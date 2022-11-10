ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence Pugh Takes on Vibrant Autumnal Florals in Tea-length Dress for ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

By Chelsea Avila
 4 days ago
Florence Pugh got colorful with talk show host Seth Meyers on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Wednesday wearing a floral-print dress from Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini’s resort 2023 collection.

The look was emblazoned with autumnal floral in hues of fuchsia, soft pink, purple, orange and red.

Florence Pugh on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Nov. 9.

The hourglass silhouette incorporated tea-length sleeves that flared toward the end and minimal ruched detailing at the center of the bodice. The padded shoulder accents streamed along the neckline.

Stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray coordinated the outfit with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Makeup artist Alex Babsky gave Pugh a pink-toned mauve lip and hairstylist Peter Lux gave her ultra-soft waves.

Florence Pugh on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Nov. 9.

During her conversation with Meyers, Pugh recalled the quirky behind-the-scenes interaction she had with a sheep during filming of her new movie “The Wonder,” a period piece directed by Sebastián Lelio based on the 2016 novel. Pugh stars as an English nurse who cares for an 11-year-old girl who has survived without food for months on end.

“We were shooting on the top of mountains for weeks,” the actress told Meyers. “I had a sheep run into me and I face-planted in the mud.”

Florence Pugh on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on Nov. 9.

The psychological thriller also stars Kíla Lord Cassidy, Toby Jones, Tom Burke and is set to debut on Netflix on Nov. 16.

Last month Pugh attended the BFI London Film Festival for the U.K. premiere of the film, where she was photographed twirling in a coral feather-trimmed Valentino dress from the designer’s fall 2022 couture collection.

