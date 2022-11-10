Read full article on original website
‘Oskar’ comes to Hidalgo County to help students deal with learning loss
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — “Oskar’s Not So Simple Comeback” by Houston’s Alley Theatre is coming to Hidalgo County. County Judge Richard F. Cortez has arranged for numerous visits to Hidalgo County schools from Alley Theatre beginning Nov. 14 through 17. The COVID-19 pandemic caused a sudden need to change habits and routines, remote learning being […]
riograndeguardian.com
Aleman: I’m proud of my work in Brownsville; now it’s time to help San Benito grow
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – It might seem strange to see the executive director of San Benito Economic Development Corporation celebrate a freight forwarding company move into an industrial park in Brownsville. However, when that person is Ramiro Aleman it is not strange at all. Aleman worked on the project to...
riograndeguardian.com
De los Santos: Brownsville has relied on property taxes to fund its general fund for too long. That is changing.
My remarks will always be brief because that is what I believe in. Two things that I would say on this (groundbreaking ceremony). When I ran for commissioner I remember people asking, what is the next big thing that you want to see come to Brownsville. And my response was always consistent. I do not want to see the next big thing come to Brownsville, I want to see the next big thing come out of Brownsville.
riograndeguardian.com
GBIC: Lots are selling fast at North Brownsville Industrial Park
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS – If everything goes well with negotiations the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation is currently involved in with various potential tenants, there will only be one or two lots left at Brownsville North Industrial Park. That is the message from Constanza Miner, interim executive director and CEO of...
kurv.com
Edinburg Police Launch Community Engagement Software
Edinburg residents wanting to know what all those police cars were doing in their neighborhood can now find out through a new software program offered by the Edinburg Police Department. It has launched a community-based program called Citizen Connect that allows residents to be alerted to and view police activity in their neighborhood or any other part of the city.
riograndeguardian.com
Garza-Reyes: How and why Pharr deployed its municipal fiber-to-the-home network
MCALLEN, Texas – Cindy Garza-Reyes, director of external affairs for the City of Pharr, recently spoke at the 26th Annual TATOA Conference & Awards Ceremony. TATOA stands for the Texas Association of Telecommunications Officers & Advisors. The conference was held at the McAllen Convention Center. The panel Garza-Reyes spoke...
BISD hosts life-saving skills training for teachers and students
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Independent School District middle school students and teachers can now participate in the KATA training, which helps teach STEM skills. According to a press release by Texas A&M RGV Advance Manufacturing Hub, the training will take place from 9 a.m. through 12 p.m. Tuesday at Faulk Middle School at 200 […]
riograndeguardian.com
Video: Villalobos pushing for a loop around McAllen, Mission, Edinburg and Pharr
MCALLEN, Texas – McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos sees he is pushing to get a loop built around McAllen, Mission, Edinburg and Pharr. He says such a loop would alleviate a lot of the congestion in Hidalgo County, thus reducing travel time for passenger vehicles and commercial truck traffic alike.
utrgvrider.com
Making the dream become a reality
After putting in countless hours, Brownsville artist Cleiri Quezada is taking the next step in her musical career by signing with a record label and planning to record and release her first studio album in 2023. Raised in Brownsville with roots in Jalisco, Mexico, Cleiri signed with CHR Records June...
utrgvrider.com
University officials respond to art majors’ complaints
The UTRGV School of Art and Design director and Parking and Transportation Services executive director have responded to complaints made by an art major and member of The Rider staff in the Nov. 7 opinion column. In the column, the student complained about the schedule of the Valley Metro bus...
Local clinic ensures healthcare for Valley Veterans
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System is ensuring Valley Veterans are receiving the care they need during and after serving the country. Ronald Griffin, a U.S. Navy Reserve Veteran, said is receiving medical care at the VA clinic. “I’ve been to the VA, and they checked my […]
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM
Santa arrives in McAllen La Plaza Mall
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Santa Claus is coming to town early. Santa arrived at McAllen’s La Plaza Mall this evening in style with a parade featuring the Salvation Army. Santa will be available until Christmas Eve across from Zara. The Salvation Army also accepting donations starting today, residents...
KRGV
Brownsville family loses everything in house fire
A Brownsville family is in mourning after a house fire destroyed everything and killed their two dogs. "All those memories were lost," said Brownsville resident Mario Flores. "The pictures were lost, documents, birth certificates, all of our clothes is gone, shoes." The cause of the fire hasn't been officially determined....
underdogdynasty.com
UTRGV prepares to launch its football program
Following the passage of a successful student referendum to increase athletic fees from $15 per credit hour to $26.25, Division I football is coming to the Rio Grande Valley soon. Thanks to a financial plan and budget requests submitted to the University of Texas Board of Regents, we now have...
KRGV
Hidalgo County approves launch of EMS services
Parts of Hidalgo County now have ambulance services again. On Friday, the county commissioners’ court approved a one-year contract with the Mission-based Skyline EMS to serve Hidalgo County precincts 1 and 3. The contract comes months after Pharr EMS — the ambulance service that served the area — announced...
Car bursts in flames after crash in Pharr
Correction: The location of the crash has been updated PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — First responders battled a blaze in Pharr after a crash Monday, officials say. According to a post by the Texas Department of Transportation, Pharr District, the accident occurred near Alamo Road and Military Highway. Sgt. Maria Montalvo, a public information officer with […]
riograndeguardian.com
Bazán: 400 companies in China moving to Mexico
MCALLEN, Texas – Luis Bazán, director of the Pharr International Bridge, says there are 400 companies moving from China to Mexico in order to be closer to the North American market. Bazán said he learned this fact while on a trade visit to Mexico. He said the job...
kurv.com
Mission Couple Facing Harboring Charges For Housing Migrants In Rented RV’s
A Mission couple are to be back in federal court this week facing charges of harboring undocumented immigrants in rented recreational vehicles. Abundio Arriaga and his wife Sandra Guadalupe Lopez-Sauceda were arrested last week after a brief surveillance operation near their property. Hidalgo County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a Chevrolet...
riograndeguardian.com
Garcia: The Path Forward on State Board of Education District 2
In past election cycles, the State Board of Education (SBOE) has flown under-the-radar compared to high-profile offices like Congress or Governor. But not in 2022. This election cycle, special interest groups such as Charter Schools Now and Texans for Educational Freedom have flooded South Texas with hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of mailers, robocalls, and text messages.
