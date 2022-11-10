ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

South Carolina Woman Scores $200,000 Lottery Win With Rare Purchase

By Sarah Tate
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A woman in South Carolina is celebrating a major lottery win after a rare lottery ticket purchase scored her a $200,000 prize.

The lucky winner from Grand Strand, whose name was not revealed in the release, said she doesn't often play the lottery, according to a release from the South Carolina Education Lottery . However, perhaps inspired by the recent record-breaking $2 billion Powerball jackpot , she ended up picking up a couple of lottery tickets from the Lowes Foods Store on Fresh Drive in Myrtle Beach. What was even more surprising is that she purchased the store's last two tickets in the Color of Money game, which landed her the huge win.

"I rarely buy tickets," she said. "But I bought the last two tickets of that game."

She held off on scratching her tickets until she got home, but when she did, she discovered that one earned her the big prize. She couldn't believe her luck , calling her husband over to share the good news. He echoed his wife's disbelief, exclaiming, "Are you kidding me?"

So how does the couple plan on using the six-figure win? They told lottery officials they plan to invest the prize.

According to the state lottery, the woman's win is one of the final top prizes in the Color of Money game, which now only has one top prize remaining to be claimed. The odds of scoring the win is 1 in 750,000.

