ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Almond Acres Charter Academy to host Turkey Trot

By Ashlee Owings
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VB4iB_0j6WTScQ00

Almond Acres Charter Academy is hosting a Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving this year.

This event is open to the public and will be held at 9 a.m. at the Twin River Ranch in Paso Robles.

It will feature a kid's mile, an open 5k, and an open 10k.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m. and the kid's mile begins at 9 a.m. The 5K and 10K will be at 9:30 a.m.

Fees are $10 for the Kids Mile, $25 for the Open 5k, and $45 for the Open 10k.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the athletics program at the local charter school.

Online pre-registration is encouraged.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
A-Town Daily News

Musical holiday walk coming to Atascadero Lake

Free event includes performances, refreshments, holiday decorations. – The community is invited to Atascadero Lake on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. to enjoy a musical holiday walk around the lake. Homes all around the lake will be decked out with special lighting and holiday decorations. Many local...
ATASCADERO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Local business helps homeless shelter move

Shelter able to save costs on the move to put towards services. – The El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO), a community resource for safe and secure shelter to meet the needs of families and individuals experiencing homelessness, has a new look in Paso Robles, and the long-awaited move to the newly renovated rooms of the repurposed motel was accomplished last Wednesday with the help of a local business.
PASO ROBLES, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy