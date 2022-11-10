ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

WTVM

Staying chilly, Rain on the way

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will be locked in a colder than average weather pattern for the next week or so. Rain is in the forecast Tuesday. Mostly sunny for the first half of Monday with more high clouds rolling in later in the day. Chilly and a bit breezy with highs mostly in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Cold Air Returns - Fall Weather is Back To Stay

Today has been cloudy because a front is ready to pass through the area. It will move in completely tonight. That will drop temperatures into the 40s. It’ll be the coldest we’ve been in nearly 3 weeks. In Albany, temperatures are riding 8 degrees above normal for the...
ALBANY, GA
AL.com

Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
ALABAMA STATE
WTVM

Hurricane Nicole on its way to Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winds are already picking up as tropical storm Nicole has already made landfall in Florida, but now the storm is headed our way. “Lee and Terrell County already getting those showers already from that first band of rain, that’s moving in, here’s that in motion the last few hours. It’s moving pretty fast and that’s going to continue throughout the rest of our day,” says WTVM Meteorologist Allie Ann McCord.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

One More Warm Day Until Fall Returns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another mild night in store with a teeny tiny chance for showers in the early evening hours. Heading out the door, temperatures will be in the mid 60s with just a few passing clouds in the sky - great weather to watch the lunar eclipse occurring from 5:15-6:45 AM ET! The latter part of the day will be warm again, but not as muggy as the past few days as gusty winds bring in some cooler and drier air. A nice afternoon to get out and vote! Tuesday night temps will get back into the upper 40s again. Wednesday afternoon will be much more fall-like with highs topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s. Pleasant conditions remain Thursday, but by the evening we will see moisture build back in as subtropical storm (possibly hurricane) Nicole moves inland. This will bring a chance for showers and storms into Friday. By Saturday a strong front will push through the Valley leaving us dry and much cooler for the last part of the weekend. Sunday’s highs are projected to be in the mid 50s, with overnight lows in the 30s again heading into the next work week! Conditions remain dry for the first part of that week, with the next chance for showers not until Wednesday.
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

LIST: Local schools closing or adjusting as Nicole impacts the area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Schools in the News 3 viewing area are making changes as Nicole continues to pass through the region. Here’s a look at how some of our local schools will operate on Friday, Nov. 11: Sumter County SchoolsClosed Marion County SchoolsClosed to students Quitman County SchoolsClosed, Veterans Day Program rescheduled for Monday […]
SUMTER COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

WRBL Puppy Picks: Hershey

WRBL is teaming up with the Humane Society of Harris County to bring you “WRBL Puppy Picks.” Every Thursday, WRBL News 3 helps a new dog find its forever home. In turn, the dog helps pick the winning SEC team on CBS Game of the Week. This week, 4-year-old Hershey decides the fate of the […]
HARRIS COUNTY, GA
WRBL News 3

Spots open for making glass ornaments at The Columbus Museum

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There are still a few spots open to register for making glass ornaments at The Columbus Museum. Classes will be held this Saturday and Sunday at the museum’s temporary location in the brick building at 1327 Wynnton Road next to the old museum building, which is being renovated. Classes cost $55 for […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

“Lack of Exposure,” Piedmont reports as the leading cause of increasing influenza cases in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia remains in the purple level for high flu cases, according to data provided by the CDC. Columbus is also experiencing a continuous increase in influenza cases, which Piedmont doctors claim are caused by lack of exposure. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many restrictions implemented by the CDC may have indirectly led […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Historical marker honoring WWI veterans unveiled in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A historical marker was unveiled Saturday afternoon in honor of veterans from Columbus who served in WWI. The plaque was placed in front of the A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. The historical marker contains the results of recent research into the names of those local citizens who died in WWI. Historian and […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Over two dozen stores coming to Midland Commons

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 88 acres will be home to two dozen new retail shops. Arby’s and Popeyes are already open, but they won’t be the only food options. Some food options will be next to the new eight-acre Publix. “We’ve got great clips going, their lash...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Lee County officals speak on homelessness in the area

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - In this holiday season, homelessness continues to plague parts of East Alabama. Local leaders in Lee County want to create solutions. Mayor Gary Fuller says the county recognizes the homelessness after recently receiving calls from residents about needing help. He says right now, they have resources, but a building to house some residents is a need in Lee County.
LEE COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Opelika police searching for suspects in breaking and entering, theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department investigates a theft and an unlawful breaking and entering incident at the Opelika SportsPlex. According to authorities, on Oct. 16 at about 3:20 p.m., a silver Chevrolet Traverse was seen parked next to the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then broke the victim’s passenger window and stole a purse.
OPELIKA, AL
wrbl.com

Columbus: Three injured in 24th St. shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Three were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block of 24th St., according to the Columbus Police Department. Columbus police responded to the shooting on Nov. 8 at 11:22 p.m. Injuries were non-life-threatening. No arrests have been made so far.
COLUMBUS, GA

