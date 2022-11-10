Read full article on original website
“The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah coming to Madison next year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Comedian Trevor Noah will swing through Madison next year as part of a planned world tour next fall. The longtime host of The Daily Show announced a slew of 2023 performances across the U.S., split between the first and last several months of the year. It’s...
3,000+ runners on the go for annual Madison Marathon
Madison man collects hundreds of vintage ceiling fans
Little John's cooking Thanksgiving dinner
No. 3 Badger volleyball preparing for home stretch
Wis. drivers ‘scrambling’ for new tires ahead of wintry weather
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With measurable snowfall expected in southern Wisconsin Tuesday, local auto body shops say they’ve seen a mad dash of customers. Tire replacements are keeping Joe Conant at Conant Automotive in Stoughton busy. “We went from 90 degree weather down to 30 degree weather in a matter of a couple weeks,” he said. “So everybody’s just scrambling trying to get tires and their cars ready for winter.”
Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
Janesville Chinese restaurant, Cozy Inn, celebrates 100 years in business
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Venturing twenty steps up to the second story of 214 W. Milwaukee Street will land you inside of Cozy Inn, the Chinese restaurant celebrating a milestone of 100 years in business this November. It’s an anniversary that continues to make Cozy Inn one of the oldest...
Madison area Scouts participate in situational first aid training
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Glacier’s Edge Council Boys Scouts brought back first aid training after Appleton Scouts were honored for helping during a train derailment. Southern Wisconsin Boys Scouts of America troops stepped up their emergency response education through situational training on Saturday at Messiah Lutheran Church. Glacier’s Edge...
Madison Axe to open on city’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An axe throwing facility is catapulting its way to Madison’s east side. Madison Axe is slated to open by the end of November or the first week of December at 2427 South Stoughton Road, facilitators announced Monday. Managing Partner Brandon Long stated in the announcement...
UW athletic director mourns loss of former running back Brent Moss
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh is mourning the loss of former Badgers running back Brent Moss. In a statement posted on Twitter, McIntosh described Moss as one of the leaders of the football program’s revival in the early 1990s. “I would have loved blocking for...
UW-Madison program helps veterans transition to civilian life
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Transitioning from military to civilian life can be tough, but there’s a new program through the UW Odyssey Project that aims to help veterans continue their education. Odyssey literacy instructor Erin Celello and Odyssey alum and army veteran Dominique Christian joined Leigh Mills in the...
New martial arts gym opens on Rimrock Road
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new martial arts gym dedicated to inclusivity and available to all ages is now open in Madison. Forward Thai Boxing, located at 2500 Rimrock Road, aims to provide students with high-quality instruction in a safe, strengths-based learning environment. “This is a sport for anybody, any...
Madison family teaches the importance of giving
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison family teaches their kids to give back to the community not just during the holidays, but on a day when they normally receive presents. Birthday celebrations look a little different in the Schmelz/Melsen household. Parents Kurt Schmelz and Sarah Melsen let their kids pick a charity to donate to on their birthdays.
Badgers fall to Hawkeyes 24-10
IOWA CITY, IA (WMTV) - Wisconsin came up short to Iowa 24-10 at Kinnick Stadium. The Badgers defense started off strong for Wisconsin with two tackles for loss on the Hawkeyes’ opening drive. Junior linebacker Nick Herbig would sack Spencer Petras for a loss of nine yards and force a fumble which would turn into a Wisconsin field goal to give the Badgers a 3-0 lead in the first quarter. Herbig would have three sacks in the first half.
Badgers men's basketball beats Stanford
Madison family celebrates birthday by donating food
Korean War vets honored during American Legion Post 534 ceremony
One dead after US 14 crash in Rock Co.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man died in a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 14 Sunday morning after going to a nearby hospital, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the 66-year-old from Evansville has not been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office yet.
Panera releases new holiday cup designs
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This week Panera Bread kicked off the holiday season with the release of this year’s new holiday cup designs. Designed with the theme of “generosity” in mind, the festive holiday cups are now rolling out nationwide. The new cups feature Panera’s signature green...
