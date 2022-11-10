Read full article on original website
Highland, Illinois man wanted for stalking, burglary
Police in Highland, Illinois, are asking for the public's help in locating a man wanted on charges in Madison County.
wlds.com
Auburn Man Who Pleaded Guilty to Involvement in Jan. 6 Capitol Riot Arrested for Fatal I-55 Crash
An Auburn man who pleaded guilty in federal court in early September to assaulting a law enforcement officer and members of the media during the January 6th Capitol Riot has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 55 Tuesday. The State Journal Register reports that 44 year...
wlds.com
Alexander Man Sentenced For 2021 Waverly Crash
Morgan County Court sentenced a multiple traffic offender on Thursday to time in the Illinois Department of Corrections. 33 year old William J. Sanders of Alexander pleaded guilty to felony driving on a revoked license causing personal injury on Thursday in court. The charge stems from a string of traffic arrests dating back to January 28th of last year.
Body found in vehicle after gas station shooting
A man was found dead inside a vehicle after a gas station shooting Sunday evening.
geneseorepublic.com
Illinois man who pleaded guilty to Jan. 6 attack is arrested in fatal Interstate 55 crash
A 44-year-old Auburn, Ill., man who pleaded guilty in federal court in early September to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the deadly Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol has been arrested in connection with a fatal accident on Interstate 55 Tuesday. Illinois State Police confirmed Sunday morning Shane...
wsmiradio.com
Hillsboro Police Attempt to I.D. Person of Interest in Felony Theft
Hillsboro Police Attempt to I.D. Person of Interest in Felony Theft. The Hillsboro Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying the individual in the attached photos. The individual is a person of interest in a theft that occured in Hillsboro during the evening hours of November 7th, 2022.
advantagenews.com
Alton man accused of firing gun in domestic dispute
An Alton man charged with aggravated discharge of a firearm remains at large, and Alton Police want to hear from you if you know where he may be. Police say they responded to the 900 block of Oakwood Housing Estates last Sunday morning for a report of shots fired. Their...
wlds.com
Jacksonville Man Arrested After Stealing UTV from ISD
Jacksonville Police were called after a man allegedly stole a vehicle from a school yesterday morning. The Illinois School for the Deaf security detail reported to police that one of the school’s dark green utility vehicles had been taken around 9:30 yesterday morning. The unknown suspect at the time...
wlds.com
Sheriff: No Protocols Broken After Inmate Attempts Suicide at Greene Co. Jail
Greene County authorities say that no policies or state standards were broken after an inmate at the Greene County Jail attempted suicide last Thursday. Greene County Sheriff Rob McMillen reports that on Thursday, November 3rd at approximately 3:10PM a Greene County Jail corrections officer made contact with a 60-year old inmate being held at the jail to offer him and other prisoners the opportunity to go to the fenced in yard area for outdoor time at the jail in Carrollton.
Restaurant chain closes a west St. Louis County location
ELLISVILLE, Mo. — Walnut Grill, a Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain, has shuttered its Ellisville location in west St. Louis County. Tuesday was the last day of operation for the Ellisville location, officials said. The Ellisville store, which opened in 2014, was the chain's entry into the St. Louis market. The...
advantagenews.com
Crash causes downed power lines
Power has been restored for Ameren customers in Alton after a vehicle apparently struck a power pole late Sunday night in the 3900 block of Fosterburg Road. There was also an initial report that the downed line caused a fire in a field, but the Alton Fire Department responded and found no fire.
newschannel20.com
Victim identified in deadly I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — We now know the name of the woman who died in a multi-vehicle crash on I-55 earlier this week. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon identified the victim as 35-year-old Lauren Wegner, of North Carolina. The preliminary autopsy report indicates Wegner died from blunt force injuries...
advantagenews.com
No injuries in car fire on River Road
Traffic was snarled briefly during the Thursday evening drive on the Great River Road due to a car fire near the Clifton Terrace intersection. No injuries were reported, but the vehicle suffered extensive damage. The Godfrey Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the blaze at about 5pm....
Multiple overnight break-ins in St. Louis
Six more business break-ins occurred in St. Louis overnight.
Effingham Radio
Shelby County Court Sentences Woman to Three Years in IDOC for Aggravated Battery to Correctional/Peace Officer
The following was released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Facebook Page:. On November 9, 2022, Katie Paddock was sentenced to three (3) years in prison for the offense of Aggravated Battery to a Correctional / Peace Officer (two counts). The charges are Class 2 Felonies with a sentencing range of probation to seven years in prison.
wlds.com
Female Motorist Chased, Threatened With Firearm in Road Rage Incident
Jacksonville Police arrested a man at mid-day yesterday after a road rage incident. Police dispatch received an initial call from a female motorist at 12:21PM on Wednesday from the 200 block of East Independence Avenue saying that she was being followed after her car was hit and she was threatened with a gun.
Man carjacked, another pistol-whipped overnight in St. Louis
Thieves carjacked one man and pistol-whipped another man in separate crimes overnight in St. Louis.
wmix94.com
Breese man charged with murder of man found dead near Carlyle Lake
CLINTON COUNTY — Bond has been set at $2 million for a 28-year-old Breese man held in the Clinton County Jail on first-degree murder and kidnapping charges. Valentin Nau Navarro-Lopez is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, along with Class 2 felony kidnapping and Class 4 felony unlawful restraint in connection with the disappearance and death of 22-year-old Marcos Chaves, also of Breese.
Effingham Radio
Shelbyville Man Sentenced to Eight Years in Shelby County Court
The following was released by the Shelby County State’s Attorney’s Office’s Facebook Page:. On November 9, 2022, Michale Brown, age 45, of Shelbyville was sentenced to eight years in prison for the offense of Possession of Methamphetamine, a Class 3 Felony with a sentencing range of 2-10 years in prison. In addition, a concurrent seven years in prison for the offense of Unlawful Failure to Register as a Sex Offender with a Prior Unlawful Failure to Register as a Sex Offender conviction, a Class 2 Felony with a sentencing range of 3-7 years in prison.
wlds.com
Car vs. Deer Crash on I-72 Leads to Car Getting Torched
A vehicle was destroyed by fire Thursday night after striking a deer in Scott County. Illinois State Police reports that an unknown make and model vehicle struck a deer on westbound Interstate 72 near milepost 45 at the Bluffs-Illinois Route 100 exit. Damage to the vehicle caused a gas line...
