.
nbc15.com
Korean War vets honored during American Legion Post 534 ceremony
A pair of studies released this fall show a troubling trend in Wisconsin: Domestic violence homicides are on the rise across the state. 3,000+ runners on the go for annual Madison Marathon. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Runners were on the go around the state Capitol Sunday morning for this...
nbc15.com
Madison man collects hundreds of vintage ceiling fans
Devin Chandler played four games for the Badgers during the 2020 season and was on the UW roster in 2021 before transferring six weeks into the season. Wis. drivers ‘scrambling’ for new tires ahead of wintry weather. Updated: 2 hours ago. With measurable snowfall expected in southern Wisconsin...
nbc15.com
Madison family celebrates birthday by donating food
Boy Scouts in our area brought back a special kind of training in light of recent nationwide recognition. The holidays are still around the corner but the celebrations have already begun!. 172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Rock County residents now have...
nbc15.com
3,000+ runners on the go for annual Madison Marathon
A pair of studies released this fall show a troubling trend in Wisconsin: Domestic violence homicides are on the rise across the state. Korean War vets honored during American Legion Post 534 ceremony. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. Families and friends in McFarland gathered at Edwards-Foye American Legion Post 534...
nbc15.com
Mad City Gobblers raises money to provide turkeys to area food pantries
DANE COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - A local organization is helping families in need this holiday season by raising money to donate turkeys to area food pantries. Mad City Gobblers, the National Wild Turkey Federation Madison chapter, is in their 12th year of raising money to purchase turkeys for local food pantries during the Thanksgiving holiday season.
nbc15.com
Madison family teaches the importance of giving
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison family teaches their kids to give back to the community not just during the holidays, but on a day when they normally receive presents. Birthday celebrations look a little different in the Schmelz/Melsen household. Parents Kurt Schmelz and Sarah Melsen let their kids pick a charity to donate to on their birthdays.
Comments / 0