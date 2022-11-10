ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Love Is Blind’s Zanab says she didn’t rehearse her wedding speech to Cole

By Amber Raiken
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VkL4q_0j6WPMQS00

Warning, spoilers for Love Is Blind below.

Love Is Blind star Zanab Jaffrey has revealed that she didn’t rehearse her wedding speech, in which she rejected and criticised her now ex-fiancé, Cole Barnett, before standing at the altar.

Jaffrey opened up about her decision to say “I don’t” to Barnett at the altar, and to call out his insensitive behaviour in front of their gathered friends and family during a recent interview with USAToday . Her comments come after the premiere of their wedding, where she condemned her now ex for making comments about body and eating habits.

Speaking to the publication, Jaffrey said that, on the morning of her wedding, she had no idea if she was going to say “I do” or not. However, she said that once she saw Barnett at the ceremony, she realised that it was her opportunity to speak her mind about their relationship.

“When I looked at him and got up (to the altar), I was like: ‘Wow, this guy has to listen to me up here. He’s going to have to hear me. He can’t talk over me; he can’t dismiss me,’” she said. “I used the opportunity to state facts. ... And I wanted him to have a very clear understanding of why it was a ‘no.’”

Although she appeared to confidently turn Barnett down at the altar, she also revealed that she didn’t know what she was going to say to him until the wedding, since she never rehearsed her speech.

“We didn’t know who was going to get asked [to say ‘I do’] first,” she said. “I knew I would want to be kind but still direct, and definitely let him know what our relationship had been to me.”

In the season three finale of the Netflix show, the 32-year-old flight attendant spoke openly about her issues with the 27-year-old realtor and their relationship at their wedding, with the reality star calling Barnett out for critiquing her body, prompting applause from guests.

“You have disrespected me,” she said. “You have insulted me. You have critiqued me, and for what it is worth, you have single-handedly shattered my self-confidence. And I hate that you have had that kind of effect on me. And the messed up thing is, I know I love you.”

“But everything in me and the logical part of my brain, tells me that love shouldn’t feel this way,” Jaffrey continued. “Love shouldn’t hurt like this. I can’t marry you.”

The speech divided viewers, with some praising Jaffrey for standing up for herself, while many claimed that she had rehearsed what she planned to say beforehand.

“I definitely think Zanab planned that whole speech at the wedding I’m sorry babes,” one person tweeted, while another claimed: “There is no way Zanab didn’t have her wedding speech preplanned.”

However, according to someone else, Jaffrey’s wedding speech was “queen behaviour”.

Speaking to USAToday after the failed wedding, Barnett said that, while he was “blindsided” by Jaffrey’s speech, he’s not sure if he would have said “I do” at the wedding after reflecting on their experience.

“I wanted to marry her so badly,” he explained. “If she would have said ‘yes,’ I really have a feeling I would have said ‘yes,’ too, because we had gotten to the best place in our relationship. But looking back now, it’s hard for me to say, seeing where she was at and how she was feeling. I was blindsided by the ‘no’ and the extent of the ‘no.’”

He also revealed that, while he and Jaffrey didn’t speak for a “long time” after the wedding, they are still in each other’s lives, just not in a “romantic” way.

“Now that we’ve seen each other and we’re talking, we’ve really cleared the air. Our relationship is where it needs to be,” he added. “We’re not romantic and we’re not into each other in that way anymore, but we care about each other.”

In the reunion episode, which premiered on Wednesday, Jaffrey claimed that Barnett had once judged her when she was peeling two clementines, as he asked her if she was going to eat them both. The Love Is Blind producers then showed the conversation as part of a deleted scene at the end of the reunion, sparking mixed reactions from viewers.

On Thursday, Jaffrey took to Instagram to respond to critics who claimed she was exaggerating Barnett’s treatment towards her in the clip.

“I am sorry. I’m sorry you weren’t in that relationship,” she wrote in the caption . “I’m sorry me standing up for myself, offended you so greatly. I’m sorry you didn’t see all the reasons for what I said. I’m sorry you didn’t live that with me. I’m sorry that you don’t know me. I’m sorry your insecurities are different than my own. I’m sorry your online hate says so much more of you than it ever will of me.”

She went on to send a message to viewers who didn’t “believe” her and claimed that she was the one who treated Barnett poorly.

“I’m sorry I know how worthy I am,” she wrote. “I’m sorry you have the time to be a keyboard warrior. I’m sorry I’m not a paid actress. I’m sorry I can’t cry on demand. I’m sorry you feel manipulated, gaslit and played. I’m sorry I’m your villain. I’m sorry I’m your bad guy - I promise you I’m not.”

Jaffrey also sent a message to her ex, writing: “I fought for us until I couldn’t anymore. I know you know that. I know you know why I said what I said. I know you know what you did. It’s ok if you aren’t ready to talk about that yet.”

During an interview with Cosmopolitan UK , published after the reunion episode aired, she said she stood by all of her comments about Barnett.

“I stand by what I said,” she added. “I’m someone that chooses their words very carefully. I said what I said for a reason. I think people saw the ‘Cuties clip’ different[ly] than how it made me feel. That’s why I brought it up.”

