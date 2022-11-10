Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCIA
55th Annual Turkey Trot with Urbana Park District
An Urbana Park District tradition continues Thanksgiving, at the 55th Annual Turkey Trot at Crystal Lake Park. Elsie Hedgspeth, Outreach and Wellness Manager at the park district is here to tell us how we can burn some calories before our turkey coma!. Is this more of a race or a...
Free events planned alongside Shelbyville Festival of Lights
SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelbyville Festival of Lights will offer special free events, a new addition to the 2022 season. Events in the Forest Park Chautauqua include: Nov. 18: Opening night will feature milk and cookies with Santa, Festival of Trees, a photo booth and a Christmas concert with Jake Hoult at 5-7 p.m. […]
Mt. Zion Boy Scouts cancel Christmas tree sale
MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) – ‘Tis the season for Boy Scout Troop 43’s largest fundraiser – a Christmas tree sale. The holiday tradition has been around for more than two decades. “But in the last several years, it has been a stretch to get a source for trees,” Scout Master Kevin Johnson said. The number […]
Gibson City family return home after flood
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois family is finally back home after a flood left them without one. It has been 15 months since flooding devastated the Gibson City community. Now the Curry’s are thanking that community for getting them back on track. Since the flood, the family has been living out of […]
WCIA
The Centennial High School Playmakers present “Clue”
We’re back! Our Fall production is “Clue”. Yes, that’s right, Colonel Mustard in the Library with the wrench! We will be performing “Clue On November, 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th. https://www.facebook.com/centennialhsdrama/
First snowfall lands in Central Illinois, more to come
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw the first snowfall of the winter season on Saturday. Viewers shared snowfall totals on Facebook throughout the viewing area. Roughly three inches of snow fell in Charleston and Greenup, and four inches in Oakland and Effingham. Other areas hit with snowfall include Vermilion, Shelby and Fayette Counties. Make […]
Urbana band program asking for funds for needed expansion
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana High School band program is asking for donations to help with a big expansion. Urbana’s band has grown into two concert bands, a marching band and a jazz band. Retired band director, Karen Debauche, said the band simply doesn’t have enough space. The band’s Room to Grow committee has […]
smilepolitely.com
Heavy Spoon Co. is opening this Saturday in Downtown Champaign
This Saturday, the brand new ice cream and cereal bar Heavy Spoon Co. will open in Downtown Champaign. The restaurant serves customizable bowls of ice cream and cereal with a variety of toppings. As reported by The News-Gazette on November 11th, the grand opening will be November 19th afternoon from...
Savoy art fair showcases local art
SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Savoy is home to the longest-running art show in the area, and it’s happening this weekend. The Craft League of Champaign-Urbana (CLCU) has hosted an art fair for almost 40 years. For photographer Mark David, it’s his first year running the fair as the CLCU president. David said the art fair provides […]
Honoring 12,000 veterans at the Danville National Cemetery
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Wreaths Across America honors veterans who have passed by placing a wreath on their graves. Danville has a national cemetery filled with nearly 12,000 graves of Veterans, but only about 2,000 wreaths are being sponsored. Tammy Williams, the location coordinator for Danville Wreaths Across America, said she wants to honor every […]
Cannon Place to accept frozen food donations for veterans
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Bowman Estates in Danville will be accepting frozen food donations for the “Freezer Fill Up” at Mercy Housings Cannon Place community. Cannon Place, a 65-unit residential community, is a modern, safe and secure private apartments for veterans experiencing housing instability. Outreach Services Coordinator Melissa Taylor said all utilities are included in […]
Urbana Fire Department shares cold weather safety reminders
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw its first snowfall and the arrival of cold temperatures over the weekend. Lt. Trent Short with the City of Urbana Fire Department has some cold weather safety reminders. While Short said space heaters are not recommended by the fire department; he acknowledges they can be helpful for the […]
WCIA
Family friendly indoor games to keep the kids entertained with John Lubinski
– How many rubber bands can you shoot into the target in one minute?. Set up a target (shoebox, tissue box, basket) with the opening facing toward you. Use masking tape to make a shooting line on the floor. On “GO” competitors have one minute to shoot as many rubber...
Decatur reptile owner reflects on rescue journey
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Rainey Miller takes in any reptile that’s left at her door and finds it a loving home. And she doesn’t earn a cent from it. Many animals come to Copper’s Friends Bearded Dragon Rescue sick or neglected, and they need your help. Miller says there are not enough rescues that rehabilitate reptiles. […]
State Rep. Thomas M. Bennett involved in car accident
GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Representative Thomas M. Bennett was involved in a single-car accident near Gibson City on Sunday while on his way home from an event. The Bennett family confirmed in a Facebook post that he was taken to the hospital where they’ve been observing him and running some tests. Bennett will […]
Champaign family displaced after house fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A family is now displaced after their house caught fire late Sunday night. It happened near on Hedge Drive near Bradley Avenue in Champaign just after 11 p.m. Officials said the fire started at the back of the house and resulted in heavy smoke. Firefighters deployed several hose lines and were […]
chambanamoms.com
Champaign-Urbana Weekend Planner – It Has Begun…
We’re not going to get too ahead of ourselves here but we know you’re shopping, menu-planning and generally getting excited for the flurry of the next six weeks. Families can choose from a myriad of events and activities this weekend in Champaign-Urbana. We are calling this weekend “the...
WAND TV
Ice cream and cereal bar to open in downtown Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A unique dessert bar will be providing Champaign residents with ice cream and breakfast treats later this month. Heavy Spoon, a new cereal and ice cream bar, will open in downtown Champaign on November 19 according to the News-Gazette. The shop will be at 118 N. Neil St. which was the former location of Aroma Cafe.
Herald & Review
On Biz: TKG prepares to close, One Twisted Sister closing, Bella and Ro opens
The downtown Decatur store Bella and Ro Boutique, located at 151 N. Water St., is sticking with the classics. “That’s what I was trying to go with,” said owner Tinamarie Deetz. “That mid-century, Bohemian, 60’s, 70’s vibe when you walk in.”. Although the products are...
smilepolitely.com
Weekender: November 11-13
Shop for jewelry, The Idea Store, 12 to 5:15 p.m., free entry. This is your last chance to shop The Idea Store's biannual jewelry sale, Jewelry Jackpot. The sale will run through Sunday. No ticket necessary, but they are limiting the space to eight shoppers at a time so you may need to wait in a small line. They have a wide range of items, most of it very inexpensive. You'll also find some special fine jewelry pieces. Check out our sneak peak to learn all about the sale. (JM)
Comments / 0