More infrastructure work, funding needed after 2019 flood in Muskogee County

Three years later and neighbors in Muskogee County say they can still feel the effects of the Arkansas River flood of 2019 .

Muskogee County’s Coody Creek Bridge in the Gooseneck Bend area is finally back in commission after nine months of construction.

Resident John Vecchio, says he's relieved.

“We’re all grateful for the little things," Vecchio said. "It only takes us five minutes to come home now."

After flood waters receded, a 20-foot hole large enough to hold a Volkswagen formed at the east of the bridge. Officials were forced to close it to traffic.

“Thousands of people live out here in the Gooseneck Bend area, and it's the primary access in and out of the community," said Muskogee County Commissioner Ken Doke.

Construction wrapped up two weeks ago.

Doke was one of many people working to secure funds to make it happen. He says the bridge was structurally inefficient before the flood and needed to be worked on.

Doke just wishes federal and state funding was quicker to get.

“There’s no way we’d be able to build the infrastructure back without federal funds," he said. It's important that we get it even if it's three years later.”

Vecchio said he believes going local is the best way to get work accomplished.

“It’s just easier to get out there and get it done and start calling friends and local officials and see what can be done," Vecchio said.

2 News asked Doke what he learned from the 2019 flood in case a similar weather event happened in the future.

"Having been through and knowing what happens when levels get insane like that means we'll know what types of issues we may have," Doke said.

