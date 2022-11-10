Rays trade first baseman Ji-Man Choi in exchange for minor league pitcher

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – On the same day the Tampa Bay Rays declined veteran centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier’s club option , the team also announced they traded first baseman Ji-Man Choi.

The Rays announced the decision on Twitter and said that Choi, a fan favorite, will be traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Jack Hartman.

Choi, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels as a 2nd-round pick made his Major League Debut back in 2016. Choi also spent time with the New York Yankees in 2017 and the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018 before heading to Tampa Bay the same year.

The seven-year MLB veteran has hit 61 homers with a .239/.345/.429 (.773) slash line in 486 games. Over the 414 games he spent with the Rays, he held .783 OPS with 52 homers, according to the Pirates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.