Kiwanis Interview-a-Veteran Essay Contest winners
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Local students Kaila David and Tara Crouch were chosen as winners of the 2022 Kiwanis Interview-a-Veteran Essay Contest. This year, over 10,000 middle school and high school students interviewed active duty or veteran soldiers for their essays. That’s more than double last year’s 4,000 participation, according to Ron Smithfield of the Kiwanis Club.
Little-known SS Clarksville Victory ship from World War II returns, in part, to Customs House
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Some remnants of little-known World War II history directly tied to Clarksville are now on display at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center. The Customs House recently unveiled the hull plate from the SS Clarksville Victory, a World War II ship built in...
Turkeys for Troops this weekend in Clarksville, with 1,500 free turkeys going to military families | AUDIO
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Now in its fifth year, Turkeys for Troops is back, providing 1,500 free turkeys to active-duty military, veterans and their families. This week, Sammy Stuard, president and CEO of F&M Bank, and Sara Golden join Katie Gambill and Charlie Koon on Clarksville’s Conversation to talk about this important Thanksgiving tradition and the difference it makes in our community.
Clarksville, you can escape these dangerous things.
You’re faster than you think, whew! that’s good news! Even if you haven’t sprinted since high school. Even if when you run your knees make scraping sound. Even if your diet is made up of more than 33% ranch dressing. That’s even better news because, like me, my knees take a minute to get warmed up and moving!
Marion Bouie
Marion M. Bouie. 69, of Clarksville, went to be with the Lord Monday, November 7, 2022. Viewing Monday, November 14, 2022, 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of Life 12:00 p.m. Monday, November 14, 2022, at Foston Funeral Home. Interment Kentucky Veteran Cemetery West, Hopkinsville, KY. Marion was...
Harold Ray Baggett
Harold Ray Baggett (Tatie) age 83, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Brookdale Memory Care Faculty. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Scott officiating. Burial will follow at Summers Cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
5 athletes from Clarksville help represent USA at World TaeKwon-Do Championships
CLARKSVILLE, TN – This past Oct 21-23, the USA National Team (which was composed of five athletes from Clarksville) represented the United States at the World TaeKwon-Do Championship in Buenos Aires, Argentina. These athletes trained hard for over a year, first winning the State Championship, which helped them qualify...
Garland ‘Shorty’ Leroy Chrisp
Garland “Shorty” Chrisp, age 69, of Clarksville, passed away Saturday, November 12, 2022, at Alive Hospice of Nashville. He is survived by his wife, Celestine Chrisp. Garland was born June 3, 1953, in South Boston, VA, to the late Joseph Chrisp and Christine McClent. He was retired from...
Appleton’s Harley Davidson supports USO with 22nd annual Eagle Toy Run | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Appleton Harley-Davidson held its 22nd annual Eagle Toy Run on Saturday, supporting USO Fort Campbell/Nashville. The ride started at Star Spangled Brewery on Progress Drive and wrapped up at Appleton’s on the 41A Bypass. “The event is a toy drive for the USO...
Traffic experiment to launch on I-24 in Nashville
Interstate 24 in South Nashville will serve as the site for a test dubbed the "world’s largest open-track traffic experiment."
New plan would give Tennessee families hundreds each month
man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons) I don't have to tell you that prices are skyrocketing in Tennessee. Inflation is currently at 8.2% but even more on many items you'll find in stores. Thankfully, here is some good news that you might find encouraging: three senators created a proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, the government would give American families between $250-350 per month for each child each month. While this has not passed through congress, just the fact it is a serious plan looking at tackling one of the biggest struggles families face is very important.
Harry Steven Maki
Harry Steven Maki, age 72, of Clarksville, passed away Monday, November 7, 2022. Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Paul Nguyen officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 1 p.m. until the hour of the...
Murfreesboro Cold Patrol needs volunteers
Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. Murfreesboro needs help so it can open its cold weather shelters. One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance...
Island Fin Poke making Tennessee debut
Florida-based Island Fin Poke is making its Tennessee-area debut next week in Clarksville at 2305 Madison St. Owned by the Bryant families including Jeff Bryant Sr., along with his sons Jeff Bryant Jr., and his wife Chelsea, and Justin Bryant, and his wife Sarah, the restaurant is the first of many the family hopes to launch.
Candy Brown
Sonja “Candy” Brown, 76, of Southside, TN passed away on November 12, 2022. Celebration of Life will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson with Rev. Mike Proctor. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be 4 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022, and Thursday from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service at the Funeral Home.
William (Bill) Douglas Lewis
William (Bill) Douglas Lewis, age 65, of Clarksville, TN, passed away November 12, 2022, at Tennova Medical Center. Bill was born December 22, 1956, in Ector County, Texas. He is preceded in death by his mother, Edna (Joan) Higgenbotham Green, uncle; Tom Higgenbotham; grandparents, Charles R. and Eva McGinn. Bill...
Less than 40% of registered voters in Tennessee turned out for the 2022 midterms
Voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections in Tennessee was one of the lowest in nearly a decade. Less than 40% of registered voters in Tennessee turned …. Voter turnout in the 2022 midterm elections in Tennessee was one of the lowest in nearly a decade. Bodycam released from deadly...
3 charged in construction site thefts
One person has died following an officer-involved shooting in Madison. Mt. Juliet police searching for missing 15-year-old The Mt. Juliet Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Bellevue celebrates WWII veteran, 2-time POW on Veterans …. Private First Class Luther Mann is...
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Best In The U.S. For A Weekend Trip
Thrillist found the best towns around the country for a perfect weekend getaway.
Nashville's Christmas Village returns Friday for 61st year
The 61st annual Christmas Village at the Fairgrounds Nashville is back Friday. People can get some early Christmas shopping done through Sunday, all for a good cause.
