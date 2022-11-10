Read full article on original website
Related
Steelers QB Kenny Pickett sets embarrassing NFL history not seen in 17 years
Kenny Pickett hasn’t had the dream start to his NFL career thus far. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback has now played in five games with some underwhelming results. Pickett’s slow start has garnered him some unwanted history. After a Week 8 blowout loss against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, the Steelers rookie became the first QB in 17 years to tally two or fewer touchdown passes and eight or more interceptions in his first five games.
NFL world reacts to Minnesota Vikings unfathomably stealing game from Buffalo Bills on botched Josh Allen snap, interception
Sure, when the day began, there was a feeling that the then-7-1 Minnesota Vikings could manage to outdo the Buffalo
Ryan Day provides optimistic injury updates on Miyan Williams, TreVeyon Henderson
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes improved to 10-0 this season with a 56-17 victory over struggling Indiana, but head coach Ryan Day’s suffered a blow when top running back Miyan Williams suffered an injury to his right leg. Williams had to be carted off the field in the...
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gets real over brutal loss vs. Dolphins in Week 10
The Cleveland Browns took a severe beating on the road in a 39-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. The Week 10 loss marks the sixth loss for the franchise in the 2022 NFL season, putting little hope for a potential playoff bid on life support. According to Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer, head coach Kevin Stefanski opened up and expressed his disappointment over the Browns’ brutal loss.
Aaron Rodgers goes full Nostradamus after Packers’ win vs Cowboys
The Green Bay Packers averted more disaster for the team Sunday night, with Aaron Rodgers leading his team to a 31-28 overtime win at Lambeau Field over the visiting Dallas Cowboys. The Packers walked into that matchup having lost all of their five previous games and were also labeled as home underdogs against the Cowboys, […] The post Aaron Rodgers goes full Nostradamus after Packers’ win vs Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Is Furious With Sean McDermott's Decision
NFL fans typically like it when coaches get aggressive and go for it on fourth down. However, most of the NFL world is questioning Sean McDermott's bizarre decision against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afernoon. Up by 10 points deep in the Vikings territory, the Bills opted to go for...
VIDEO: Jaguars stun Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes with onside kick on opening kickoff
The Jacksonville Jaguars know they’re up against a near-impossible task when taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, so they decided to get tricky right out the gate. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson shockingly opted for a surprise onside kick on the opening kickoff in Week 10, completely catching the Chiefs off guard. […] The post VIDEO: Jaguars stun Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes with onside kick on opening kickoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes gives uplifting JuJu Smith-Schuster update after scary injury vs. Jaguars
The Kansas City Chiefs did the expected as they registered a 27-17 triumph at home over the Jacksonville Jaguars, but the real news came after the game when Patrick Mahomes gave his assessment of JuJu Smith-Schuster’s condition. Mahomes said he saw the wide receiver in the locker room after the game and he was acting […] The post Patrick Mahomes gives uplifting JuJu Smith-Schuster update after scary injury vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mike McCarthy gets brutally honest about major reason behind Cowboys’ loss to Packers
Mike McCarthy is not going to forget anytime soon the Dallas Cowboys’ 31-28 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers Sunday at Lambeau Field. Sure, he had some sweet memories there during his long tenure as head coach of the Packers prior to his move to Dallas, but the manner in which his Cowboys lost […] The post Mike McCarthy gets brutally honest about major reason behind Cowboys’ loss to Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tua Tagovailoa’s postgame speech after Dolphins win should embarrass Myles Garrett, Browns
The Miami Dolphins’ many moves during the season had one clear goal: give Tua Tagovailoa the tools he needed to succeed. Aside from trading for Tyreek Hill, the team signed All-Pro OL Terron Armstead to bolster their protection. Midway through the season, and we’re seeing all these moves perfectly pan out for Miami. The Dolphins’ […] The post Tua Tagovailoa’s postgame speech after Dolphins win should embarrass Myles Garrett, Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to killing of 3 Virginia football players by ex-Cavalier
Another act of senseless violence occurred yet again on Sunday night after it was reported that a former running back on the Virginia Cavaliers roster shot three Cavaliers dead, and wounded two others in an unfortunate encounter. University president James E. Ryan confirmed that Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were the ones who lost their lives in the tragic incident.
WATCH: Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr breaks down during postgame press conference
Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders dropped their third consecutive game Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. It was yet
Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp receives discouraging ankle injury update
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered an injury in the Week 10 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. While initial speculation surrounding the severity of the damage was unclear, it seems we now have a more concrete answer. According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, Kupp suffered a high ankle sprain. Schefter cites a […] The post Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp receives discouraging ankle injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sam Ehlinger gets real on being replaced by Matt Ryan in Colts win over Raiders
After notoriously being benched for 2021 sixth-round pick Sam Ehlinger by edict of owner Jim Irsay, Matt Ryan had a lot to proven in Week 10, when he returned to the starting lineup for the Indianapolis Colts. Playing for infamous first-time head coach Jeff Saturday, who was tweeting, “Raiders look horrible” two weeks before he […] The post Sam Ehlinger gets real on being replaced by Matt Ryan in Colts win over Raiders appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sporting News
NFL standings: Updated AFC, NFC playoff picture for Week 10 of 2022 season
The 2022 NFL season is beyond the halfway point. Although the playoff picture for the AFC and NFC won't be finalized until Week 18, it's another great time to look at the updated standings and what teams would be in the playoffs if the season ended now. Here's a breakdown...
Kliff Kingsbury Praises Colt McCoy's Play in Rams Win
INGLEWOOD -- The Arizona Cardinals can breathe, at least for now. The team emerged with a crucial 27-17 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday to keep themselves alive and well in the hunt for the NFC West (and ultimately the postseason). It was a game where their best...
Packers WR Christian Watson reveals Aaron Rodgers message after early drop vs. Cowboys
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson just had the best game of his young NFL career in Week 10, as he helped his team end a five-game losing skid in a 31-28 overtime home win against the visiting Dallas Cowboys. But before he exploded for a scintillating performance, it did not look as though […] The post Packers WR Christian Watson reveals Aaron Rodgers message after early drop vs. Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 Raiders most to blame after Week 10 loss vs. Colts
They did it folks. The Las Vegas Raiders, who were widely expected to be one of the top teams in the NFL this season, managed to hit a new low in Week 10 when they lost to the Indianapolis Colts by a score of 25-20. In a season full of struggles and suffering, the Raiders found a way to lose to the Colts despite everything that has taken place for them in the past month or so.
Eagles’ pursuit of undefeated season gets major warning not seen in 18 years
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles entered halftime of Week 10’s primetime matchup against the Washington Commanders down 20-17 on Monday night. With their undefeated 8-0 season hanging in the balance, tensions and emotions are rising in the city of brotherly love. One stat from ESPN Stats and Information paints a spooky picture of how their first-half […] The post Eagles’ pursuit of undefeated season gets major warning not seen in 18 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott reacts to penalties crushing Cowboys in loss to Packers
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys exited Lambeau Field Sunday with a loss, as they fell prey to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in Mike McCarthy’s return to his old stomping grounds to the tune of a 31-28 score. Among the chief talking points for the Cowboys about the loss to Green Bay […] The post Dak Prescott reacts to penalties crushing Cowboys in loss to Packers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
120K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0