ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWD

Lupita Nyong’o Channels Rose Inspiration With Nods to Frida Khalo in Custom Dress for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Mexico City Premiere

By Kristopher Fraser
WWD
WWD
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CDQ8w_0j6WP7Go00

Lupita Nyong’o arrived on the red carpet on Nov. 9 for the Mexico City, Mexico, premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” wearing a black dress with a red coat.

In honor of one of the final legs of the promotional tour for the “ Black Panther ” sequel, Nyong’o wore a formfitting black leather dress with a harness overlaid with a red silk faille cape. Jonathan Cohen’s custom-designed dress is titled “Birth of a Rose” as an homage to his and Nyong’o’s shared Mexican heritage. The dress was created in partnership with biotech company Evolved by Nature using their sustainable, bio-based Activated Silk finishing.

More from WWD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AJdeT_0j6WP7Go00
Lupita Nyong’o poses for a photo during the “Wakanda Forever” red carpet in Mexico City on Nov. 9.

The dress referenced famed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The leather harness was designed after Kahlo’s corsets she wore to support herself, and was fashioned with brass buckles in the shape of roses and thorns. The floral appliqués on the dress were crafted from leather remnants in the spirit of sustainability.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QIkZJ_0j6WP7Go00
Lupita Nyong’o poses for a photo during the “Wakanda Forever” red carpet in Mexico City on Nov. 9.

Nyong’o, who was named a brand ambassador for De Beers in October, accessorized with diamond jewelry from the brand. Pieces included a choker, a three-line bracelet, diamond stud earrings and two diamond rings. She finished off her total look with a pair of black strappy heeled sandals.

The actress worked with her go-to stylist Micaela Erlanger, whose clients include Susan Kelechi Watson, Meryl Streep and Diane Kruger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CMXIV_0j6WP7Go00
Lupita Nyong’o poses for a photo during the “Wakanda Forever” red carpet in Mexico City on Nov. 9.

For makeup, Nyong’o worked with makeup artist Dana Delaney, who gave the actress a dark vamp-style lip and wing-tip eyeliner, and worked with hairstylist Vernon François for hair.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the sequel to 2018’s “Black Panther.” Ryan Coogler returned to direct the film. The sequel also stars returning cast members Angela Bassett, Winston Duke and Letitia Wright, along with newcomers Tenoch Huerta and Michaela Cole. The movie debuts in theaters on Nov. 11.

Best of WWD

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Rihanna Goes Gray for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Premiere in Shimmering Wraparound Rick Owens Dress

Rihanna arrived on the red carpet wearing a sequin gray dress on Oct. 26 for the Los Angeles, California, premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”. The Savage x Fenty founder celebrated her inclusion on the soundtrack for the next installment in the “Black Panther” franchise in a formfitting look from Rick Owens’ fall 2022 collection, which took inspiration from the 1930s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Paris Hilton Sparkles in Embellished High-neck Gown for LACMA Art + Film Gala Red Carpet

Paris Hilton made a striking arrival on the red carpet at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 5 wearing an embellished high-neck, two-piece gown. The bodice of the gown fell just below the sternum and draped upward toward the cap sleeves. The skirt began with a waist-length embellished band and ruched asymmetrically along a cutout.More from WWDLACMA Art + Film Gala 2022 Red Carpet ArrivalsCelebrity Halloween Costumes of 2022: The Standout LooksEbony Power 100 Red Carpet Celebrity Arrivals Hilton was accompanied by her husband and author Carter Reum, who wore a tailored black tuxedo and bow...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Taraji P. Henson Channels Space-Age Goddess Inspiration for ‘Savage x Fenty. Vol. 4’ Show

Taraji P. Henson appeared in the new video for Rihanna’s “Savage x Fenty: Vol. 4” in a Space-Age goddess-style ensemble. For the latest video project for Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty collection, the actress wore a shimmering metallic gray corset dress with a matching cover-up. She accessorized with a statement ring, a silver bracelet and silver earrings.More from WWDSavage x Fenty Vol. 4 With Cara Delevingne, Johnny Depp, Taraji P. Johnson & More'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' World Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Rihanna, Lupita Nyong'o & More StarsBlackpink, Zendaya, Rihanna and More at Paris Fashion Week 2022: PHOTOS Henson took a dramatic approach to...
Variety

‘Wakanda Forever’ Star Angela Bassett Could Be the First Oscar-Nominated Actor From the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Don’t call “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” just another comic book movie. Helmed by Ryan Coogler, the sequel to the 2019 best picture nominee delivers a wrenching story of grief and reclamation, as the family of T’Challa — played by the late Chadwick Boseman — adjusts to a world coping with his death. At the center of the saga is Angela Bassett as Ramonda, the queen mother of Wakanda, who carries the devastating loss of her child with stunning resolve. Bassett’s ferocious work will undoubtedly descend upon a wide-open Oscar race for best supporting actress. An Oscar-size crater was created in the category...
MISSOURI STATE
Insider

'Black Panther 2' script initially had Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa 'grieving the loss of time' after the blip, says director Ryan Coogler

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" follows T'Challa's family as they mourn his death. However, director Ryan Coogler told Inverse that the original script focused on T'Challa grieving. Coogler said T'Challa was "grieving the loss of time" after disappearing in "Avengers: Endgame." "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" director Ryan Coogler said the film...
Black Enterprise

‘You Kind of Ripe’: Actor Michael Ealy Reveals Actress Taraji P. Henson Said He Smelled on Set of ‘Think Like a Man Too’

Imagine shooting a scene with Taraji P. Henson, only for the Oscar-nominated actress to tell you that you stink—literally!. That’s what happened when actor Michael Ealy cozied up with Henson to capture a romantic scene for the 2014 film Think Like A Man Too. Ealy recently appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where the star opened up about the embarrassing moment.
Black Enterprise

Lil’ David Needs a Job: Jennifer Hudson’s Son Tries to Coax His Mom Into Buying Him $20K Sneakers

Jennifer Hudson told a story about the time she got schooled by her teenage son when she tried to teach him about the value of money. On a recent episode of her new daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, the EGOT-winning actress and singer revealed that she is an active mother. Mama Hud said she plays “basketball, tennis, you name it” and is involved in all the activities with her babies. She also shared that she likes to lean into the perspective of the younger generation of “new people.”
People

Lupita Nyong'o Is Glad Black Panther 2 Didn't Recast Chadwick Boseman's Role: 'I'm Very Biased'

Lupita Nyong'o says not recasting Chadwick Boseman's part in the franchise is "laying to rest [T'Challa] and allowing for real life to inform the story of the movies" Lupita Nyong'o is addressing the decision not to recast King T'Challa in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Oscar-winning actress opened up to The Hollywood Reporter in a cover profile ahead of the release of the sequel to the 2018 superhero film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman in the title role, saying she supports T'Challa's chapter being closed. But, clarified Nyong'o,...
soultracks.com

Lost Gem: "Good Times" actress Bern Nadette Stanis found her "Lover" on vinyl

For men of a certain age, she was crush #1 in the 1970s, when she was part of the cast of "Good Times." But Bern Nadette Stanis was more than a pretty face. As Thelma Evans in the long running series, she showed both her acting and comedic chops, and the former Miss Brooklyn then began a career that has taken many turns as an actress, author and...to the surprise of some, singer.
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams Shows Up At Pal's Home 'Looking For People To Party With' In Bizarre First Outing After Rehab

Wendy Williams has been accused of showing up at her friend's home "looking for people to party with" after spending three months in rehab for alcoholism. The same day it was revealed the former talk show host, 58, had left rehab, Wendy rocked up to a pal's place in New York City "looking to party," RadarOnline.com has learned. A photo seen by this website showed Wendy at an apartment surrounded by four men during the intimate gathering on October 19, but insiders claimed her drop-by caused concern. "Wendy came out totally by herself," a source revealed, adding, "She was looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
digitalspy.com

Marvel fans think Wakanda Forever has spoiled who the new Black Panther is

Wakanda Forever has given fans a better look at the new Black Panther – so good, in fact, that some think they've worked out who's donning the suit. The sequel to 2018's Black Panther will see a new version of the superhero following Chadwick Boseman's death in 2020. After he passed away, Marvel announced the role of T'Challa, king of Wakanda, wouldn't be recast, with the new film honouring the actor and his character's legacy.
WWD

WWD

41K+
Followers
28K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy