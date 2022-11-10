ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Final Score Friday Week 12 scores and highlights

By Lane Casadonte, Sean Robertson
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10MV64_0j6WT4lT00

RICHMOND, Va. -- Final Score Friday is Central Virginia's only local high school football show. Lane Casadonte and Sean Robertson have scores and highlights from games Friday at 11:15 p.m. on CBS 6.

Lane and Sean also dive deeper into some of the week's bigger games on the CBS 6 Streaming App during their "Fifth Quarter" segment . That streams once the broadcast on TV wraps up.

Get the app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV. Just search "CBS 6 Richmond" in your app store.

You can also catch replays of Final Score Friday this weekend at 1:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the CBS 6 Streaming App and WTVR.com/LIVE. ( Click here to watch the show on our YouTube channel .)

Week 12 Scoreboard (Click on the team names for highlights)

COSBY
(6)MANCHESTER 		15
56
JAMES RIVER
(5)THOMAS DALE 		12
42
BONUS: Fifth Quarter Game Analysis
PRINCE GEORGE
(1)HIGHLAND SPRINGS 		0
49
GLEN ALLEN
(7)MIDLOTHIAN 		29
25
BONUS: Fifth Quarter Game Analysis
HERMITAGE
(10)L.C. BIRD 		15
23
MILLS GODWIN
(9)DOUGLAS FREEMAN 		10
24
POWHATAN
(2)DINWIDDIE 		7
54
BONUS: Fifth Quarter Game Analysis
VARINA
MATOACA 		35
0
PATRICK HENRY
KING GEORGE 		6
41
EASTERN VIEW
(8)HANOVER 		31
35
COLONIAL HEIGHTS
LAFAYETTE 		20
51
HOPEWELL
LAKE TAYLOR 		12
21
GOOCHLAND
SKYLINE 		35
22
CAROLINE
ARMSTRONG 		16
8
BONUS: Fifth Quarter Game Analysis
BRUTON
KING WILLIAM 		7
49
AMELIA
THOMAS JEFFERSON 		15
33
COLONIAL BEACH
ESSEX 		6
56
NORTHAMPTON
KING & QUEEN 		2
50
RAPPAHANOCK
NORTHUMBERLAND 		7
48
WESTMORELAND
WEST POINT 		14
6

Watch Final Score Friday weekly at 11:15 p.m. right after CBS 6 News at 11 p.m. with Bill Fitzgerald and Candace Burns.

