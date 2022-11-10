WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Now that the sand forSandi Tree is here, it's time for her to finally take shape. The crews who are behind the process do it in a very unique way. It's all put together by Team Sandtastic, and over the last week, they were able to bring the 800 tons of sand that will be used to make the tree.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO