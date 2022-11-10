ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Getting Answers: human traffickers targeting the most vulnerable

By Paris Dunford, Photojournalist: Erik Rosario, Ryan Trowbridge, Livi Stanford
westernmassnews.com
 4 days ago
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts data shows stark racial and ethnic disparities persist in juvenile justice system

BOSTON, MA — New research released by the state Juvenile Justice Policy and Data Board shows that racial and ethnic disparities in youth arrests remain high – even as the total number of youth entering the system has gone down substantially in recent years. To produce the report, the JJPAD Board analyzed available data on Massachusetts’ juvenile justice system as well as national research to identify the factors leading to the overrepresentation of Black and Latino youth entering the juvenile justice system and develop tailored recommendations for better addressing these disparities.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: Mass. public records law criticized for lack of transparency

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Some national rankings list Massachusetts among one of the least transparent states in the nation when it comes to the state’s public records law, which experts said is written in a way that makes it challenging and sometimes impossible for people in the Bay State to get information about their towns, cities, and state agencies.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Is it Legal to Speak to People on an Elevator in Massachusetts?

It seems like every state has some outdated or just plain old weird laws. Take Massachusetts for example, we have covered the strange laws regarding the penalties for defacing a milk carton along with scaring a pigeon in Massachusetts. How about the "no more than three sandwiches" rule at Massachusetts wakes? These are just three examples of bizarre laws that are still on the books in Massachusetts but aren't really enforced in this day in age, thank goodness. You can dive deeper into these laws as well as 28 additional strange Massachusetts laws by going here.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ABC6.com

Police search for man using aliases in Massachusetts, Rhode Island

UXBRIDGE, Mass. (WLNE) — Multiple arrest warrants have been issued for a man, who police say goes by several aliases, in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. Uxbridge police said Friday that Peter Reynolds allegedly used false information to steal cars and other items. Reynolds may also go by Peter Riley,...
UXBRIDGE, MA
businesswest.com

Opioid Addiction Remains a Persistent Problem in Massachusetts

Christine Palmieri has read the numbers regarding a spike in overdose deaths in Massachusetts over the past couple years. But to her, they’re not just numbers. “My role is to oversee our community-based programs that work with people who have experienced mental-health issues, substance-use disorders, and homelessness. As part of that, we run residential recovery programs for people who have a dual diagnosis, and we also run a number of different housing programs for people in recovery,” said Palmieri, vice president of Recovery and Housing at the Mental Health Assoc. (MHA) in Springfield. “And over the past year, maybe two years, we as a program have experienced more deaths by overdose than at any other time in my career.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts MS-13 leader sentenced to prison, subject to deportation

BOSTON –The leader of a local MS-13 clique was sentenced on Nov. 8, 2022 in federal court in Boston. According to the Massachusetts Department of Justice, Manuel Adan Yanez Cruz, a/k/a “Rocky,” a/k/a “Flaco,” 22, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to 162 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Yanez Cruz is an El Salvadoran citizen and will be subject to deportation proceedings upon completion of his sentence. On March 18, 2022, Yanez Cruz pleaded guilty to conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through a pattern of racketeering activity, more commonly referred to as RICO or racketeering conspiracy.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Career criminal defends new venture: raising money for homeless veterans

DANVERS, Mass. — Sean Murphy says that he has put his notorious past behind him and has joined a legitimate business venture, one that has the added benefit of helping homeless veterans. Murphy was the office manager for a Danvers-based company called Political Petitioning of Massachusetts, or PPMA, that...
DANVERS, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: concerns over raising MCAS requirements

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - In August, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, also known as DESE, raised the MCAS requirements for the class of 2026 after schools saw a drop in test scores during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Raising the passing bar now, we suggest, which is but one...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

State Police: Missing Massachusetts man found dead in New York

Police in New York have located a Massachusetts man that had gone missing. Members of the New York State Police searched to locate 47-year-old Frederick Mayock of Springfield who was last seen on the Canadarago Lake boat launch with a kayak on October 22, 2022 until his body was discovered this week.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
WWLP

$5M identified in Massachusetts SNAP fraud audit

BOSTON (WWLP) – A new report from the auditor looked at fraud in the Commonwealth. In this past fiscal year, the state saw a significant increase in fraud when looking at public assistance programs. In the auditor’s latest report, the Bureau of Special Investigations found more than $13.5 million worth of fraud in the fiscal […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCAX

Vermont police investigating after teen shot

NEWPORT CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities are investigating after a teen was shot on Wednesday. Vermont State Police say just before 7 a.m., Kalil Laboy, 19, of Springfield, Massachusetts, arrived at the North Country Hospital in Newport with a gunshot wound. They say he was assaulted and shot but that his injuries were not life-threatening.
NEWPORT, VT
WCVB

Massachusetts changes to step therapy impacts doctors, patients, insurers

BOSTON — For those battling a chronic illness, the last thing they want to do is also battle their insurance company to approve a medication their doctor prescribed. Many people in Massachusetts have faced that exact thing, in some cases repeated times. But last week, Governor Charlie Baker signed a bill into law - years in the making - giving more control to doctors and not insurance companies.
