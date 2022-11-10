ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Sandi Tree sculpting officially begins in downtown West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Now that the sand forSandi Tree is here, it's time for her to finally take shape. The crews who are behind the process do it in a very unique way. It's all put together by Team Sandtastic, and over the last week, they were able to bring the 800 tons of sand that will be used to make the tree.
Child and teenager in hospital after two West Palm Beach shootings

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 17-year-old and an eight-year-old are in the hospital Monday following two related shootings in West Palm Beach. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. According the West Palm Beach Police Department, the first shooting happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the 900...
November Scholar Athlete of the Month: Delaney Bolbach

FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Meet Delaney Bolbach. She is a senior at Fort Pierce Central High School, where she plays volleyball and beach volleyball. Delaney has participated in band for four years and is the captain. She is also a Cadet Lieutenant Colonel and Battalion Commander for JROTC. Delaney...
FORT PIERCE, FL

