Staying chilly, Rain on the way
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We will be locked in a colder than average weather pattern for the next week or so. Rain is in the forecast Tuesday. Mostly sunny for the first half of Monday with more high clouds rolling in later in the day. Chilly and a bit breezy with highs mostly in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.
Cold Air Returns - Fall Weather is Back To Stay
Today has been cloudy because a front is ready to pass through the area. It will move in completely tonight. That will drop temperatures into the 40s. It’ll be the coldest we’ve been in nearly 3 weeks. In Albany, temperatures are riding 8 degrees above normal for the...
Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
Hurricane Nicole on its way to Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Winds are already picking up as tropical storm Nicole has already made landfall in Florida, but now the storm is headed our way. “Lee and Terrell County already getting those showers already from that first band of rain, that’s moving in, here’s that in motion the last few hours. It’s moving pretty fast and that’s going to continue throughout the rest of our day,” says WTVM Meteorologist Allie Ann McCord.
One More Warm Day Until Fall Returns
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another mild night in store with a teeny tiny chance for showers in the early evening hours. Heading out the door, temperatures will be in the mid 60s with just a few passing clouds in the sky - great weather to watch the lunar eclipse occurring from 5:15-6:45 AM ET! The latter part of the day will be warm again, but not as muggy as the past few days as gusty winds bring in some cooler and drier air. A nice afternoon to get out and vote! Tuesday night temps will get back into the upper 40s again. Wednesday afternoon will be much more fall-like with highs topping out in the upper 60s and low 70s. Pleasant conditions remain Thursday, but by the evening we will see moisture build back in as subtropical storm (possibly hurricane) Nicole moves inland. This will bring a chance for showers and storms into Friday. By Saturday a strong front will push through the Valley leaving us dry and much cooler for the last part of the weekend. Sunday’s highs are projected to be in the mid 50s, with overnight lows in the 30s again heading into the next work week! Conditions remain dry for the first part of that week, with the next chance for showers not until Wednesday.
WATCH LIVE: Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald tracks Nicole’s impact on the south east
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Chief Meteorologist Bob Jeswald takes a look at Nicole’s impact through our region.
LIST: Local schools closing or adjusting as Nicole impacts the area
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Schools in the News 3 viewing area are making changes as Nicole continues to pass through the region. Here’s a look at how some of our local schools will operate on Friday, Nov. 11: Sumter County SchoolsClosed Marion County SchoolsClosed to students Quitman County SchoolsClosed, Veterans Day Program rescheduled for Monday […]
Wrong-way driver causes horrific crash along Interstate 85 in east Alabama
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say an initial investigation indicates a wrong-way driver caused a horrific crash along Interstate 85 north Sunday night around 8:00. According to one witness, they had to dart in between two 18-wheelers to miss the driver traveling in the wrong direction along the busy interstate. According to that witness, […]
WRBL Puppy Picks: Hershey
WRBL is teaming up with the Humane Society of Harris County to bring you “WRBL Puppy Picks.” Every Thursday, WRBL News 3 helps a new dog find its forever home. In turn, the dog helps pick the winning SEC team on CBS Game of the Week. This week, 4-year-old Hershey decides the fate of the […]
Spots open for making glass ornaments at The Columbus Museum
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There are still a few spots open to register for making glass ornaments at The Columbus Museum. Classes will be held this Saturday and Sunday at the museum’s temporary location in the brick building at 1327 Wynnton Road next to the old museum building, which is being renovated. Classes cost $55 for […]
“Lack of Exposure,” Piedmont reports as the leading cause of increasing influenza cases in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Georgia remains in the purple level for high flu cases, according to data provided by the CDC. Columbus is also experiencing a continuous increase in influenza cases, which Piedmont doctors claim are caused by lack of exposure. During the COVID-19 pandemic, many restrictions implemented by the CDC may have indirectly led […]
Historical marker honoring WWI veterans unveiled in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A historical marker was unveiled Saturday afternoon in honor of veterans from Columbus who served in WWI. The plaque was placed in front of the A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. The historical marker contains the results of recent research into the names of those local citizens who died in WWI. Historian and […]
Valley, November 14 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Valley. The Reeltown High School basketball team will have a game with Beulah High School on November 14, 2022, 14:30:00. The Reeltown High School basketball team will have a game with Beulah High School on November 14, 2022, 15:30:00.
Over two dozen stores coming to Midland Commons
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Over 88 acres will be home to two dozen new retail shops. Arby’s and Popeyes are already open, but they won’t be the only food options. Some food options will be next to the new eight-acre Publix. “We’ve got great clips going, their lash...
Muscogee County School District closes offices and schools for Veterans Day
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County School District is closing its offices and schools on Friday, Nov. 11. A Facebook post says the closure is in observance of Veterans Day. To find out more on what’s happening in your area, visit WRBL’s local news page.
INTERVIEW: WTVM to host ‘Share Your Thanks by Giving’ food drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM is hosting our annual ‘Share Your Thanks by Giving’ Food Drive. President and CEO Frank Sheppard of Feeding the Valley Food Bank joined News Leader 9 in the studio to talk more on the drive.
Lee County officals speak on homelessness in the area
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - In this holiday season, homelessness continues to plague parts of East Alabama. Local leaders in Lee County want to create solutions. Mayor Gary Fuller says the county recognizes the homelessness after recently receiving calls from residents about needing help. He says right now, they have resources, but a building to house some residents is a need in Lee County.
Opelika police searching for suspects in breaking and entering, theft
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - The Opelika Police Department investigates a theft and an unlawful breaking and entering incident at the Opelika SportsPlex. According to authorities, on Oct. 16 at about 3:20 p.m., a silver Chevrolet Traverse was seen parked next to the victim’s vehicle. The suspects then broke the victim’s passenger window and stole a purse.
Columbus: Three injured in 24th St. shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Three were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block of 24th St., according to the Columbus Police Department. Columbus police responded to the shooting on Nov. 8 at 11:22 p.m. Injuries were non-life-threatening. No arrests have been made so far.
