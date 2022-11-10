ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

People set to observe Armistice Day silence marking end of First World War

By Lucas Cumiskey
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S6UMH_0j6WPFFN00

People across the UK are set to fall silent to mark Armistice Day on Friday – as the Foreign Secretary condemns Russia for bringing bloodshed back to Europe.

Poignant services will be held across the country for the anniversary of the end of the First World War and a two-minute silence will be observed at 11am to remember those who have died in military conflicts.

The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester are due to attend the National Memorial Arboretum Armistice Day Service in Staffordshire and services are also being held in London, Edinburgh, Belfast and Portsmouth.

In Edinburgh, the city’s depute lord provost, councillor Lezley Marion Cameron, will join veterans, serving personnel and the public to pay tribute at the city’s Garden of Remembrance.

As we honour the war dead of the past, we also remember Ukraine’s fight for freedom today

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly

The short open-air service led by Legion Scotland National Padre Rev Dr Karen Campbell will be followed by the laying of wreaths before the One O’Clock Gun fires at 11am from Edinburgh Castle.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly will attend a remembrance service hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris .

Mr Cleverly said: “Since 1918 we have marked Armistice Day and paid tribute to the brave men and women who have served to give us peace.

“Yet as we salute our troops this year, this peace has been shattered by a Russian aggressor.

“As we honour the war dead of the past, we also remember Ukraine’s fight for freedom today.

“The UK stands steadfast with our friends and allies in defence of freedom and democracy in Ukraine and I am proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with an historic ally in Paris today.”

Mr Cleverly will also meet with French foreign minister Catherine Colonna.

They are expected to discuss the two countries’ support for Ukraine, joint work to improve energy security and illegal migration, the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office said.

They will also discuss preparations for next year’s UK-France summit, it added.

The Armistice was signed between the Allies and Germany in a railway carriage in the forest of Compiegne to end the First World War in 1918.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Russian Conscripts Clash With Chechen Troops Leaving Three Injured: Ukraine

There are tensions between Russian conscripts and troops from the Chechen Republic who are fighting in Vladimir Putin's invasion, Ukraine's army has said. The General Staff of the Armed Forces said three soldiers were injured in Makiivka, Donetsk during a clash between those drafted from the Russian-occupied territory of the Donetsk oblast and those from the predominantly Muslim republic.
The Independent

G20 ‘family photo’ scrapped because leaders don’t want to be pictured with Russians

Plans for a “family photo” of world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia next week have been scrapped because presidents and prime ministers were unwilling to stand alongside an envoy of Russia’s Vladimir Putin.For the first time at a gathering of the world’s 20 biggest economies, there will be no picture of the attendees lined up in rows and smiling for the cameras.The Kremlin announced on Thursday that Mr Putin will not be present for the two-day summit in beach resort Bali, with the Russian delegation led instead by his foreign minister Sergei Lavrov.But Mr Lavrov, who has been...
Daily Mail

Queueing up for death: Nazi guards' photos of Auschwitz victims being sent for execution and the piles of possessions they left behind go on display in chilling new exhibition

Faces etched with fear; mothers holding their children close; piles of possessions giving a hint to the horrific fate of the arrivals. Now, some of the photos of thousands of Hungarian Jewish men, women and children after arriving at Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in 1944 have gone on in display in a new exhibition.
Robert M'call

The Sadistic Mind of Oskar Dirlewanger, Nazi Germany's Evil Man

You've probably never heard of Oskar Dirlewanger, but he's one of the evilest men in Nazi Germany. Dirlewanger was a convicted rapist and child molester who was pardoned by Hitler and given command of an elite police unit composed of criminals and ex-convicts. This unit was used for some of the most heinous crimes against humanity during the Holocaust.
The Independent

Chinese officials speak out in unprecedented criticism of Russia on eve of G20

Officials in China have expressed their displeasure at Russia’s actions in Ukraine, including Vladimir Putin’s non-disclosure of his plans to invade, and condemned the "irresponsibility" of suggested nuclear threats ahead of the G20 summit in Indonesia.Mr Putin did not tell his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping “the truth”, reported the Financial Times citing a Chinese official, who said that the two leaders had hailed a “no limits” alliance between Moscow and Beijing when they met just 20 days before the Kremlin launched its invasion on Ukraine in February.“If he had told us, we wouldn’t have been in such an awkward...
AFP

Russia faces G20 calls to end Ukraine war

Russia faced mounting diplomatic pressure to end its war in Ukraine Tuesday, as G20 leaders meeting in Indonesia rued the high cost of the eight-month-old conflict. In a draft communique, countries including Russia deplored the impact of "the war in Ukraine" -- a conflict that "most members strongly condemned".
The Independent

US intelligence believes United Arab Emirates trying to manipulate American political system, report says

US intelligence believes that the United Arab Emirates has engaged in a decades-long effort to manipulate the American political system.The UAE, a major US ally in the Middle East, used legal and illegal measures to push US foreign policy in a favourable direction to the country an intelligence report states, according to The Washington Post.The newspaper says that its reporting is based on speaking to three people who have read the report but did not provide them with a copy.It states that the UAE targeted weaknesses in the American political system, including a “reliance on campaign contributions, susceptibility to powerful...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak condemns Russia’s ‘barbaric’ war in Ukraine at G20

Rishi Sunak said “countries should not invade their neighbours” as he condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the G20 summit in Bali.Facing Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in the plenary hall, the Prime Minister called on Moscow to “get out of Ukraine and end this barbaric war” as he blamed the conflict for worsening global economic challenges.He criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin for shunning the meeting, saying: “Maybe if he had, we could get on with sorting things out”.The two-day gathering of leaders of the world’s major economies was opened by Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who said the world would...
The Independent

Auschwitz hero's son seeks millions for dad's 1948 execution

The son of World War II Auschwitz death camp hero Witold Pilecki is seeking millions in compensation from the Polish government for his father’s post-war arrest and 1948 execution by the country's communist authorities of the time. The case opened Thursday before a Warsaw court and the next session is scheduled for January. Andrzej Pilecki, aged 90, argues that 26 million zlotys ($5.7 million) compensation would be due to his father by Poland's law that redresses communist-era wrongs. His father, Cavalry Capt. Witold Pilecki, a Polish resistance member, volunteered in 1940 to be caught by the Nazi Germans and...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak dials down tensions with Beijing by ditching predecessor’s view of China as security ‘threat’

Rishi Sunak has sought to dial down tensions with China ahead of his first encounter with president Xi Jinping by stepping back from predecessor Liz Truss’s characterisation of Beijing as a “threat” to UK national security.During her brief time at No 10, China hawk Truss indicated she would upgrade the Asian giant’s classificiation in the official Integrated Review (IR) of the UK’s security, defence and foreign policy priorities from a “systemic competitor” to a “threat” alongside Russia.But speaking as the G20 summit opened in Indonesia, Mr Sunak stuck to the wording of the 2021 IR, which characterises China as...
The Independent

Israeli liberals fear new government will undo progress

Israel’s outgoing coalition has been the most diverse in the country's history, bringing a slew of progressive policies on the environment, LGBTQ issues and funding for the country’s Arab minority.But now, even before it takes office, Israel's expected new coalition government — overwhelmingly male, religious and right-wing — is promising to roll back many of the achievements of its predecessor, prompting concern from activists and liberals over where their country is headed. If its promises materialize, a tax on environmentally destructive single-use plastics could be abolished. New protections for gay Israelis could be reversed, and generous budgets for the...
The Independent

The Independent

918K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy