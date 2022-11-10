IOWA CITY, IA (WMTV) - Wisconsin came up short to Iowa 24-10 at Kinnick Stadium. The Badgers defense started off strong for Wisconsin with two tackles for loss on the Hawkeyes’ opening drive. Junior linebacker Nick Herbig would sack Spencer Petras for a loss of nine yards and force a fumble which would turn into a Wisconsin field goal to give the Badgers a 3-0 lead in the first quarter. Herbig would have three sacks in the first half.

