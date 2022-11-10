ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle Township, NJ

Woman hangs stuffed animals on nooses above Black NJ politician's campaign sign

By Emily Nadal
 4 days ago

MIDDLE TOWNSHIP, N.J. (1010 WINS) — New Jersey police officers are searching for a woman who was seen on video hanging stuffed animals on nooses above a Black political candidate’s campaign signs on election day.

The incident happened on Tuesday evening in Rio Grande near S. Delsea Drive where a sign for Democratic congressional candidate Tim Alexander was posted, police said.

Image from video footage of woman who hung stuffed animals on nooses at Black political candidate's sign. Photo credit Cape May County Prosecutor's Office

Video footage shows a white woman with blonde hair exiting a dark colored sedan, possibly a Buick, hanging the three stuffed animals with rope nooses on a tree above the sign.

Alexander, a Democrat, was running to represent New Jersey’s 2nd congressional district which covers the southern part of the state. He was defeated by Republican Jeff Van Drew.

"This is not who we are in Middle Township," Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue said, describing the act as a potential hate crime. "We stand united against all forms of racism, hate, threats and intimidation."

Image from video footage of woman who hung stuffed animals on nooses at Black political candidate's sign. Photo credit Cape May County Prosecutor's Office

Police are still investigating the bias incident. Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or the driver is being asked to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at (609) 465-1135. Tips can also be made to the Middle Township Police Department at 609-465-8700. Anonymous information can also be submitted through the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Anonymous TIP System by visiting cmcpo.tips.

