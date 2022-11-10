Yankees extend qualifying offers to Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo

The qualifying offers are in for the Yankees, and it’s just Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo.

Which, of course, means that Jameson Taillon, who was a borderline possibility, did not get a qualifying offer, and will enter free agency unrestricted from any attachment to draft pick compensation.

Judge was a slam dunk to receive the qualifying offer, as he’s likely a slam dunk to decline the one-year, $19.65 million offer. Judge was offered a seven-year, $213.5 million extension prior to this season and declined, and is expected to command upwards or $300 million on the open market.

Rizzo was also expected to get the qualifying offer after opting out of the second year of his deal on Monday, foregoing a $16 million salary for 2023. Rizzo could accept and take a nearly $4 million raise, but is likely seeking another multiple-year deal after hitting 32 homers in 2022.

Judge and Rizzo now have 10 days to accept or reject the QO, and if either or both do so and sign elsewhere, the Yankees would get compensation draft pick (or two) following the fourth round of the 2023 MLB Draft.

Follow Lou DiPietro on Twitter: @LouDiPietroWFAN

Listen live to WFAN via:

Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker

Follow WFAN on Social Media:

Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch