ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTKR News 3

Mother sentenced to serve 18 years for death of 4-year-old boy's death in 2018

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V5r3g_0j6WSHyc00

A woman was sentenced in connection to a 4-year-old boy's death.

Catherine Seals pleaded guilty in 2019 to child abuse/neglect. She was sentenced to 20 years, 12 suspended, for felony homicide, and 10 years for child abuse, a total of 18 years. She will have five years of supervised probation and 20 years of uniform good behavior upon her release from prison.

Catherine Seals and Hank Larkin Smith were both charged with felony homicide after Seals' 14-year-old son, Robert "Robbie" Bolsinger-Hartshorn, beat Hank Smith's 4-year-old son, Larkin Carr, to death in 2018. She was the last defendant to be sentenced. Seals was Smith's fiance.

Bolsinger-Hartshorn was sentenced for voluntary manslaughter on October 21, 2022. Bolsinger-Hartshorn confessed to striking Larkin in his stomach with a chair on Nov. 9, 2018. Bolsinger-Hartshorn, who was also critically underweight when he was Larkin’s age, also admitted to striking Larkin numerous times a day approximately every other day. He did so, he said, “Because that is how I was disciplined.”

He was sentenced to serve an active sentence in the Department of Juvenile Justice until age 21. Then he will have 10 years of suspended prison time conditioned upon five years of supervised probation and uniform good behavior.

A jury returned the guilty verdict for Hank Smith Jr. in 2021 after roughly four and a half hours of deliberation. Smith was found guilty on each of his charges, which include felony homicide, child abuse or child neglect, child cruelty and child neglect. He was sentenced to 21 years. The details of his sentence include 30 years, nine suspended, for felony homicide; five years, all suspended, for child abuse; five years, all suspended, for child neglect; and one year, suspended, for child cruelty. Smith will be subject to five years of supervised probation and 20 years of uniform good behavior upon his release from prison.

According to court documents, the 14-year-old was home with the victim the day of the incident and called his mom when the boy wasn’t responsive. They say Seals and Smith told police they were aware of Larkin feeling sick and complaining of abdominal pain as early as Nov. 9, 2018. They did not seek medical attention for him despite Larkin soiling himself with bloody stool and having unremitting vomiting episodes.

The autopsy ruled Larkin’s cause of death as blunt force trauma to the abdomen that led to a ruptured duodenum. He suffered an estimated 90 bruises, some old and some recent, across his face and upper body alone as well as extensive internal bleeding.

The autopsy reported that many of the bruises suggested Larkin had been gripped, punched, or struck with objects. The autopsy noted that Larkin died within minutes of a final blow, but he could have survived his older injuries had he received proper medical care.

Comments / 0

Related
People

Virginia Mom Charged with Murder After 4-Year-Old Eats 'Large Amount' of THC Gummies

A doctor told police that if the boy had been treated sooner, "it could have prevented death" A 30-year-old Virginia woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of her 4-year-old son, who suffered a "medical emergency" in May, the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office wrote on its Facebook page. A Spotsylvania County Grand Jury indicted Dorothy Clements on Monday, officials stated. She was charged with one count of felony murder and one count of child neglect. Clements was booked Wednesday evening and currently being held at...
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
Law & Crime

Ex-NYPD Cop Convicted of Murdering 8-Year-Old Son Who Froze to Death After Being Forced to Sleep in Garage

Thomas Valva was just eight years old when he froze to death in the garage of his Long Island home. Prosecutors argued the boy’s father, 43-year-old former NYPD police officer Michael Valva, knowingly forced they child and his 10-year-old brother to sleep on the concrete floor of the unheated garage after being hosed down with freezing water in the middle of winter despite temperatures dropping to under 20 degrees. A jury on Friday agreed, unanimously finding Valva guilty on one count of second-degree murder in his son’s death, prosecutors announced.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Tyla

Former Playboy model faces years in prison after body found in boot of car

A former Playboy model who is accused of murdering a doctor could be facing up to 25 years in prison after she submitted an Alford plea to the court. Kelsey Turner, 25, was arrested on March 21 2019 in Stockton, California, and charged with the murder of 71-year-old psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Burchard after his body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car.
STOCKTON, CA
People

5-Year-Old Who Prosecutors Allege Was Killed by Mom Was 'Too Special,' Aunt Says

A GoFundMe for the young girl says she was “too good for this earth" The 5-year-old Texas girl whose mother is charged with capital murder after she brought her child into her in the woods Sunday was a happy-go-lucky child whose family is devastated by her grisly slaying. Nichole "was so full of love and giggles and her bright blue eyes shined so full of curiosity," her father's family said in a statement sent to local TV outlet ABC 13. In a GoFundMe Amber Bradshaw, the girl's aunt, set...
TEXAS STATE
truecrimedaily

N.Y. mom arrested for allegedly letting 10-year-old son get 'large' tattoo on his arm at motel

LLOYD, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 33-year-old woman faces a child endangerment charge after she reportedly allowed her young son to get a permanent tattoo on his arm. Town of Lloyd Police said in an arrest report officers arrested Crystal Thomas on Oct. 4 on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child because she allegedly allowed her "10-year-old juvenile child to get a large permanent ink tattoo on his body."
LLOYD, NY
People

Pennsylvania Man Accused of Burying 6-Year-Old Girl Alive: 'Barbaric Situation'

John Edward Kraft would allegedly bury a 6-year-old girl "in the yard when he believes that she is lying" Authorities arrested a Pennsylvania man accused of choking a 6-year-old girl "to the point that she had passed out," according to the district attorney, and then burying her alive in the family backyard. Court records indicate 50-year-old John Edward Kraft has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault, simple assault and endangering welfare of children, as well as a single count each of strangulation and false imprisonment of a minor. Citing the criminal...
WAYNESBURG, PA
People

Trucker Called Girlfriend's Sister & Son, Saying She'd Be Home Soon. Now He's Accused of Murdering Her

Jason Michael Palmer, 47, faces charges of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing a body A Massachusetts woman was found dead in the woods in rural Georgia last month, and her boyfriend — a long-haul trucker — is now accused of murdering her. According to Boston 25 News, Jason Michael Palmer, 47, has been arrested while driving through Indiana. He is slated to be extradited to Camden County, Ga., and will face charges of murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and concealing a body. Authorities allege he...
WOODBINE, GA
Lootpress

Man sentenced to prison after stealing over $1000 in firearms

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Oak Hill man was sentenced to prison Monday on charges pertaining to the theft of property after a series of break-ins. The Office of the Prosecuting Attorney of Fayette County reports that, on November 11, 2020 and November 12, 2022, authorities with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department investigated a series of break-ins with occurred at a residence located at the Hilltop area of Oak Hill.
OAK HILL, WV
TheDailyBeast

Skeletal Child Saved From Brink of Death in Horrific Neglect Case, Cops Say

When an exterminator entered room 124 at a Delux Inn in Wichita Falls, Texas, late last month, he thought he saw a skeleton lying in a pack-and-play crib.But, according to a pair of probable cause affidavits filed in Wichita County Court, “When the head of the skeleton turned and faced the exterminator, he realized that the skeleton was a child who was alive.”The unidentified exterminator told his supervisor what he had seen, and the supervisor called police. Now the child’s mother, 32-year-old Catherine Lynn Jarvey, is charged with two counts of injury to a child and exploitation of a child,...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
The Independent

Police suspect Florida murderer with a ‘hatred for women’ is a secret serial killer

A man in Florida has admitted to being the person behind a 1991 murder of a waitress after meeting her at a bar and garnering a “hatred for women,” authorities have said. Michael Townson admitted to the murder of Linda Little while serving a life sentence for a 2007 murder of another woman, according to Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young. Mr Young said that the 53-year-old Townson was indicted by a grand jury on one charge of first-degree murder on Monday for the 1991 killing, NBC News reported. Townson has also claimed to be guilty of other slayings...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Independent

Three relatives charged after boy found locked in dog kennel where he said he’d lived since April

The father, stepmother and step-aunt of a boy who had been locked in a dog kennel were arrested and charged with felony child abuse in North Carolina, according to police. Law enforcement officials found a 9-year-old boy locked in a dog kennel outside his home in North Carolina. The boy reportedly told authorities he had been staying in the kennel since April because he did not have a room at the house that his father and stepmother shared.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
People

NYPD Officer Found Guilty of Killing Son, 8, with Autism After Making Him Sleep in Freezing Garage

The verdict comes nearly three years after Michael Valva and then-fiancée Angela Pollina were accused of forcing his 8-year-old son Thomas to sleep in a freezing garage The former NYPD officer accused of killing his 8-year-old son was convicted Friday on five charges, including second-degree murder. A Suffolk County, New York, jury unanimously found Michael Valva guilty after about seven hours of deliberation, The New York Times reported, following the Jan. 2020 death of his son Thomas Valva, who was on the autism spectrum and died of hypothermia...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Law & Crime

Prison Guard Boyfriend Accused of Murdering Pregnant Prison Guard Girlfriend by Shooting Her and Leaving Her Dead at Home

A 38-year-old Virginia man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly killing his 35-year-old girlfriend — a woman who was also pregnant with his child. Dustin Barret Owens was taken into custody early Sunday morning and charged with one count of first-degree murder in the death of 35-year-old Amber Dawn Compton, authorities announced.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

53K+
Followers
14K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy