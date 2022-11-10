Read full article on original website
Jennifer Aniston says her dad, 'Days of Our Lives' actor John Aniston, has died
John Aniston, best known for his longtime role as Victor Kiriakis on NBC's daytime drama series "Days of Our Lives," is dead at 89 years old. His daughter, "Friends" star Jennifer Aniston, shared the news on Instagram Monday. She said Aniston died Friday. "You were one of the most beautiful...
Candace Cameron Bure Talks Hallmark Exit & Reveals Great American Family “Will Keep Traditional Marriage At Core” And Not Feature Gay Couples
Candace Cameron Bure is opening up about her move from Crown Media Family’s Hallmark Channel to Great American Family and reveals if holiday movies will feature gay couples. “My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” Bure told The Wall Street Journal in an interview. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.” At Great American Family, Bure reunited with her former Hallmark boss Bill Abbott who has given her freedom in producing and creating content under...
'I am OK' | Jay Leno seriously burned from gasoline fire
LOS ANGELES — Jay Leno is recovering in the hospital after being seriously injured by a fire at his Los Angeles car garage. “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire," the television host and comedian told Variety in a statement on Monday. "I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.” TMZ reported that one side of Leno's face was burned in the fire, which reportedly happened Sunday.
