ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia fight for U.S. Senate seat will go to a December runoff

By Ariana Figueroa
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
 4 days ago

Supporters greet the Rev. Raphael Warnock as his bus pulls into Cobb County election headquarters in Marietta on Dec. 17. Ross Williams/Georgia Recorder

WASHINGTON — Control of the U.S. Senate once again might hinge on Georgia, as voters in the Peach State will head back to the polls next month in a runoff election.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and former professional football player and GOP nominee Herschel Walker are in a dead heat in Georgia, sending that race to a runoff scheduled for Dec. 6 because neither secured more than 50% of the vote , as required under Georgia law.

The Georgia race could be key because two other closely watched U.S. Senate contests also remained up in the air by midday Wednesday. They are in Nevada, between Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, a Republican; and in Arizona, between Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly and GOP candidate Blake Masters.

During a Wednesday press conference, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said the U.S. Senate race is the only Georgia race that will go into a runoff election in December, and that his office is already preparing to set up that race.

Raffensperger said most of the races had a clear winner, and those candidates who did not win conceded peacefully.

“That’s the way it’s supposed to be,” he said, adding that he spoke with his Democratic challenger, Bee Nguyen, who conceded Tuesday night.

Warnock wrote on Twitter that when votes are finished, he knows he will have garnered more votes than Walker, despite not exceeding the 50% threshold.

“And whether we need to work all night, through tomorrow, or for four more weeks, we will do what we need to and bring this home,” he wrote.

The Associated Press called the runoff election, with Warnock with 49.4% of the vote and Walker with 48.5%.

Walker underperformed Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who again defeated Democrat Stacey Abrams , this time by a greater margin than in 2018. Kemp secured more than 53% of Republican votes, signaling split-ticket voting in the Georgia Senate race.

Walker’s campaign has been roiled in multiple scandals , ranging from reporting that he was abusive to his ex-wife, to claims he paid for abortions for two women, despite saying he opposes abortion. Walker denies the allegations about paying for abortions, and States Newsroom has not independently verified those accounts.

The GOP has poured millions of dollars into the Georgia Senate race. The Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC aligned with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, has spent $42 million in Georgia, according to data released by Ad Impact.

This would be Warnock’s second runoff election. The first one in 2021 followed a tight victory against Republican Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed by Kemp after Republican Sen. John Isakson retired due to health problems.

Warnock narrowly won, and served for the two-year remainder of Isakson’s six-year term.

With only one-third of U.S. Senate seats up for reelection this year, 36 Democrats and 29 Republicans didn’t face voters Tuesday. And many of the senators up for reelection were in safe states, leaving voters in just a handful of races to determine control of the chamber.

Democrats were able to pick up a Senate seat in Pennsylvania that Republicans have held for years. Democratic candidate John Fetterman, the lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, beat GOP candidate and celebrity T.V. Dr. Mehmet Oz.

“We bet on the people of Pennsylvania — and you didn’t let us down,” Fetterman wrote on Twitter.

Republicans held onto Florida, where U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio defeated a challenge from Democratic nominee Rep. Val Demings. The GOP kept control of an open seat in Ohio, with Republican candidate J.D. Vance beating Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan for the seat held by retiring Sen. Rob Portman.

In Iowa, 89-year-old Republican U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, who was first elected to Congress in 1974 before becoming a senator in 1980, defeated Democratic candidate Michael Franken with 56% of the vote, securing an eighth term in the Senate.

And in a tight Wisconsin race, U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson kept his seat, beating Democratic challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes with 50.5% of the vote.

Republican U.S. Rep. Ted Budd defeated state Supreme Court Justice Cheri Beasley, a Democrat, to keep North Carolina’s open seat safely red for another six years.

The post Georgia fight for U.S. Senate seat will go to a December runoff appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Comments / 0

Related
Wisconsin Examiner

New Marquette Poll shows races for Senate, governor are toss-ups

One week out from the Nov. 8 midterm election, the latest Marquette University Law School poll shows both the Wisconsin Senate race and the race for governor are extremely tight. Among likely voters in the Senate election, incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has 50% support compared with 48% support for Barnes. “That’s obviously inside the […] The post New Marquette Poll shows races for Senate, governor are toss-ups appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Lawmakers and government officials highlight open enrollment, encourage people to vote

Sen. Tammy Baldwin along with other lawmakers and government officials spent Halloween day encouraging Wisconsinites to take advantage of the health insurance open enrollment period and touting Democrats’ recent health care accomplishments. “Halloween is a celebration of scary things, and what’s most scary to me is people who don’t have health insurance,” Baldwin said at […] The post Lawmakers and government officials highlight open enrollment, encourage people to vote appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Republican voters looking for a fight are turning to Ron Johnson again

Sen. Ron Johnson is commonly referred to as one of the country’s most unpopular U.S. senators. His approval rating, according to a recent Marquette Law School poll, is at 41% — up four points since June — and yet, Wisconsin is on the verge of sending him back to Washington for a third term.  The […] The post Republican voters looking for a fight are turning to Ron Johnson again appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections

WASHINGTON — Democrats and Republicans have just a handful of frantic days left to convince voters who should control Congress before voting in the Nov. 8 midterm elections ends. The two political parties are spending millions on campaign ads and mailers in the dozens of toss-up races that will determine control of Congress, while President […] The post Control of U.S. Senate still a guess ahead of midterm elections appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Twelve competitive legislative races could determine whether Republicans win a supermajority

Wisconsin’s elections are underway with early in-person voting starting this week and Election Day on Nov. 8 less than two weeks away.  High-profile races — like the gubernatorial race between Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Republican businessman Tim Michels and the U.S. Senate race between Republican Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes — […] The post Twelve competitive legislative races could determine whether Republicans win a supermajority appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Taking the temperature of Milwaukee voters

“I think what’s at the top of people’s minds are things like housing and good jobs,” Angela Lang, executive director of Black Leaders Organizing Communities (BLOC) in Milwaukee told Wisconsin Examiner. BLOC operates largely on Milwaukee’s predominately African American North Side, where 65 volunteers have been knocking on doors five to six days a week. […] The post Taking the temperature of Milwaukee voters appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat

Democratic U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada will win reelection, according to Associated Press projections late Saturday, ensuring Democrats will remain in the majority next year no matter what happens in a runoff election in Georgia next month.  After days of vote counting, U.S. Sens. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Cortez Masto were both […] The post Democrats projected to retain U.S. Senate control after winning Nevada seat appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
NEVADA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Republicans fall short of legislative supermajority

This piece was updated to reflect vote totals as of 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. It seems unlikely that Republicans will secure the veto-proof majorities in the Legislature that would give them the power to override Gov. Tony Evers’ vetoes. State Sen. Melissa Agard (D – Madison) said while it was too early to tell in some […] The post Republicans fall short of legislative supermajority appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Evers wins re-election as voters split their tickets in other state races

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers won a second term Tuesday night, defeating Republican Tim Michels, executive of a family- owned construction company in an election night that showed Wisconsin to be politically split right down the middle.  Michels conceded the race at about 20 minutes after midnight Wednesday, as Evers’s lead grew with more than 97% […] The post Evers wins re-election as voters split their tickets in other state races appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

‘Tensions are high’ but election experts say voting is secure

Ahead of Tuesday’s midterm elections, experts and officials see tensions rising in Wisconsin and across the country.  Armed poll watchers have been guarding Arizona absentee drop-off sites. Wisconsin Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels, who won’t say if he’ll accept the results of the election, has promised that if he’s given control of the state’s election […] The post ‘Tensions are high’ but election experts say voting is secure appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Prolonged challenges by losing candidates could overshadow November election results

Joey Gilbert, a Reno-based attorney, lost the GOP primary for Nevada governor by roughly 26,000 votes in June, a margin of around 11 points. But he wasn’t ready to admit defeat.  Empowered by former President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud after the 2020 election, Gilbert refused to concede. He offered a $25,000 reward […] The post Prolonged challenges by losing candidates could overshadow November election results appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MINNESOTA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

WEC Administrator welcomes observers, warns that votes take time to count

Just days before the 2022 midterm elections, Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) Administrator Meagan Wolfe appeared at a virtual news conference Friday to outline how the state’s election processes are secure and detail the ways in which the system is protected.  Wolfe’s appearance came the day after it was announced that a city of Milwaukee election […] The post WEC Administrator welcomes observers, warns that votes take time to count appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Republican and Democratic strategists debate likelihood of Republican supermajority