All episodes of Love Is Blind season three are now streaming on Netflix. Read more to find out which couples were married in the season three finale.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Absolutely frightening’: Olivia Attwood gives tell-all interview about why she had to quit I’m a Celebrity

Olivia Attwood has given a tell-all interview about why she was forced to quit I’m a Celebrity after just one day.It was initially revealed that the former Love Island star left the series “as a precautionary measure” in order to “undergo some medical checks”.The team running Attwood’s Instagram page wrote on Monday night (7 November) that the public would soon learn the reason for her exit.Now, almost a week later, Attwood has given an interview about what happened.She told The Mail on Sunday that a routine blood test, which all the jungle campmates undergo randomly throughout the show, disclosed...
The Independent

Roberta Flack has ALS and now finds it ‘impossible to sing’

A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and can no longer sing.The progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak,” Flack's manager Suzanne Koga said in a release. She added: “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.”The announcement of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis comes just ahead of the premiere of “Roberta,” a feature-length documentary debuting Thursday at the DOCNYC film festival.The release says that the Grammy-winning singer and pianist, now 85, “plans to stay active in...
The Independent

Olivia Attwood reveals blood test result forced her to quit I’m A Celebrity camp

Olivia Attwood was forced to withdraw from I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! after a routine blood test showed she was anaemic.The test, which all the contestants undergo randomly throughout the show, also showed low sodium and potassium levels, leading staff to immediately take her to hospital.The former Love Island contestant, 31, disclosed the truth behind her departure after only 24 hours in the Australian jungle in an interview with the Mail On Sunday.Some news from camp 💔 #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/ITdNVeMD4F— I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) November 7, 2022She said: “I was so scared, I was like: ‘What the hell...
The Independent

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

TV presenter Jonnie Irwin has said he hopes sharing his terminal cancer diagnosis will inspire others to “make the most of every day”.The 48-year-old, who presents Channel 4’s A Place In The Sun and the BBC’s Escape To The Country, revealed his lung cancer had spread to his brain, telling Hello magazine: “I don’t know how long I have left.”Irwin revealed the first warning sign of his illness came while he was filming A Place In The Sun in August 2020 in Italy, when his vision became blurry while driving.“Within a week of flying back from filming, I was being...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Christina Applegate honored with Hollywood star in 1st public appearance since MS diagnosis

LOS ANGELES — Christina Applegate now has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. According to the Los Angeles Times and Variety, family members, colleagues and co-stars joined the Emmy Award winner Monday as the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce unveiled the star in a ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard. The public appearance was the actress’ first since she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2021, the news outlets reported.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

85% of men admit they wouldn’t open up about their struggles with friends in the pub

Telling someone your troubles won’t ‘fix’ everything. But it could be a massive weight off your mind and help you feel less alone – as River Hawkins, actor and founder of men’s mental health charity, HUMEN, knows firsthand.“When you’re going through something, you often feel like you’re the only one,” Hawkins reflects. “But so many other people will have also gone through that before. More often than not, you’ll find by sharing that someone will be able to emphasise or relate to an element of what you’re saying.“That’s through us connecting and sharing – and it is a scary thing...
The Independent

I’m a Celebrity: Chris Moyles says Nick Grimshaw’s takeover of his Radio 1 show was handled ‘so badly’

Chris Moyles has revealed that the way his 2012 exit from the Radio 1 breakfast show was handled left him feeling “a bit cross”.Moyles led the extremely popular BBC radio broadcast for almost nine years – longer than any other presenter before or since – totalling 15 years at the station.He was succeeded by Nick Grimshaw who gave way to Greg James in 2018.Speaking to MP Matt Hancock on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here on Monday night’s episode (14 November), Moyles said his departure was handled “so badly”.“I knew that Radio 1 is a conveyor belt...
The Independent

Zoe Kazan confirms she’s had baby three days after confirming pregnancy

Zoe Kazan has announced that she and partner Paul Dano secretly welcomed their second baby, days after the actor confirmed that she was expecting.The 39-year-old revealed that she gave birth to her child last month during an interview with Today on Monday to promote her upcoming film, She Said.When Hoda Kotb asked Kazan how “long ago” she had the baby, the The Big Sick star responded: “Three weeks ago, our second child.”Kotb replied: “Oh my gosh, happy to see a family of four. Congratulations to you guys!”While she didn’t share any other details about the birth or sex of her...
The Independent

Matt Hancock’s fortunes appear to change in latest I’m A Celebrity episodes

Matt Hancock’s fortunes appear to be turning on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! after being made camp leader and being spared from undergoing the next Bushtucker trial.The former health secretary, 44, cheered and laughed after it was revealed he had been spared from Tuesday’s challenge, after being voted for by the public six consecutive times.During Monday night’s episode of the ITV reality show, it was revealed that Chris Moyles, Boy George and Babatunde Aleshe will all undertake Tuesday’s trial – named Angel of Agony.Your votes mean @ChrisMoyles, @Babatundecomedy & @Boygeorge are leaving camp shortly to face the Angel...
The Independent

The Independent

918K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy