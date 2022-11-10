Lupita Nyong’o Channels Rose Inspiration With Nods to Frida Khalo in Custom Dress for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Mexico City Premiere

Lupita Nyong’o arrived on the red carpet on Nov. 9 for the Mexico City, Mexico, premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” wearing a black dress with a red coat.

In honor of one of the final legs of the promotional tour for the “ Black Panther ” sequel, Nyong’o wore a formfitting black leather dress with a harness overlaid with a red silk faille cape. Jonathan Cohen’s custom-designed dress is titled “Birth of a Rose” as an homage to his and Nyong’o’s shared Mexican heritage. The dress was created in partnership with biotech company Evolved by Nature using their sustainable, bio-based Activated Silk finishing.

Lupita Nyong’o poses for a photo during the “Wakanda Forever” red carpet in Mexico City on Nov. 9.

The dress referenced famed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo. The leather harness was designed after Kahlo’s corsets she wore to support herself, and was fashioned with brass buckles in the shape of roses and thorns. The floral appliqués on the dress were crafted from leather remnants in the spirit of sustainability.

Nyong’o, who was named a brand ambassador for De Beers in October, accessorized with diamond jewelry from the brand. Pieces included a choker, a three-line bracelet, diamond stud earrings and two diamond rings. She finished off her total look with a pair of black strappy heeled sandals.

The actress worked with her go-to stylist Micaela Erlanger, whose clients include Susan Kelechi Watson, Meryl Streep and Diane Kruger.

For makeup, Nyong’o worked with makeup artist Dana Delaney, who gave the actress a dark vamp-style lip and wing-tip eyeliner, and worked with hairstylist Vernon François for hair.

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” is the sequel to 2018’s “Black Panther.” Ryan Coogler returned to direct the film. The sequel also stars returning cast members Angela Bassett, Winston Duke and Letitia Wright, along with newcomers Tenoch Huerta and Michaela Cole. The movie debuts in theaters on Nov. 11.