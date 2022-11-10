Hochul issues proclamation celebrating Puerto Rican Heritage Month in NY

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a proclamation Thursday celebrating Puerto Rican Heritage Month in New York to recognize the longstanding, strong partnership between the state and the island and the important contributions of Puerto Rican New Yorkers.

The annual month-long observance will highlight the traditions and customs of the Puerto Rican community, as well as its social, cultural and economic accomplishments in New York, across America, and in the U.S. territory.

Hochul announced the proclamation during a visit to the island.

"With one of the largest Puerto Rican populations in our nation, New York has a rich history and a long connection with the people of Puerto Rico," Hochul said in a statement. "By designating November as Puerto Rican Heritage Month, we are honoring and celebrating the longstanding contributions of Puerto Rican communities across the state in all areas- business, arts and culture, science and technology, athletics, public service, and more."

Photo credit Governor Kathy Hochul's Office

The proclamation also acknowledges the impact of Hurricane Fiona, which struck the island this past September, and ongoing support, supplies and other relief efforts for the people of Puerto Rico and its government.

According to the governor's office, New York has helped Puerto Rico since 2017's Hurricane Maria secure billions of dollars in federal funding from FEMA to recover and rebuild the island's energy infrastructure, in addition to NYPA performing technical assessments of powerplants and substations on the island.

In the wake of Hurricane Fiona, the worst storm to hit the island since Hurricane Maria, the governor announced state actions to assist Puerto Rico in relief efforts. These efforts have further strengthened New York's long-standing commitment to helping Puerto Rico in its reconstruction and recovery.