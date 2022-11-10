ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays trade first baseman Ji-Man Choi in exchange for minor league pitcher

By Kaycee Sloan
WFLA
WFLA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F5mw8_0j6WRzL100

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – On the same day the Tampa Bay Rays declined veteran centerfielder Kevin Kiermaier’s club option , the team also announced they traded first baseman Ji-Man Choi.

The Rays announced the decision on Twitter and said that Choi, a fan favorite, will be traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for minor league right-handed pitcher Jack Hartman.

‘Thank you for absolutely everything’: Rays’ veteran CF Kevin Kiermaier becomes a free agent

Choi, who was drafted by the Los Angeles Angels as a 2nd-round pick made his Major League Debut back in 2016. Choi also spent time with the New York Yankees in 2017 and the Milwaukee Brewers in 2018 before heading to Tampa Bay the same year.

The seven-year MLB veteran has hit 61 homers with a .239/.345/.429 (.773) slash line in 486 games. Over the 414 games he spent with the Rays, he held .783 OPS with 52 homers, according to the Pirates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NESN

MLB.com Predicts Free Agent Xander Bogaerts Will Sign With This Team

Most MLB.com reporters believe Xander Bogaerts’ first foray into free agency will have an anticlimactic conclusion. Bogaerts recently opted out of his contract, which pushed the longtime Red Sox shortstop onto the open market for the first time in his big league career. The two-time World Series champion is one of the best players available this offseason, and that should be reflected by Bogaerts’ free-agent market.
BOSTON, MA
Distractify

Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart

At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFLA

WFLA

114K+
Followers
24K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy