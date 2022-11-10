ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

WCIA

55th Annual Turkey Trot with Urbana Park District

An Urbana Park District tradition continues Thanksgiving, at the 55th Annual Turkey Trot at Crystal Lake Park. Elsie Hedgspeth, Outreach and Wellness Manager at the park district is here to tell us how we can burn some calories before our turkey coma!. Is this more of a race or a...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Free events planned alongside Shelbyville Festival of Lights

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Shelbyville Festival of Lights will offer special free events, a new addition to the 2022 season. Events in the Forest Park Chautauqua include: Nov. 18: Opening night will feature milk and cookies with Santa, Festival of Trees, a photo booth and a Christmas concert with Jake Hoult at 5-7 p.m. […]
SHELBYVILLE, IL
WCIA

Mt. Zion Boy Scouts cancel Christmas tree sale

MT. ZION, Ill. (WCIA) – ‘Tis the season for Boy Scout Troop 43’s largest fundraiser – a Christmas tree sale. The holiday tradition has been around for more than two decades. “But in the last several years, it has been a stretch to get a source for trees,” Scout Master Kevin Johnson said. The number […]
MOUNT ZION, IL
WCIA

Gibson City family return home after flood

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois family is finally back home after a flood left them without one. It has been 15 months since flooding devastated the Gibson City community. Now the Curry’s are thanking that community for getting them back on track. Since the flood, the family has been living out of […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

First snowfall lands in Central Illinois, more to come

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw the first snowfall of the winter season on Saturday. Viewers shared snowfall totals on Facebook throughout the viewing area. Roughly three inches of snow fell in Charleston and Greenup, and four inches in Oakland and Effingham. Other areas hit with snowfall include Vermilion, Shelby and Fayette Counties. Make […]
CHARLESTON, IL
WCIA

Urbana band program asking for funds for needed expansion

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana High School band program is asking for donations to help with a big expansion. Urbana’s band has grown into two concert bands, a marching band and a jazz band. Retired band director, Karen Debauche, said the band simply doesn’t have enough space. The band’s Room to Grow committee has […]
URBANA, IL
smilepolitely.com

Heavy Spoon Co. is opening this Saturday in Downtown Champaign

This Saturday, the brand new ice cream and cereal bar Heavy Spoon Co. will open in Downtown Champaign. The restaurant serves customizable bowls of ice cream and cereal with a variety of toppings. As reported by The News-Gazette on November 11th, the grand opening will be November 19th afternoon from...
WCIA

Savoy art fair showcases local art

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) — Savoy is home to the longest-running art show in the area, and it’s happening this weekend. The Craft League of Champaign-Urbana (CLCU) has hosted an art fair for almost 40 years. For photographer Mark David, it’s his first year running the fair as the CLCU president. David said the art fair provides […]
SAVOY, IL
WCIA

Honoring 12,000 veterans at the Danville National Cemetery

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) – Wreaths Across America honors veterans who have passed by placing a wreath on their graves. Danville has a national cemetery filled with nearly 12,000 graves of Veterans, but only about 2,000 wreaths are being sponsored. Tammy Williams, the location coordinator for Danville Wreaths Across America, said she wants to honor every […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Cannon Place to accept frozen food donations for veterans

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Bowman Estates in Danville will be accepting frozen food donations for the “Freezer Fill Up” at Mercy Housings Cannon Place community. Cannon Place, a 65-unit residential community, is a modern, safe and secure private apartments for veterans experiencing housing instability. Outreach Services Coordinator Melissa Taylor said all utilities are included in […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Urbana Fire Department shares cold weather safety reminders

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Central Illinois saw its first snowfall and the arrival of cold temperatures over the weekend. Lt. Trent Short with the City of Urbana Fire Department has some cold weather safety reminders. While Short said space heaters are not recommended by the fire department; he acknowledges they can be helpful for the […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Decatur reptile owner reflects on rescue journey

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Rainey Miller takes in any reptile that’s left at her door and finds it a loving home. And she doesn’t earn a cent from it. Many animals come to Copper’s Friends Bearded Dragon Rescue sick or neglected, and they need your help. Miller says there are not enough rescues that rehabilitate reptiles. […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

State Rep. Thomas M. Bennett involved in car accident

GIBSON CITY, Ill. (WCIA) — State Representative Thomas M. Bennett was involved in a single-car accident near Gibson City on Sunday while on his way home from an event. The Bennett family confirmed in a Facebook post that he was taken to the hospital where they’ve been observing him and running some tests. Bennett will […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

Champaign family displaced after house fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A family is now displaced after their house caught fire late Sunday night. It happened near on Hedge Drive near Bradley Avenue in Champaign just after 11 p.m. Officials said the fire started at the back of the house and resulted in heavy smoke. Firefighters deployed several hose lines and were […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
chambanamoms.com

Champaign-Urbana Weekend Planner – It Has Begun…

We’re not going to get too ahead of ourselves here but we know you’re shopping, menu-planning and generally getting excited for the flurry of the next six weeks. Families can choose from a myriad of events and activities this weekend in Champaign-Urbana. We are calling this weekend “the...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Ice cream and cereal bar to open in downtown Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A unique dessert bar will be providing Champaign residents with ice cream and breakfast treats later this month. Heavy Spoon, a new cereal and ice cream bar, will open in downtown Champaign on November 19 according to the News-Gazette. The shop will be at 118 N. Neil St. which was the former location of Aroma Cafe.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
smilepolitely.com

Weekender: November 11-13

Shop for jewelry, The Idea Store, 12 to 5:15 p.m., free entry. This is your last chance to shop The Idea Store's biannual jewelry sale, Jewelry Jackpot. The sale will run through Sunday. No ticket necessary, but they are limiting the space to eight shoppers at a time so you may need to wait in a small line. They have a wide range of items, most of it very inexpensive. You'll also find some special fine jewelry pieces. Check out our sneak peak to learn all about the sale. (JM)
CHAMPAIGN, IL

