College football fans in Bowling Green, Ky. missed the conclusion of Alabama vs. Ole Miss after their CBS affiliate cut to another program. The Ole Miss Rebels fought to keep their SEC Championship Game lives on Saturday. They needed to win out to secure the West Division title, as the LSU Tigers held the tiebreaker over them. So, they needed to defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 11.

