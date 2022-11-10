Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1,400 Zionists attend Jewish National Fund-USA's National ConferenceInna DBoston, MA
Walgreens Under Fire After Alleged "Racist Close" of StoresBryan DijkhuizenBoston, MA
This City in Massachusetts Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBoston, MA
Annual Men of COLOR Leadership Conference held in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
MBTA finalizes plan to overhaul bus network by 2028The Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Related
thelocalne.ws
Discover Gloucester’s 2022 Holiday Awards Luncheon
Discover Gloucester will hold its 2022 Holiday Awards Luncheon on December 1. Back for the first time since 2019, the event “is a time for colleagues and community members to celebrate the holiday season, and for Discover Gloucester to recognize individuals and organizations who have made a lasting impact in the tourism business community this year,” organizers said.
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Thank you to Katie Hone
The Play is the Way team wants to thank Katie Hone, the Monarch Gardner, for donating milkweed seeds in cute packages for the families who joined our November celebration of outside play. Katie, an Ipswich resident, is dedicated to helping the survival rates of butterflies and develops educational programming, gives...
thelocalne.ws
Chorus North Shore brings Handel’s Messiah to Ipswich
IPSWICH — Though it may not feel like it, another holiday season in New England is steadily approaching. And despite not having yet passed the Thanksgiving threshold, local shops are stocking shelves with candy canes and festive lights and are pumping holiday music through their speakers. Meanwhile, shoppers stand...
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Refugee group thanks all who helped
What makes Ipswich such a great place to live? Each of us has reasons why we love this town, but there is one local group and one family in particular who think there is no better place to be than Ipswich, Massachusetts. This family had to flee Iraq, leaving everything...
thelocalne.ws
ICAM program schedule Nov. 13 – Nov. 19, 2022
7:30 a.m. Let’s Visit Freddie and The Maybellines 1998. 10:30 a.m. Smart Boating: Riva Classic Boat Restoration Show. 11 a.m. ECKANKAR: Recognizing God’s Help in Your Life. 12 p.m. COA Today: Interview with Sen Bruce Tarr and Old Ipswich Images. 1 p.m. Grumpy Old Men Cooking: British Dishes.
thelocalne.ws
Stephen Buckley named CEO of Greater Cape Ann Chamber
Stephen Buckley has been named CEO of the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce. He takes over from Ken Riehl, who will step down after nine years on Dec. 4. “Steve was selected following a four-month search that attracted more than 50 candidates from across the U.S. The search committee presented its recommendation to the Chamber’s Board of Directors last month, and his appointment was approved by a unanimous vote,” Chamber president Caitlin Pszenny said in a statement.
thelocalne.ws
Larry Kaplan to play at Along the Way
IPSWICH — Larry Kaplan, a singer/songwriter well known for his compelling songs of sea and land, will appear at the Along the Way Coffee House on Meetinghouse Green on Saturday. Familiar to enthusiasts of songs based on New England sea and shore, Kaplan will perform his latest and long-time...
thelocalne.ws
Letter: People with serious illnesses should look into hospice care
November is National Hospice Palliative Care Month, a time to raise awareness about the compassionate care that hospice and palliative care provides to patients and their families. Both hospice and palliative care focus on comfort and quality of life. Hospice is a team-oriented approach to expert medical care, pain and...
thelocalne.ws
Service Dog Column: Air brakes can be terrifying
Air brakes can be absolutely terrifying to a young dog. It’s not that sharp noise — like a bark — but rather it’s an ongoing whooooosh noise that lasts for a second or two. When that happens with a pup, you can just see them looking...
thelocalne.ws
Outsidah: Thanks to a broken sewer pipe, my basement is a swamp
It’s a calculated risk, moving into a 200-year-old house. You’re not really the owner; you’re a temporary steward. The house has already lived longer than you ever will, and unless you screw up badly, the house will still be standing there, above ground, long after you’ve moved below.
thelocalne.ws
Drought conditions unchanged
NORTH SHORE — Temperatures were well above normal this past weekend, enough to lay out on the beach and enjoy an outdoor hike. Although the summer-like weather might be nice in November, this means the drought inevitably continues. According to this week’s update from the U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM),...
thelocalne.ws
North Shore property sales, Oct. 16 – Oct. 29, 2022
If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 10/19/2022Volpacchio, John JCote A65 Lockwood Ln Lot 3-2A$1,600,000. 10/25/2022Diblasi, JamesPicardi J16 Gina Way Lot B$1,380,000. 10/21/2022Mckelvey, Kevin MVan Buskirk W166 Middleton Rd Lot 1$1,300,000. 10/28/2022Butman Guilford TrustPennypacker B A129...
thelocalne.ws
Rowley police and fire log November 1 to 10, 2022
8:50 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint with a verbal warning on Haverhill Street. 9:40 a.m. Motor vehicle complaint with a verbal warning on Haverhill Street. 1:26 p.m. Motor vehicle complaint with a verbal warning on Haverhill Street. 1:38 p.m. Officer investigation on Haverhill Street. Please Support Local Advertisers. 3:36 p.m. Motor...
thelocalne.ws
Cheerleaders win regional title
IPSWICH — The IHS varsity cheerleaders won first place in their division in the MSAA North Regionals on Sunday at Billerica High School. They will compete against winners from the South and Central/West regionals in the state tournament on Sunday, Nov. 20 in Worcester.
thelocalne.ws
Market Street apartments won’t affect appearance of buildings, owner says
IPSWICH — A property owner has applied for permission to convert commercial space to apartments in two properties on Market Street. Frank Pasciuto of ANFM Realty asked that seven units be allowed at 21-23 Market Street and three units in number 25. All the units at 21-23 would be one-bedroom, while there would be two two-beds and one one-bed at number 25.
Comments / 0