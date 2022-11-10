Final Score Friday Week 12 scores and highlights
RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.
Lane and Sean also dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App during their "Fifth Quarter" segment . That streams once the broadcast on TV wraps up.
Week 12 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)
| COSBY
(6)MANCHESTER
| 15
56
| JAMES RIVER
(5)THOMAS DALE
| 12
42
|BONUS: Fifth Quarter Game Analysis
| PRINCE GEORGE
(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS
| 0
49
| GLEN ALLEN
(7)MIDLOTHIAN
| 29
25
|BONUS: Fifth Quarter Game Analysis
| HERMITAGE
(10)L.C. BIRD
| 15
23
| MILLS GODWIN
(9)DOUGLAS FREEMAN
| 10
24
| POWHATAN
(2)DINWIDDIE
| 7
54
|BONUS: Fifth Quarter Game Analysis
| VARINA
MATOACA
| 35
0
| PATRICK HENRY
KING GEORGE
| 6
41
| EASTERN VIEW
(8)HANOVER
| 31
35
| COLONIAL HEIGHTS
LAFAYETTE
| 20
51
| HOPEWELL
LAKE TAYLOR
| 12
21
| GOOCHLAND
SKYLINE
| 35
22
| CAROLINE
ARMSTRONG
| 16
8
|BONUS: Fifth Quarter Game Analysis
| BRUTON
KING WILLIAM
| 7
49
| AMELIA
THOMAS JEFFERSON
| 15
33
| COLONIAL BEACH
ESSEX
| 6
56
| NORTHAMPTON
KING & QUEEN
| 2
50
| RAPPAHANOCK
NORTHUMBERLAND
| 7
48
| WESTMORELAND
WEST POINT
| 14
6
