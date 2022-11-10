ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Madison area Scouts participate in situational first aid training

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Glacier’s Edge Council Boys Scouts brought back first aid training after Appleton Scouts were honored for helping during a train derailment. Southern Wisconsin Boys Scouts of America troops stepped up their emergency response education through situational training on Saturday at Messiah Lutheran Church. Glacier’s Edge...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

3,000+ runners on the go for annual Madison Marathon

A pair of studies released this fall show a troubling trend in Wisconsin: Domestic violence homicides are on the rise across the state. Korean War vets honored during American Legion Post 534 ceremony. Families and friends in McFarland gathered at Edwards-Foye American Legion Post 534
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

UW-Madison program helps veterans transition to civilian life

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Transitioning from military to civilian life can be tough, but there’s a new program through the UW Odyssey Project that aims to help veterans continue their education. Odyssey literacy instructor Erin Celello and Odyssey alum and army veteran Dominique Christian joined Leigh Mills in the...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Korean War vets honored during American Legion Post 534 ceremony

3,000+ runners on the go for annual Madison Marathon. Runners were on the go around the state Capitol Sunday morning for this
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Little John's cooking Thanksgiving dinner

Families and friends in McFarland gathered at Edwards-Foye American Legion Post 534 Sunday to honor their area veterans.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Veterans Day ceremony held at Wisconsin Capitol

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Veterans Day was observed Friday morning during a ceremony in the Wisconsin Capitol rotunda, with the theme this year being “honor.”. Gov. Tony Evers was in attendance and reaffirmed his commitment to supporting veterans and their loved ones. “The state is proud to be a...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

New martial arts gym opens on Rimrock Road

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A new martial arts gym dedicated to inclusivity and available to all ages is now open in Madison. Forward Thai Boxing, located at 2500 Rimrock Road, aims to provide students with high-quality instruction in a safe, strengths-based learning environment. “This is a sport for anybody, any...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

One dead after US 14 crash in Rock Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One man died in a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 14 Sunday morning after going to a nearby hospital, according to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said the 66-year-old from Evansville has not been identified by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office yet.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Madison man collects hundreds of vintage ceiling fans

Devin Chandler played four games for the Badgers during the 2020 season and was on the UW roster in 2021 before transferring six weeks into the season. Wis. drivers 'scrambling' for new tires ahead of wintry weather. With measurable snowfall expected in southern Wisconsin
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin DNR reports several recent snowy owl sightings

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says that snowy owl season is underway. The DNR has already reported several snowy owl sightings across the state this year. One owl was regularly seen from mid-July into mid-October in Dane County. The DNR says that this owl was a rare example of successfully over-summering in the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Madison Axe to open on city’s east side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An axe throwing facility is catapulting its way to Madison’s east side. Madison Axe is slated to open by the end of November or the first week of December at 2427 South Stoughton Road, facilitators announced Monday. Managing Partner Brandon Long stated in the announcement...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

New study shows a rise in domestic violence homicides

Families and friends in McFarland gathered at Edwards-Foye American Legion Post 534 Sunday to honor their area veterans. 3,000+ runners on the go for annual Madison Marathon. Runners were on the go around the state Capitol Sunday morning for this year's Madison Marathon. Southern Wisconsin Boy Scouts bring back
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison family celebrates birthday by donating food

Boy Scouts in our area brought back a special kind of training in light of recent nationwide recognition. The holidays are still around the corner but the celebrations have already begun!. 172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public. Rock County residents now have
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Officials identify three individuals killed in Rock Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the names of three individuals who died in a crash earlier this month. Officials stated that Thomas Flick Lohmeier, Bridget D. Crull and Howard C. Walmer all died as a result of the injuries they suffered in the crash. Their ages were 20, 19, and 76, respectively.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Fire destroys Green Lake County home Sunday night

VILLAGE OF KINGSTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A fire completely destroyed a home in the Village of Kingston Sunday night, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:18 p.m., Green Lake County dispatch received a report of a structure fire at 115 Park St. in the Village of Kingston. The caller said flames were visible from inside the house.
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Wis. drivers ‘scrambling’ for new tires ahead of wintry weather

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With measurable snowfall expected in southern Wisconsin Tuesday, local auto body shops say they’ve seen a mad dash of customers. Tire replacements are keeping Joe Conant at Conant Automotive in Stoughton busy. “We went from 90 degree weather down to 30 degree weather in a matter of a couple weeks,” he said. “So everybody’s just scrambling trying to get tires and their cars ready for winter.”
STOUGHTON, WI
nbc15.com

DNR encourages hunters to participate in Deer Donation Program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is encouraging hunters to participate in their Deer Donation Program. The DNR’s Deer Donation Program asks hunters to donate Wisconsin-harvested deer to help stock food pantries for the upcoming holiday season. The program helps support residents in need throughout the state.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

172-acre Rock Co. park officially open to the public

TOWN OF JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Rock County residents now have an additional 172 acres of trails, lodges and cabins to enjoy. The Rock River Heritage County Park was officially opened to the public Saturday. The property is located northwest of Janesville on the eastern banks of the Rock River, at 5801 N. River Road.
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

No. 3 Badger volleyball preparing for home stretch

Devin Chandler played four games for the Badgers during the 2020 season and was on the UW roster in 2021 before transferring six weeks into the season. Wis. drivers 'scrambling' for new tires ahead of wintry weather. With measurable snowfall expected in southern Wisconsin
MADISON, WI