Democratic and Republican strategists detailed their midterm election forecasts on Tuesday, disagreeing over Republicans’ potential for achieving supermajorities in both of Wisconsin’s state houses.  With election day less than three weeks away, the significance of Republicans’ supermajority potential has been magnified. A two-thirds majority in the state Senate and Assembly would allow Republicans to overturn […] The post Republican and Democratic strategists debate likelihood of Republican supermajority appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

How claims about a federal abortion ban are roiling one state as the midterms near

WILMOT, New Hampshire — Voters in this swing state are among the relatively few Americans who will decide control of Congress during November’s midterm elections, shaping domestic and foreign policy for the next two years and delivering a verdict on Joe Biden’s presidency.  Granite Staters interviewed by States Newsroom, during a mid-October week trailing U.S. […] The post How claims about a federal abortion ban are roiling one state as the midterms near appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
NEVADA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Former President Barack Obama featured at Milwaukee early voting rally

If energy has been building in recent weeks ahead of the November election, it reached a peak in Milwaukee over the weekend. Hundreds of Wisconsinites gathered at Milwaukee’s North Division High School on Saturday to see former President Barack Obama, who appeared on stage alongside Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, two candidates […] The post Former President Barack Obama featured at Milwaukee early voting rally appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

U.S. Senate control too close to call as multiple states grapple with tight vote counts

WASHINGTON —  Control of the U.S. Senate remained unclear early Wednesday as races in a handful of swing states in the midterm elections were still too close to call, and it appeared it might be days — or even weeks — before a final result was known. But Democrats flipped the open Pennsylvania Senate seat, which Republicans […] The post U.S. Senate control too close to call as multiple states grapple with tight vote counts appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
FLORIDA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Conspiracy theorists urge voting as late as possible on Election Day to ‘stop the steal’

A close ally of Republican Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has a plan that she claims will help win him the election and prevent voter fraud: She wants voters to cast their ballots “as late in the day as possible” on Election Day.  Conspiracy theorist Toni Shuppe, who has ties to QAnon and who is […] The post Conspiracy theorists urge voting as late as possible on Election Day to ‘stop the steal’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Social Security advocates hope to galvanize Wisconsin midterm voters

Along with the issues at the top of the agenda in the 2022 election campaigns — threats to democracy, concern about inflation, reproductive rights, public safety, climate change and conflicts over education — advocates for Social Security are drawing attention to what they see as potential threats to the federal retirement benefit system and related […] The post Social Security advocates hope to galvanize Wisconsin midterm voters appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Biden pitches to the middle class as Democrats fight for support in advance of midterms

PORTLAND, Ore. — President Joe Biden at a community center here Saturday promoted Democrats’ efforts to bring down health care costs, in a visit to a normally Democratic state three weeks before midterm elections that will determine control of Congress for the next two years. Speaking on the first day of Medicare open enrollment, Biden […] The post Biden pitches to the middle class as Democrats fight for support in advance of midterms appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
PORTLAND, OR
Wisconsin Examiner

No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House

WASHINGTON — Republicans fell short of their greatest ambitions for major gains in the U.S. House, with control of the chamber still in doubt early Wednesday. Republicans are still likely to narrowly win control of the U.S. House, based on expert projections. But of 20 races rated by elections forecaster Inside Elections as true toss-ups, […] The post No GOP ‘wave,’ but Republicans could still gain control of U.S. House appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Examiner

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
398K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wisconsin Examiner is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site offering a fresh perspective on politics and policy in our state. As the largest news bureau covering state government, the Examiner will offer investigative reporting and daily coverage dedicated to the public interest. In Wisconsin’s great progressive tradition, we aim to hold the powerful accountable to the people, follow the money, and dig out the truth. Although we give you the inside scoop, we are not a publication for “insiders.” Instead, we cover stories and voices that too often go unheard. We take our inspiration from the motto emblazoned on a ceiling in our state Capitol: “The Will of the People Is the Law of the Land.” The Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence.

 https://wisconsinexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy