My remarks will always be brief because that is what I believe in. Two things that I would say on this (groundbreaking ceremony). When I ran for commissioner I remember people asking, what is the next big thing that you want to see come to Brownsville. And my response was always consistent. I do not want to see the next big thing come to Brownsville, I want to see the next big thing come out of Brownsville.

BROWNSVILLE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO