Billy Porter Sparkles In Crystal-Fringe Jumpsuit & Sequin-Studded Platform Boots for Madam Tussauds Wax Figure

By Ashley Rushford
 4 days ago
Billy Porter is the latest celebrity who will have a wax-figure likeness at Madame Tussauds in New York. On Thursday, the multi-hyphenate superstar took to Instagram to confirm the news with a behind-the-scenes photo.

“Madame Tussauds New York is in the process of making a brand new wax figure, and it just might be the most fabulous one yet. Coming in 2023, the category is: BILLY PORTER,” the singer captioned the post along with a sparkle emoji.

To make sure the figure captures Porter’s trademark style, he sat down with a team of artists who will set out to create his exact likeness in wax. The figure will wear a recreation of one of the “Pose” actor’s most memorable looks from the 2020 Grammy awards styled by Sam Ratelle — a sparkling Scott Studenberg-designed turquoise jacket and jumpsuit with a motorized screen of crystalline fringe , as well as a matching wide-brimmed hat.

Staying true to Porter’s striking style aesthetic, the figure will also wear a set of sequin-studded platform boots. The silhouette includes a round, chunky outsole with a stacked block heel.

The platform shoe trend is one of the easiest styles to incorporate into any wardrobe. Post-pandemic, platform shoes have emerged as one of the most popular footwear styles. The dramatic heel easily adds flair to any outfit.

Porter’s essential clothing style consists of effervescent patterns , printed muumuus and ruffled separates. He is known to blur lines and promote a more gender-fluid aesthetic. The “Cinderella” star often creates fashion moments that generate new discussions about gender as it relates to fashion. Throughout his career, Porter has donned avant-garde looks from brands like The Blonds, Christian Siriano and Sarah Sokol.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see some of Billy Porter’s best red carpet fashion moments.

Comments / 89

Krisha Stewart
3d ago

I'm just had to read the comments my mother always taught me if you can't say nothing nice don't say nothing at all so I choose to remain silent and I approve this message

Reply(13)
22
Dynester Bolar-Speights
3d ago

What is the person trying to prove? He is always wearing something foolish and he always look like a class A-1 clown. Sad to be some confused about life.😱😱😱😱

Reply(1)
15
KECO Madame
3d ago

Billy Porter should be ashamed of himself. His heritage comes from kings and warriors. His lifestyle is nothing short but disgusting at Best!

Reply
10
