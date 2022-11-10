How to Host Thanksgiving With a Territorial Dog

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hosting Thanksgiving is already an anxiety-inducing task. For most introverts, the mental and physical toll of deep-cleaning your home, housing out-of-town family members, and cooking for an army is enough to turn them off from hosting this holiday. However, if you somehow don’t mind all of those hurdles, the one thing standing between you and hosting Thanksgiving might be a territorial dog.

If this sounds like you, here are some solutions to hosting a successful turkey day with your little (or not so little) furry security guard.

What is Territorial Behavior?

There are several ways a dog displays territorial behavior. Besides the obvious attack, your dog may growl, bark, or even pee to let it be known that your home is their territory. None of this is ideal, but there are ways to make it better.

Determine the Level of Physical Threat Posed to Guests

Before you try to correct territorial behavior, determine the level of threat your dog poses to your guests. Is the dog in question a Bullmastiff or a Chihuahua ? Do they respond to treats, or do they have a one track mind when they’re upset?

If your pup is on the larger side and can’t think of much else when they feel that their space is being encroached upon, you may want to consider if the safety of your guests is at risk. Some dogs simply can’t deal with people in their house, and that’s okay. If this sounds like your dog, maybe consider dropping the hosting plans. Not only would it be a nightmare for guests, but it would be a nightmare for your dog, too.

For smaller or medium-sized dogs, the level of physical threat decreases but isn’t nonexistent. Simply because of their size, you can prevent a small dog from inflicting injury by simply picking them up until they are calm enough to be let down. With that said, some medium-sized dogs can pack quite a punch if they set their mind to it. Basically, if your dog has a history of aggressive behavior towards strangers in the home, leave the hosting to someone else. If you’re worried they may be aggressive, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

Redirect Their Attention

Redirecting your dog’s energy is a great method for dealing with territorial dogs. One surefire way to distract and eventually calm most dogs is to give them a treat when they want to bark or growl. Don’t reward your dog for barking or growling — this is confusing for them. Instead, if your dog is displaying territorial behavior as guests enter the home, show them a treat in your hand and ask them to perform a command. Keep their brain busy so it doesn’t have room to think about the person at the door.

Do a Trial Run With People Your Dog Knows Already

Doing a trial Thanksgiving with people your dog already knows is a good way to both test how they will react on the day and give you a chance to correct some behavior.

Have one or two people over who your dog has seen in your home at some point. This can be a friend, relative, or neighbor. Have them knock on the door or ring the doorbell and give your dog treats when they enter, provided that your dog is not barking, growling, or otherwise displaying territorial behavior. You may want to do this a fair number of times. You want your dog to think that a door knock or doorbell ring equals a treat.

Advise Your Guests How To Act

Redirecting your dogs energy only goes so far if the human they are reacting to is freaking out, too. Don’t frighten your guests, but do warn them of your dog’s territorial tendencies. Advise them that they should behave calmly and normally when they enter your home. If they are comfortable, arm them with treats. If you did your trial run, your dog should be expecting treats when someone walks in the door.

There is no foolproof way to help a reactive dog, but there are steps you can take to mitigate their reaction.

