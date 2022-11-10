ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Texas-based energy company laying off 135 in Louisiana, offshore

25 News KXXV and KRHD
 4 days ago
An energy company is laying off 135 employees at a Louisiana office and various offshore locations.

Lafayette news outlets report that Houston, Texas-based QuarterNorth Energy made public its layoff plans for the Lafayette office and the offshore locations in a notice to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

QuarterNorth had been involved in oil and gas operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company said in a notice posted last month that it expect to complete the layoffs by Dec. 13.

