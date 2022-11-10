Stephen Buckley has been named CEO of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce. He takes over from Ken Riehl, who will step down after nine years on Dec. 4. “Steve was selected following a four-month search that attracted more than 50 candidates from across the U.S. The search committee presented its recommendation to the Chamber’s Board of Directors last month, and his appointment was approved by a unanimous vote,” Chamber president Caitlin Pszenny said in a statement.

ROCKPORT, MA ・ 16 HOURS AGO