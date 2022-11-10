Read full article on original website
WPBF News 25
Sandi Tree sculpting officially begins in downtown West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Now that the sand forSandi Tree is here, it's time for her to finally take shape. The crews who are behind the process do it in a very unique way. It's all put together by Team Sandtastic, and over the last week, they were able to bring the 800 tons of sand that will be used to make the tree.
WPBF News 25
Child and teenager in hospital after two West Palm Beach shootings
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — A 17-year-old and an eight-year-old are in the hospital Monday following two related shootings in West Palm Beach. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. According the West Palm Beach Police Department, the first shooting happened at about 3:30 p.m. in the 900...
WPBF News 25
Nonprofits working to help South Florida families this holiday despite challenges
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Click the video player above for your WPBF 25 News To Go Headlines. Local food banks are stepping up to help people this holiday season despite the challenges they're facing due to rising fuel costs and supply chain issues, and you can help those organizations serve people in need.
WPBF News 25
'Not going to deter anything': Okeechobee funeral homeowner vows to continue serving community after equipment stolen during Nicole
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The owner of an Okeechobee funeral home vows to continue serving his community after he said someone stole thousands of dollars worth of his equipment while the business was closed duringHurricane Nicole. Matthew Buxton said when he left his funeral home Wednesday, his equipment was there.
WPBF News 25
22-year-old man hospitalized following officer-involved shooting in West Palm Beach
Video above: Two minors injured in two shootings moments apart in West Palm Beach. A confrontation between a young man and law enforcement ended in gunfire Monday afternoon in West Palm Beach. At approximately 3:53 p.m., a West Palm Beach Police Officer shot a 22-year-old man armed with a gun.
WPBF News 25
'Please use crosswalks': Teen airlifted to hospital after being struck by van on way to school
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A teenage girl was hit by a van while walking to school Monday morning in Port St. Lucie. According to police, it happened around 6:30 a.m. as the 14-year-old was attempting to cross the road at the intersection of Crosstown Parkway and Cameo Boulevard.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach Gardens charity sends gifts to children of Gold Star families around the country
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Dozens of volunteers gathered in Palm Beach Gardens Friday night to recognize Veterans Day by packaging up gifts for children of Gold Star Families. A Gold Star Family is a family that has lost someone who was killed while serving our country in the...
WPBF News 25
'He’s a good friend': Jewish Family Services looking for more companions for senior citizens
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Ben and Marius have known each other for about a year. They take walks to the park every week. "I was looking to help some elderly people with their problems, and I actually wanted to volunteer to do the job. So, I find JFS and it was the perfect situation for me to meet nice people," Ben, a companion, said.
WPBF News 25
November Scholar Athlete of the Month: Delaney Bolbach
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Meet Delaney Bolbach. She is a senior at Fort Pierce Central High School, where she plays volleyball and beach volleyball. Delaney has participated in band for four years and is the captain. She is also a Cadet Lieutenant Colonel and Battalion Commander for JROTC. Delaney...
