ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Desperate father uses cardboard to try and insulate home to cut down on heating costs

By Mary-Kate Findon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r791f_0j6WPBiT00

A desperate single father has taken matters into his own hands by using cardboard to insulate his home.

Nigel Cleall says he took the measure after his monthly bills skyrocketed to more than £1,000.

The 51-year-old even considered moving himself and his 12-year-old son into the garden shed, which he said is warmer than his flat.

He alleges the association that owns his apartment failed to fix the heating system or provide adequate insulation.

Mr Cleall said his heating was going “straight through” the 27-year-old roof.

Sign up for our newsletters .

Comments / 20

Dave Smith
2d ago

Nothing new, that is why you find old newspaper in the wall of old homes block the cold air from coming in.

Reply
5
Eh Whatever
3d ago

This is a reality everywhere, people will be cold & hungry this winter. NWO

Reply(3)
9
Patricia Powell
3d ago

I do it to stay warm & I have to cut back cause at times I can't afford to buy propane gas at time so I put sheets of insulation on my outer walls

Reply
2
Related
Consumer Reports.org

How to Cut Home Heating Costs This Winter

For the typical American household, utility bills are about $2,000 a year, according to the most recent Department of Energy figures. Heating an average home accounts for about $900 of that. So you want to keep the warm air you pay for inside instead of flying out through drafty windows, wonky doors that don’t fit their frames, and under-insulated attics and basements. Weatherizing your home is job No. 1 and may whittle down heating and cooling costs by 20 percent annually (or about $220), the DOE says. Keeping your heat and hot water systems running smoothly and taking advantage of available rebates and tax credits may save you even more.
Daily Mail

Terrified mother moves her children out of their bedrooms over fears giant beech tree which is protected by preservation order will fall onto their house in high winds

A terrified mother-of-two has moved her children out of their bedrooms over fears that a 'huge' beech tree will fall onto their house in high winds. Katarzyna Wodynska, who lives with husband Ibrahim in the Sea Mills property in Bristol, is confused about who is responsible for the beech tree which sits just yards from her home and a neighbour's.
The Kitchn

Break Your Paper Towel Habit with This $17 Cleaning Tool

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Even when I’m tempted by the convenience of a paper towel, I do my best to use them sparingly. Instead, I opt for Swedish dishcloths, a cheaper and more eco-friendly alternative, made of cellulose and cotton. There are lots of options out there, and nearly all of them are absorbent, durable, and dishwasher-safe — but Cloud Paper Swish Cloths are my new favorite.
Tyla

Woman praised for refusing to move out of wheelchair’s way while busking

A woman has been praised online for refusing to move out of a wheelchair’s way while busking. Mia Kirkland (@itsmiakirkland) is a British singer-songwriter who was out playing some music on the streets when she was confronted by an awkward stand-off. As you'll see in the clip, the singer...
intheknow.com

Toddler finds a photo of another toddler who looks just like him at Walmart

This toddler spotted an ad featuring a toddler that looks just like him at a Walmart, prompting a hilarious moment of confusion!. Jacque Williams (@_jacquewilliams) is a parent and TikToker who shares adorable videos of her sons Carter and Caden. Jacque was shopping with her boys in Walmart recently when Carter had a glitch in the matrix moment and spotted a photograph of a boy who looked just like him. In the hilarious video, Jacque unsuccessfully attempts to explain to Carter that the photo is not actually of him.
The Independent

The Independent

918K+
Followers
300K+
Post
463M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy