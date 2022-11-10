ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary’s Tea: Will R.Kelly’s Case Be Dismissed Soon!?? [WATCH]

By @IndiaMonee
 3 days ago

Could the Pied Piper of R&B could be coming home soon!? One of . Kelly’s accusers shared on her Instagram story that his Chicago case could be dismissed soon. Gary with da Tea breaks all that in the tea along with why Gillie Da Kid’s incident at the airport.

Rapper and podcaster Gillie was stopped at the Dallas airport for smelling like weed.

